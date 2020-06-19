Trump's new false claims from May 4 to June 7

Trump made 192 false claims during the five weeks from May 4 to June 7. Sixty-one of them were on the coronavirus or pandemic crisis, most of any topic.

But still: 192 false claims, 5.5 per day. That is a lot of dishonesty from the President of the United States.

Trump made 42 of the 192 false claims on Twitter. He added 14 in a May interview with Fox Business Network's Maria Bartiromo, 10 in a rare May network news interview with "ABC World News Tonight" presenter David Muir, nine in a June labyrinth speech about a report. surprisingly good job, and eight each in two interviews and an exchange with reporters.

Trump now has up to 2,576 false claims as of July 8, 2019.

Trump's favorite false claims

Trump's most frequent false claim during the five-week period was also his most frequent exaggeration of the entire pandemic – his claim that he banned travel from China. (His travel restrictions actually contained multiple exemptions.) He made versions of the claim 15 times during the five-week period, and is now up to 58 times in total.

Trump provided 13 additional versions of his false claim that his administration was left with no fans or an empty national reserve; He has now made versions of this claim 23 times in total.

On 10 occasions he incorrectly claimed that voting by mail is riddled with widespread fraud.

The fourth on the list was one of Trump's most frequent lies of his entire presidency: that it was he who created the Veterans Choice healthcare program that was, in fact, created in 2014 under the presidency of Barack Obama.

Here's the list of Trump's false claims from the five-week period, starting below with his new ones. Click here to see the list of false claims that you repeated in previous periods that we previously verified.

The coronavirus pandemic

The number of pandemic deaths

Think about it: With a pandemic, and with one of the worst things that has happened, we – our country has never lost 105,000 people. Whether it was the World Trade Center, which was 2,900, or Pearl Harbor, which was less than that, We have never lost anything like this. " – Speech of June 5 on the employment report

Done first: The death toll from the US coronavirus. USA At the time Trump spoke it was more than 108,000, according to Johns Hopkins University follow-up, and this is not the first time that the US has. USA It has lost so many people, even in a pandemic. A estimated 675,000 Americans They were killed in the 1918-1919 flu pandemic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 600,000 soldiers are Dear having died in the Civil War, including more than 300,000 on the Union side.

How long the initial test problems lasted

Trump acknowledged there was a problem with the initial test for coronavirus conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but added that it was "a short-term problem." He said, "It lasted about a week, and then they figured it out." – May 20 exchange with reporters at a meeting with Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and Kansas Governor Laura Kelly

Done first: The testing problem took more than "about a week" to resolve, as the CDC itself acknowledges. The CDC sent test kits to the labs on February 6 and 7, admitted a problem with them on February 12, and advised Labs of a Solution on February 26.

Travel restrictions in Brazil

Trump claimed three times that he had imposed a "ban" on travel from Brazil or that he had "closed" travel from Brazil. (He once recognized that US citizens were allowed to return.) In one case, he claimed that his "ban" also applied to people who went "to Brazil."

Done first: Trump was exaggerating, just as he did regarding his travel restrictions in China and Europe. Like those restrictions, your new restrictions on Brazil it does not amount to a complete "ban" on travel to the US. USA nor to a border closure: Trump denied entry to people who had been in Brazil in the previous 14 days, but he exempted citizens, permanent residents, many of the family members of citizens and permanent residents, and some others.

Trump also did not prohibit traveling to Brazil. Their policy imposes restrictions on entry into the United States, not on exits.

A study of hydroxychloroquine

Trump criticized a study that found no benefit for coronavirus patients who were treated with the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine. Trump, on May 19, called it a "bogus study" and said he did it "obviously, not friends of the administration" who wanted to "make political points."

Trump made similar comments the same day, calling the study "a statement from Trump's enemy."

Done first: There is no obvious basis for Trump's claims that the Veterans Study was designed to hurt him. While there are valid criticisms of the study, which was small, retrospective, focused on seriously ill patients, not peer-reviewed, and not randomized or controlled, Trump has provided no evidence of his claims of some sort of political plot. The study authors explicitly recognized that it has significant limitations. Largerpeer reviewed studies We have also concluded that hydroxychloroquine has not benefited patients with coronavirus.

