Trump's niece's explosive tell-tale book to come out two weeks earlier than expected

"Due to high demand and extraordinary interest in this book, & # 39; Too Much and Never Enough & # 39; by Mary L. Trump will now be published on July 14, 2020," said Simon & Schuster.

Mary Trump is still embroiled in a legal battle over whether the book violates a confidentiality agreement she signed almost twenty years ago. Due to a temporary restraining order that is still in effect, you cannot comment publicly.

Chris Bastardi, a spokeswoman for Mary Trump, said Monday: "An acting president's act to silence a private citizen is just the latest in a series of disruptive behaviors that have already destabilized a fractured nation in the face of a global pandemic. Yes Mary I cannot comment, one can only avoid wondering: what is Donald Trump so afraid of?

The restraining order does not apply to Simon & Schuster. The publisher has already printed 75,000 copies of the book, according to court documents. It has been one of the best selling books on Amazon for the past few weeks.