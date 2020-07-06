Trump's niece's explosive tell-tale book to come out two weeks earlier than expected

"Due to high demand and extraordinary interest in this book, & # 39; Too Much and Never Enough & # 39; by Mary L. Trump will now be published on July 14, 2020," said Simon & Schuster.
Chris Bastardi, a spokeswoman for Mary Trump, said Monday: "An acting president's act to silence a private citizen is just the latest in a series of disruptive behaviors that have already destabilized a fractured nation in the face of a global pandemic. Yes Mary I cannot comment, one can only avoid wondering: what is Donald Trump so afraid of?
The restraining order does not apply to Simon & Schuster. The publisher has already printed 75,000 copies of the book, according to court documents. It has been one of the best selling books on Amazon for the past few weeks.
Simon & Schuster also published the book's back cover for the first time on Monday. It is an excerpt from the book that says "Today, Donald is very much like three years old: unable to grow, learn, or evolve, unable to regulate his emotions, moderate his responses, or assimilate and synthesize information."