Chuck Schumer and the coronavirus

Trump claimed that Senate Democratic minority leader Chuck Schumer said in March that the coronavirus was not a problem: "Schumer was talking in March that there is no problem." – May 5 interview with David Muir of ABC News

Done first: Schumer made no such comment in March. In early March, Schumer was entrepreneur by billions in funding for the coronavirus response and for older people to get a future vaccine for free through Medicare. in a speaks In the Senate on March 4, he called the situation a "public health crisis" and warned Trump that the virus was not "controlled" as Trump was still claiming.

Pandemic surveys

"We are getting excellent marks for managing the CoronaVirus pandemic, especially the early BAN of people from China, the infectious source, entering the United States. Compare that to the Obama / Sleepy Joe disaster known as H1N1 swine flu. Poor brands, bad polls, I had no idea! "- May 10 cheep

Done first: Contrary to Trump's strong suggestion here, Obama scored higher in polls about his handling of the H1N1 pandemic than Trump in polls about his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

As of May 10, the date of this Trump tweet, the FiveThirtyEight set of surveys found that Trump had a 43.5% approval rating on his handling of the coronavirus. A Gallup poll conducted in April 2009, the month of the first confirmed cases of H1N1 in the United States, found that 66% approved of how the Obama administration handles the situation. In a CNN poll conducted in late October and early November 2009, 57% approved of Obama's handling of the response.

By context, it is important to note that Obama generally had higher approval ratings when the swine flu pandemic hit than Trump did at the time the coronavirus pandemic hit. However, Trump's claim is inaccurate.

Dr. Anthony Fauci's views on the pandemic

Trump said of Dr. Anthony Fauci's views on the coronavirus: "In retrospect, Tony, as you know, never thought it was going to be as serious as it was. And we're talking about months later, long after I did the ban. " – May 24 interview with Sharyl Attkisson

Done first: It's not true that "months" after Trump imposed his travel restrictions on China on February 2 (or Announced on January 31), Fauci did not think the pandemic would be "as serious as it was."

While Fauci said in late February that the risk to Americans was "still low" and that they did not need to change their daily routines, he cautioned that this "could change" when there was a "community spread" of the virus: and it soon began to ring. a sharper warning. On March 15, Fauci said on CNN that hundreds of thousands of Americans could die from the coronavirus, or even "worse," if people simply went on with their lives.

China and the spread of the virus

Trump stated on five separate occasions that although the coronavirus left China, China did not allow him to go anywhere in China other than Wuhan City. For example, he said on May 19: "Why did they block his departure from Wuhan but did not prevent him from going to the rest of the world, including the United States? Why? Beijing does not have it; other places do not have it. So, why is it that it was very effectively blocked to leave that area and enter China, but it went out to the rest of the world, including the United States? "

Done first: It is not true that the virus has not spread to other parts of China beyond Wuhan. At the end of January, at least 14 Chinese provinces had 100 or more confirmed cases, NPR reported then. In May, a cluster of new cases in northeast China, more than a thousand miles from Wuhan, led China to impose blockade measures there. Has been hundreds of confirmed cases in Beijing, which in mid-June (after these Trump comments) imposed a soft block in response to newly discovered cases.

Protests, police and criminal justice.

Protesters outside the White House on June 1

"You were wrong! If the protesters were so peaceful, why did they set fire to the Church the night before?" – June 2nd cheep

"I didn't know if there were people around or not. Someone said, 'Oh, they were so peaceful'. Well, they tried to burn down the church the day before and they almost succeeded. The church was seriously injured." – June 3 interview with Sean Spicer of Newsmax

"I heard how nice and wonderful the protesters were there. Really? So why did they burn down the church the day before? They burned a lot of it. Fortunately they were able to catch it in time." – June 3 interview with Brian Kilmeade of Fox News Radio

