Trump's powerful message of anger (opinion)





Trump rushed to the heart on Friday and delivered this news, along with a message of anger at the foot of the bush. Rushmore in South Dakota. Ignoring the fact that nearly 130,000 Americans have already died from Covid-19, with new cases exceeding 50,000 per day, he fanned fears of an "angry mob" involved in "a ruthless campaign to erase our history." In a direction that could be called "American Carnage II" for following the emotional pattern he presented in his inaugural address, Trump declared that federal officials would be sent to protect monuments and statues wherever they were threatened.

Yes. You read it correctly. The President is moving quickly and decisively "to protect our monuments, arrest rioters, and prosecute criminals to the fullest extent of the law." In fact, he said proudly, "yesterday federal agents arrested the alleged leader of the attack on the statue of the great Andrew Jackson in Washington, D.C."

Last week, protesters tried in vain to tear down the bronze statue of Jackson in Lafayette Park, which is facing the White House. (Four men were charged with destruction of federal property. Only one of the four has been detained so far, according to the Justice Department, and it is unclear whether he led the effort to tear down the statue.) The statue was just one of many that have been attacked in recent weeks, as the country reconsiders the value of commemorating important historical figures who supported slavery or white supremacy.

The renewed fervor around this debate is part of a national reckoning with racism after the police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Rayshard Brooks sparked mass protests calling for reforms under the slogan "Black Lives Matter." While substantial change in the justice system will take time, the removal of monuments honoring Stonewall Jackson, Jefferson Davis, and others who easily identify with racism provides the country with a sense of symbolic progress.