Trump's powerful message of anger (opinion)

Yes. You read it correctly. The President is moving quickly and decisively "to protect our monuments, arrest rioters, and prosecute criminals to the fullest extent of the law." In fact, he said proudly, "yesterday federal agents arrested the alleged leader of the attack on the statue of the great Andrew Jackson in Washington, D.C."
The renewed fervor around this debate is part of a national reckoning with racism after the police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Rayshard Brooks sparked mass protests calling for reforms under the slogan "Black Lives Matter." While substantial change in the justice system will take time, the removal of monuments honoring Stonewall Jackson, Jefferson Davis, and others who easily identify with racism provides the country with a sense of symbolic progress.
In South Dakota, Trump tried to launch the anti-racist protest movement as a terrifying enemy. "Our nation is witnessing a ruthless campaign to erase our history, defame our heroes, erase our values and indoctrinate our children," he said. "They think that the American people are weak, soft and submissive, but no, the American people are strong and proud and will not allow our country and all its values, history and culture to be taken away from it."
In his speech, Trump seemed to want to associate with the most admired figures of the past; While talking about Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, and others, Trump sounded like a fifth grader reading random pages from a history book. There was Washington crossing the Delaware, Jefferson sending Lewis and Clark, and Roosevelt overseeing the construction of the Panama Canal.
According to Trump's simplistic view of history, there is no room for slaves owned by Washington and Jefferson or for Roosevelt's white supremacy. According to this perspective, sins and defects must be denied; otherwise, the greats of history cannot be honored. This, of course, is what a child might think upon learning that their parents are not entirely perfect. But with maturity, children, like citizens, can venerate their heroes for their strengths and criticize them for their failings, and judge who, in the end, deserves to be on a pedestal.
"Here tonight," he said, "in the eyes of our ancestors, Americans again declare, as we did 244 years ago, that we will not be tyrannized, we will not be degraded, and we will not be intimidated by evil and evil people." . That will not happen."
This statement, like many of the disjointed passages in Trump's speech, would be a perfect sound for a campaign ad. Always eager to be seen as a fighter and a champion, Trump put aside the real battle he is losing, for the coronavirus, and invented another to be able to pose as a brave defender of this country.
The absurdity of Donald Trump's night in South Dakota could simply be ridiculous if the country was not faced with death and suffering. In days, or perhaps weeks, we will probably know if the meeting facilitated the spread of the coronavirus. By then, pollsters can also tell us whether Trump's political pathogens (anger, distortion, disinformation) are spreading so widely or quickly.