Done first: Trump was baselessly assigning collective blame to the peaceful protesters who were forcibly cleared by the police before his photo shoot outside the Episcopal Church of San Juan. Had without base for accusing the hundreds of people protesting near the White House that day of setting fire to the church the night before; the author of the fire had not been identified at the time. AND journalists on the CNN and other media scene, and : Trump was baselessly assigning collective blame to the peaceful protesters who were forcibly cleared by the police before his photo shoot outside the Episcopal Church of San Juan. Had without base for accusing the hundreds of people protesting near the White House that day of setting fire to the church the night before; the author of the fire had not been identified at the time. AND journalists on the CNN and other media scene, and video Taken from multiple angles, it confirmed that the crowd protesting near the White House on Monday was overwhelmingly nonviolent. (Even if a person who was present on Monday set fire to Sunday, that does not make the others who were present on Monday guilty.)

The use of tear gas

Trump said of authorities who dispersed protesters before Trump's June 1 photo shoot in front of a church near the White House: "They did not use tear gas." – June 3 interview with Brian Kilmeade of Fox News Radio

Done first: Trump's claim that the authorities did not use "tear gas" gives the false impression that the chemical irritants were not used against the crowd. The US Park Police USA He has recognized that pepper balls were used that day, which achieve the same general effects as tear gas, such as burning eyes, nose and mouth; both are riot control agents and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes the term "tear gas" is sometimes used to refer to riot control agents in general.

You can read a longer fact here.

Joe Biden and police funding

Trump said three times that Joe Biden wants to "fire the police."

Done first: There is no basis for Trump's claim that Biden wants to remove the police. Biden had said nothing to suggest that he supported this idea, and Biden's criminal justice plan He called for a $ 300 million investment in community policing efforts, including hiring more officers.

On June 8, after Trump made these claims, Biden told CBS: "No, I do not support the fading of the police," but instead said, "I support conditioning federal aid to the police based on whether They do or do not meet certain basic standards of decency and honesty. And, in fact, they can demonstrate that they can protect the community and everyone in the community. "

It is worth noting that the slogan "fire the police" means different things to different activists, from the dissolution of the police forces to the partial reduction of funds. Still, Trump's claim is inaccurate.

The Obama administration and criminal justice reform

"I did the Criminal Justice Reform, something that Obama and Biden didn't even try to do, and could not do even if they did." – June 4 cheep

Done first: The Obama administration tried to pass a criminal justice reform bill; a bipartisan bill it has failed in the Senate during the 2016 presidential election when Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell decided not to put it up for a vote.

The Mayor of Washington DC

"On the downside, D.C. Mayor @MurielBowser, who is always looking for money and help, did not allow D.C. police to get involved. & # 39; Not his job & # 39;. Nice!" – May 30 cheep

Done first: Trump was wrong. The Washington Metropolitan Police Department was involved in monitoring protesters the day Trump was speaking. The Secret Service itself said in a statement the next day that the Washington force was "on the scene" during the protests.

You can read a longer fact here.

Trucker Protests

Trump claimed three times that the truck drivers honking as part of a protest near the White House were actually there to support or celebrate him, not to protest. He told Fox Business presenter Maria Bartiromo in an interview that aired on May 14: "Well, they are not protesters. They support me …" he said in a speech on May 15: "It is almost a celebration, far away. "

Done first: All three of Trump's claims were false. The truckers who had lined the streets near the White House since May 1 were protesters, not people celebrating any kind of celebration, and protesting a variety of problems affecting their jobs, not protesting for Trump. In fact, one of their complaints was about what they said was a lax federal enforcement of a regulation that requires more transparency from freight brokers.

You can read a longer fact here.

Vote

California Governor and Mail-In Ballots, Part 1

"The Governor of California is sending Ballots to millions of people, anyone who lives in the state, no matter who they are or how they got there, will receive one." – May 26 cheep

"But in California, the governor sent, heard, or is sending, millions of ballots across the state. Millions. No one. No one. Non-citizen, illegal people. Anyone who walks in California will go get a ballot." . – May 26 exchange with reporters at event on protection of older people with diabetes

"But when they send, like in California, millions and millions of ballots to anyone who's breathing, anyone who's breathing in California gets a ballot." – May 28 exchange with reporters at online "censorship" event

Done first: California Governor Gavin Newsom is mailing ballots only to registered voters (due to concerns about voting in person during the coronavirus pandemic), not to anyone living in the state, regardless of their immigration status. Non-citizens, including undocumented immigrants, cannot explicitly register to vote in federal elections.

