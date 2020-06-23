Trump's outrageous new vote-by-mail attack (opinion)





This is a new twist on an old obsession: not only the discredited problems of widespread electoral fraud, but foreign powers would commit fraud through false mail ballots.

Where did you get that idea from? Well, it appears to be a claim first filed by Attorney General Bill Barr in an interview with the New York Times a few weeks ago. In it, Barr said: "We have been talking about how, in terms of foreign influence, there are a number of foreign countries that could easily issue counterfeit ballots, name them, and send them. And it would be very difficult to figure out what is happening."

Sounds sinister, right? Except Barr noted that he had not actually "investigated that." And he did not offer evidence to justify the claim.

So this is just the attorney general speculating on a hypothesis. Not surprisingly, it received a lot of warmth from people who really study electoral security. The Washington Post published an overwhelming rejection, and the Colorado chief of elections said there is "zero chance" that it could happen in his mail-voting status due to security precautions in place there, calling Barr's scenario "absurd " humor. "But Ellen Weintraub, a member of the Federal Election Commission appointed by George W. Bush, was not amused at all, turning to Twitter with a 66-tweet thread that discredits the claim saying:" There is simply no basis for the theory of the conspiracy that voting by mail causes fraud. None ".

Here are the facts: First, about a quarter of Americans voted absentee by mail in 2016. Among their ranks in recent years are President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, First Lady, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, the press secretary for the White House, Kayleigh McEnany, and the attorney general himself. . Currently, five states have full voting by mail: Utah, Colorado, Oregon, Hawaii, and Washington. And in the 20 years that Oregon has mailed ballots, it has had a total of approximately a dozen proven voter fraud cases out of 100 million ballots issued … That's a fraud rate of 0.000012%. An important reason for this is that in many states, the mail on the ballot has a unique barcode for each voter, meaning that counterfeit ballots by foreign powers would be nearly impossible to achieve. Trump also argues that voting by mail is fundamentally insecure, tweeting : "We voted during WWI and WWII without a problem, but now they are using Covid to cheat using Mail-Ins!" Someone should tell you that soldiers have voted by mail since the Civil War and that it has worked quite well … Of course, underneath it all is Trump's stated belief that voting by mail would benefit Democrats, but there is little evidence of that. It stands to reason that in a pandemic election, older voters would be more likely to turn to mail ballots, and those people tend to raise the bar for Republicans (although Joe Biden is outpacing Trump from 51% to 47%. among the voters above). 65 in the latest CNN poll). More specifically, California Republican Mike Garcia just won a special election to Congress in which he was dominated by mail ballots. Finally, Trump argues that foreign powers will interfere with our elections on behalf of the Democrats. This is a classic detour and project. We now all know that Donald Trump not only hoped to benefit from Russian interference in the 2016 election, as recently released sections of the Mueller's report show, but John Bolton's book confirms that Trump insisted on withholding military aid from Ukraine until an investigation was announced. in the Joe Biden family. Arguably worse, according to Bolton, President Trump was "begging (Chinese President) Xi to make sure he wins" his re-election this fall. To be clear, after Russia's success in 2016 with social media disinformation campaigns, there will be foreign attempts to intrude on our elections. China and Iran have already been active trying to hack presidential campaigns, according to Google. Trump's careful attempts to deflect and project the issue of foreign interference into a bogus topic actually mock the gravity of the threats that exist. So why would I? According to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, the answer is obvious: "I think this is a trap," CNN's Jim Sciutto said Monday. "I think they are going to lose the election. I think they are going to claim fraud and they are going to come back to these states with the mail in the vote and they are going to use that as an argument." .. I'm sorry to say that, and it may sound cynical, but after seeing this administration, cynicism is sometimes deserved. " The unprecedented demand for vote-by-mail during the Covid-19 crisis means that we are unlikely to know definitively who won on Election Night, save for a bang. But all of that makes ensuring access to mail-in ballots and counting resources even more important. It also increases the importance that the kind of primary election fiasco we saw in Georgia, where voters in predominantly black districts had to wait in line for hours, totally unacceptable. On Tuesday, June 23, we saw a similar repeat of systematic voter suppression in Kentucky, where the number of polling places dropped from 3,700 to 170 locations, with a particular impact on predominantly African American districts. But instead of trying to address those very real problems, magnified by voting in a pandemic, Attorney General Bill Barr has been ramping up the volume on his scenario of foreign influence in the vote-by-mail fraud, telling Fox News that he could " open the floodgates to possible fraud, "stirring the pot while it sounds self-righteous:" People's confidence in the outcome of the elections will be undermined. And that could lead the country to a very dark place, if we lose confidence in the results. of our choices. " But Barr and Trump are doing exactly that: undermining confidence in the election outcome by floating unfounded conspiracy theories as they try to suppress voting during a pandemic.