You can read a longer fact here.

California Governor and Mail-In Ballots, Part 2

Trump claimed that Newsom was sending "28 million ballots" by mail. – May 28 exchange with reporters at online "censorship" event

Done first: Trump left by a third. Newsom ordered that ballots be sent to the states 20.6 million registered voters.

A polling place in California

Trump claimed that the Democrats, who had fought for the mail vote, "had just opened a voting booth in the most Democratic area of ​​the state." – May 9 cheep

Done first: In fact, an additional in-person polling place was added during the last week of the May congressional special election in California's District 25, but the city where the place opened, Lancaster, is not "the most Democratic area of ​​the state". While Lancaster voters did it strongly favor Hillary Clinton on Trump in 2016, they also elected a Republican mayor, who asked to add the polling place even though he had endorsed The Republican candidate in the race. Lancaster is also represented by two republicans in the state legislature.

California Governor and Polling Place.

Trump claimed that California Governor Gavin Newsom was responsible for opening the in-person polling place in Lancaster, California, during a special Congressional election in District 25 of the state: "Governor @GavinNewsom of California will not allow restaurants to open , beaches and shops, but install a voting booth system in a highly Democratic area (it's only supposed to be mailed) because our great candidate, @ MikeGarcia2020, is winning a lot. " – May 9 cheep

"We won a tremendous race in California. That was – that was interesting, because at the end of the race, they brought the Democrat – the Democratic governor, the governor himself; he brought voting booths – not by mail – voting booths, because they were losing They saw it through the ballots. " – May 26 exchange with reporters at event on protection of older people with diabetes

Done first: Newsom was not the one who installed the polling place in the city of Lancaster. The decision was made by Los Angeles County Recorder-Recorder / County Clerk Dean Logan; Logan's office says the request was made by Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris, a Republican who had endorsed the Republican candidate in the race. "The request came specifically from him," Mike Sanchez, a spokesman for the office, told CNN this week. (Parris did not respond to a request for comment from CNN, but has previously been open on your support for the polling place).

Newsom's office declined to comment, referring questions to California Secretary of State Alex Padilla's office. "The governor does not decide where the voting centers are located. County election officials determine the locations of the voting and voting centers," said Sam Mahood, press secretary for Padilla.

Mahood said Padilla's own office consulted the county clerk's office "about the status and viability of in-person voting opportunities in Lancaster" after seeing "the concerns of community leaders and organizations, including the Republican mayor, about the lack of a voting center. "

Michigan and vote by mail

Trump tweeted on the morning of May 20: "Breaking: Michigan sends absentee ballots to 7.7 million people before the primary and general elections. This was done illegally and without authorization from a dishonest Secretary of State. I will request to delay the funds for Michigan if they want to go down this electoral fraud path! "

Six hours later, after numerous observers pointed out that the tweet was inaccurate, Trump deleted it and tweeted a new version That changed "absentee ballots" to "absentee ballot requests," but left the wording of the original tweet almost intact.

Done first: Trump's initial tweet was incorrect in two ways, his revised tweet incorrect in one. Michigan Secretary of State Democrat Jocelyn Benson was sending requests for absentee ballots, not actual absentee ballots, to the 7.7 million registered voters. Contrary to what Trump claims in both tweets, this is not illegal.

You can read a longer fact here.

Nevada and vote by mail

"The state of Nevada & # 39; thinks & # 39; that they can send illegal voting by mail, creating a great scenario of electoral fraud for the state and the USA." — May 20th cheep

Done first: There is no indication that Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske, a Republican, has done anything illegal for sending We send absentee ballots to all registered voters for the June state primaries due to the coronavirus pandemic. Trump never identified the law that Nevada was allegedly violating.

Twitter and speech

@ Twitter is now interfering in the 2020 presidential election. They say my statement in the mail ballots, which will lead to corruption and massive fraud, is incorrect, based on fact-checking by Fake News CNN and Amazon Washington. Post Twitter is completely suffocating FREE SPEECH, and I, as President, will not allow it to happen! "- May 26 cheep

Done first: Twitter has no obligation to let Trump speak; The First Amendment applies to government, not private companies. However, even apart from that, Twitter did not repress (nor reject, eliminate or obscure) Trump's speech; he simply countered his inaccurate speech with an additional speech of his own – for annexing the words "Get Mail Ballot Information" : Twitter has no obligation to let Trump speak; The First Amendment applies to government, not private companies. However, even apart from that, Twitter did not repress (nor reject, eliminate or obscure) Trump's speech; he simply countered his inaccurate speech with an additional speech of his own – for annexing the words "Get Mail Ballot Information" to his false claims about allegedly widespread fraud with voting by mail and leading users to news articles explaining that fraud is very rare.

What Twitter said about voting

"His name is Yoel Roth. And he was the one who said voting by mail – look, mail – no fraud. 'No fraud'. Really? Why didn't you take a look at everything the country? There are cases across the country. " – May 28 exchange with reporters at online "censorship" event

Done first: Twitter did not say there was "no" fraud with the vote by mail. Rather, it was linked to news articles explaining that fraud is very rare, and : Twitter did not say there was "no" fraud with the vote by mail. Rather, it was linked to news articles explaining that fraud is very rare, and said , in a summary at the top of the list of articles, "Experts say mail ballots are rarely linked to voter fraud." "Very rarely linked to electoral fraud" is not the same as "no fraud".

Furthermore, there is no evidence that Yoel Roth, head of integrity for the Twitter site, was the only person responsible for Twitter's decision to take these steps in response to Trump's tweets about voting by mail; Twitter has made it clear that it wasn't just Roth's call. "No one on Twitter is responsible for our compliance policies or actions, and it is unfortunate to see individual employees as the target of company decisions," a Twitter spokesperson said in an email.

Military

James Mattis' resignation

After former Defense Secretary and retired Marine Corps General James Mattis released a new statement that denounced Trump severely as a threat to the Constitution, Trump claimed three times that he had fired Mattis as secretary of defense.

On one of these occasions, Trump said he had asked Mattis for a resignation letter "as a courtesy," but actually fired him. On another occasion, Trump specifically rejected the claim by former White House chief of staff John Kelly that Mattis was not fired; Trump said he did not inform Kelly of the planned layoff because Kelly was not in his "inner circle" at the time.

Done first: Mattis was not fired, he resigned in December 2018 due to policy differences with Trump, saying in a resignation letter that Trump deserved a defense secretary whose views were "better aligned" with those of the president. In 2019 Mattis confirmed Widespread reports in 2018 indicate that his breaking point had been Trump's decision to withdraw troops from Syria.

Trump initially Announced in December 2018 that "General Jim Mattis will retire, with distinction, in late February," congratulating Mattis on his work as defense secretary. But after Mattis issued a resignation letter that observers noted had brought barely veiled criticism of Trump, Trump began to claim unfoundedly that Mattis had been fired.

"The president did not fire him. He did not ask for his resignation," Kelly, who like Mattis is a retired Marine Corps general, said in an interview with the Washington Post. "The president has clearly forgotten how it really happened or is confused. The president tweeted a very positive tweet about Jim until he began to see his interpretation of his letter on Fox News. Then he got nasty."

After Mattis announced the resignation, Trump pushed Mattis two months earlier than Mattis had planned. But expediting a planned resignation is also not a layoff.

James Mattis nicknames

Trump said of James Mattis, the retired Marine Corps general and former defense secretary: "His nickname was & # 39; Chaos & # 39 ;, which I didn't like, and changed to & # 39; Mad Dog & # 39;" – 3 of June cheep

Done first: Trump did not give Mattis the nickname "Mad Dog." Like the Snopes website celebratedThere is public evidence that Mattis has been called a "Mad Dog" since at least 2004.

US troops in Iraq

"And in Iraq, we have 4,000 soldiers." – May 26 exchange with reporters at event on protection of older people with diabetes

Done first: The United States has about 5,200 soldiers in Iraq, Colonel Myles B. Caggins III, a spokesman for the US-led coalition against ISIS, told CNN on June 9.

US troops in Afghanistan

Trump said of the war in Afghanistan: "We now have fewer than 7,000 soldiers." – May 26 exchange with reporters at event on protection of older people with diabetes

Done first: The exact number of US troops in Afghanistan is unknown, but the number was known to have been at least 8,600 at the time Trump spoke; that is the number to which the EE. USA They have planned to reduce their presence no later than mid-July. Earlier on the day of Trump's comments, Pentagon spokesman Lt. Col. Thomas Campbell said in a statement to The New York Times: "Any reduction of less than 8,600 US soldiers will be based on conditions after the US government assesses the Taliban's security environment and compliance with the agreement, and in coordination with our NATO allies and partners. "

Space force and air force

"You know, one of the things we've done is create the Space Force. First program in … if you look at it, I guess it's 74 years old. It was 72, and now it's 74. And time flies. But since then Force Air. " – Observations from May 30 after seeing the launch of SpaceX

Done first: The "74-year-old" claim was another of Trump's characteristic small exaggerations. The Air Force became a separate branch of the armed forces in September 1947, as Trump said: about 72 years before the Space Force was founded in 2019. It is not now "74 years"; Even the 73rd anniversary has not yet come.

The media

A New York Times story about the Republican convention

"I have no interest in moving the Republican National Convention to Doral in Miami, as falsely reported by Fake News @nytimes to cause trouble. The ballroom is not large enough and I would like to stay in North Carolina, whose government does not Don't you even know if you can let people in? – May 25 cheep

Done first: The Times had : The Times had Not reported that Trump wanted to move the convention to his Doral resort. Rather, the times reported something less specific – that Trump had "pondered aloud to several attendees why the convention cannot simply be held in a hotel ballroom in Florida, given all the health concerns and the fact that Florida is more advanced in reopening from parts of the state. "

The Times reports did not identify Doral or any other particular Florida hotel in particular; reporter Maggie Haberman said on Twitter: "If the president is interested in organizing the RNC in Doral, it would be news for us! (And news)."

CNN poll

Trump accused the CNN polls of bias, and after being completely fabricated: "Look who they're polling, if they poll someone, because I don't even think they're going to vote. I think they sit at a desk and say, give give this number, give that number. " – June 3 interview with Brian Kilmeade of Fox News Radio

Done first: There is simply no basis for Trump's claim that CNN is fabricating poll numbers. CNN conducts surveys with the research firm SSRS.

Inspectores generales

Despachando inspectores generales

"Me he librado de muchos inspectores generales; todos los presidentes lo han hecho. Creo que cada presidente se ha librado probablemente de más de lo que yo he hecho". – 18 de mayo intercambio con reporteros en mesa redonda con ejecutivos de restaurantes

Hechos primero: Their no es verdad que cada presidente ha "eliminado" más inspectores generales que Trump. En el momento en que habló aquí, había despedido a cuatro inspectores generales en sus tres años y casi cuatro meses en el cargo; El presidente Barack Obama despidió a uno en ocho años, dos fueron derrocados por el presidente George W. Bush durante ocho años, y los presidentes Bill Clinton y George H.W. Bush no despidió a ninguno de ellos.

Rebecca Jones, asesora política del Proyecto de Supervisión del Gobierno, señaló que el sistema general de inspectores modernos no se creó hasta 1978, por lo que esta pregunta solo se aplica a un pequeño número de presidentes. El primer nuevo presidente que asumió el cargo después de que se creó el sistema, Ronald Reagan, despidió sumariamente a todos los inspectores generales de Jimmy Carter inmediatamente después de su toma de posesión (luego recontrató a algunos de ellos), pero, desde entonces, la tradición ha sido que los inspectores generales permanecer en sus trabajos luego de una transición presidencial. "La mayoría de los presidentes no tenían IG para disparar y aquellos que sí (con la excepción de Reagan) dispararon el mismo número o menos que Trump", dijo Jones en un correo electrónico.

Jones dijo que también es importante tener en cuenta la naturaleza de los despidos de Trump. Ella dijo que él está "atacando todo el sistema de IG" al despedir a personas "por hacer su trabajo como vigilantes" y al "nominar a individuos no calificados para ocupar estos roles permanentemente".

El inspector general y la denuncia del denunciante

Trump afirmó que Michael Atkinson, el inspector general de la comunidad de inteligencia (a quien Trump despidió en abril), se había apresurado a juzgar sobre la denuncia del denunciante sobre la llamada telefónica de Trump en julio con el presidente de Ucrania al no revisar la transcripción aproximada de la llamada, y luego admitió que el relato de la llamada del denunciante era incorrecto: "No quería ver la conversación que tuve. Cuando vio la conversación que tuve, dijo: 'Bueno, eso no se parece en nada a lo que dijo el denunciante. . '"- 18 de mayo intercambio con reporteros en reunión con líderes de la industria de restaurantes

Hechos primero: No hay evidencia de que Atkinson haya dicho alguna vez que la llamada de Trump con el presidente de Ucrania "no se parezca" a lo que dijo el denunciante sobre la llamada. Las alegaciones del denunciante sobre la llamada tienen probado altamente preciso.

Es cierto que Atkinson no vio la transcripción aproximada de la llamada antes de transmitir la queja para que la vea el Congreso. Atkinson escribió que ver el documento "no era necesario" para determinar que la queja "parece creíble". También dijo que había determinado que era muy poco probable que pudiera negociar con éxito para obtener el documento de la llamada antes del final de su plazo legal de 14 días para determinar si la queja parecía creíble o no.

Demócratas y el embajador ruso

"Bueno, Kislyak cenó con Nancy Pelosi y Schumer. Todos estos tipos, todos, todos en Washington conocían a Kislyak. Cenó con él muchas, muchas veces …" – Entrevista del 8 de mayo con Fox News "Fox & Amigos"

Hechos Abetost: No hay evidencia de que la presidenta de la Cámara de Representantes, Nancy Pelosi, haya cenado "muchas, muchas veces" con Sergey Kislyak, el ex embajador ruso en los Estados Unidos, o que el senador líder demócrata del Senado demócrata Chuck Schumer haya cenado con Kislyak.

Kislyak asistió a una reunión de 2010 entre Pelosi, otros miembros del Congreso y el entonces presidente ruso Dmitry Medvedev, pero eso no fue una cena; Pelosi "nunca cenó con él", dijo el subdirector de personal de Pelosi, Drew Hammill, a CNN esta semana.

El portavoz de Schumer, Justin Goodman, dijo que no pudo encontrar ningún registro de una cena de Schumer con Kislyak. Tampoco nosotros. (Trump has previously mocked Schumer over the time he ate doughnuts in New York with Russian President Vladimir Putin, so he might have been confused.)

Democratic Rep. Conor Lamb

Trump said of Democratic Pennsylvania Rep. Conor Lamb: "Conor Lamb has proven to be an American fraud, and a puppet for Crazy Nancy Pelosi. He said he would NOT vote for her for Speaker, and did." — May 26 cheep

Facts First: Lamb, elected in a special election in March 2018 and then again in the general election in November 2018, kept his promise not to vote for Pelosi as speaker of the House of Representatives. Lamb voted for Rep. Joe Kennedy III of Massachusetts.

Trump initially tweeted this accusation while misspelling Lamb's name as "Connor Lamm." He then deleted the original tweet and replaced it with a tweet that corrected the spelling but retained the false claim. You can read a longer fact check here.

James Madison

Trump said James Madison was the first president to attend St. John's Episcopal Church, outside of which Trump had a controversial photo-op: "…and Madison was your first — was your president. He was number six I believe, and Madison was your president, and he was the first president to enter and go to that church." — June 3 interview with Fox News Radio's Brian Kilmeade

Facts First: Madison was indeed the first president to go to the church, but he was the fourth president of the United States, not the sixth.

The stock market on Friday, June 5

"I mean — and the market went through, it finished very, very high — almost, I guess, around 900 points up." — June 5 speech at Puritan Medical Products in Guilford, Maine

Facts First: Trump was exaggerating slightly about the market's performance on the day of the surprisingly good jobs report for May: the Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 829 points. (We'd allow Trump to round to "around 850 points," but "around 900 points" is too big a stretch.)

NASA and Obama

"What we've done with NASA is amazing. We've brought it back from the dead. It was not essentially functioning, and now it's one of the great centers in the world." — May 30 exchange with reporters before Marine One departure

"But we want to watch the rocket launch. NASA's come a long way. It was dead as doornails, and now it's the most vibrant place in the world for that, and — so I look forward to it." — May 30 exchange with reporters before Air Force One departure

"You know, four years ago, this place (the Kennedy Space Center) was essentially shut down. The space program was over." — May 30 remarks after viewing SpaceX launch

Facts First: Trump is entitled to criticize the state of NASA or the space program under President Barack Obama, but it's a clear exaggeration to say NASA or the space program was "over" or "dead."

"It is NOT correct that NASA was dead under the Obama administration," said John Logsdon, the founder of the Space Policy Institute at George Washington University, where he is a professor emeritus, and a former member of the NASA Advisory Council. "Much was started, like the commercial crew program that sent the two recent astronauts to the Moon and the beginning of the Space Launch System that will return Americans to the Moon — plus lots of robotic science."

"NASA was not 'dead' nor was (the Kennedy Space Center) 'shut down' under the Obama administration, but activity back then was arguably at a lower level," said Leroy Chiao, a nonresident fellow in space policy at Rice University's Baker Institute for Public Policy and a former NASA astronaut and International Space Station commander.

"The Obama administration did not make space exploration a priority, but it did keep hardware development going. There are other things that the Obama administration can take credit for, such as the commercial crew program that allowed SpaceX to launch NASA astronauts to ISS very recently."

Golfer Rickie Fowler's record

Speaking about golfer Rickie Fowler, Trump said, "And he had the one year, where he came in second in the majors — I think in four majors he came in second and that's, you know, quite an achievement." — May 17 call on NBC golf broadcast

Facts First: Trump was mistaken. How : Trump was mistaken. How noted by UK golf writer Ben Coley, Fowler has never finished second in all four of the major tournaments held each year; in 2014, Fowler finished tied for second in two of the majors, third in another and tied for fifth in another. (Yes, we realize this is a fact check about golf, but we count all of the president's inaccurate statements big and small, and facts are facts.)

Economic policy in 1928

"In 1928, they raised interest rates and they raised taxes. How did that work out? Not too good. Not too good. But if you look at 1928, 1929, the first thing they did was raise taxes. And then they raised interest rates and they choked everybody to death. And it took 15 years to recover — more than that. So, we — we do it — we're doing it the right way." — May 8 remarks at meeting with Republican members of Congress

Facts First: Trump had half of his history correct — interest rates were increased in 1928 — but half of it incorrect: federal income taxes were not increased in 1928.

"Federal personal income tax rates were cut across the board in 1925 and remained there through 1928. In 1929 there was a one percent reduction in federal personal income tax rates at all income levels," Gene Smiley, a Marquette University emeritus professor of economics who has studied tax policy in the 1920s, said in an email.

Obamacare and competition

"In the past, Obamacare prevented insurance providers from competing to offer lower costs for seniors. There was no competition, there was no anything, and they ran away with what took place, and the seniors were horribly hurt." — May 26 speech on protecting seniors with diabetes

Facts First: It's not true that there was no price competition among insurers because of Obamacare.

"Obamacare actually didn't affect competition in the market for prescription drug coverage. There were reductions in the number of drug plans available during the Obama administration in an effort to root out needlessly duplicative plan offerings, but seniors have consistently had dozens of plan options over the years," said Juliette Cubanski, deputy director of the Medicare policy program at the Kaiser Family Foundation.

"In terms of insulin costs and drug costs more generally, Obamacare actually helped on this front by phasing out the so-called 'doughnut hole' in the Part D benefit, which was the portion of drug spending where seniors were on the hook for 100% of their total drug costs. So, if anything, Obamacare did more than anything that had been done previously in terms of modifying the Part D benefit to help make drug costs more affordable for seniors with relatively high drugs costs."