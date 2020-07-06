Trump's powerful message of anger (opinion)

By
Zaheer
-
0
1


Trump rushed to the heart on Friday and delivered this news, along with a message of anger at the foot of the bush. Rushmore in South Dakota. Ignoring the fact that nearly 130,000 Americans have already died from Covid-19, with new cases exceeding 50,000 per day, he fanned fears of an "angry mob" involved in "a ruthless campaign to erase our history." In a direction that could be called "American Carnage II" for following the emotional pattern he presented in his inaugural address, Trump declared that federal officials would be sent to protect monuments and statues wherever they were threatened.

Yes. You read it correctly. The President is moving quickly and decisively "to protect our monuments, arrest rioters, and prosecute criminals to the fullest extent of the law." In fact, he said proudly, "yesterday federal agents arrested the alleged leader of the attack on the statue of the great Andrew Jackson in Washington, D.C."

Last week, protesters tried in vain to tear down the bronze statue of Jackson in Lafayette Park, which is facing the White House. (Four men were charged with destruction of federal property. Only one of the four has been detained so far, according to the Justice Department, and it is unclear whether he led the effort to tear down the statue.) The statue was just one of many that have been attacked in recent weeks, as the country reconsiders the value of commemorating important historical figures who supported slavery or white supremacy.

The renewed fervor around this debate is part of a national reckoning with racism after the police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Rayshard Brooks sparked mass protests calling for reforms under the slogan "Black Lives Matter." While substantial change in the justice system will take time, the removal of monuments honoring Stonewall Jackson, Jefferson Davis, and others who easily identify with racism provides the country with a sense of symbolic progress.

Trump has revealed his 2020 campaign strategy

In South Dakota, Trump tried to launch the anti-racist protest movement as a terrifying enemy. "Our nation is witnessing a ruthless campaign to erase our history, defame our heroes, erase our values ​​and indoctrinate our children," he said. "They think that the American people are weak, soft and submissive, but no, the American people are strong and proud and will not allow our country and all its values, history and culture to be taken away from it."

Trump's 40-minute speech was a master class in rhetorical deception. He reunited the racists of the Confederation with the figures of the mount. Rushmore, insisting that everyone is being reconsidered the same way. Several elected officials have ordered the removal of the Confederate monuments in an effort to recognize the painful legacy of slavery, while the debate over the monuments of George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and Theodore Roosevelt is more nuanced, given their positive contribution to the nation. . No great effort is being made to remove all of these monuments and to suggest that they exist amounts to sounding a false alarm.

In his speech, Trump seemed to want to associate with the most admired figures of the past; While talking about Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, and others, Trump sounded like a fifth grader reading random pages from a history book. There was Washington crossing the Delaware, Jefferson sending Lewis and Clark, and Roosevelt overseeing the construction of the Panama Canal.

According to Trump's simplistic view of history, there is no room for slaves owned by Washington and Jefferson or for Roosevelt's white supremacy. According to this perspective, sins and defects must be denied; otherwise, the greats of history cannot be honored. This, of course, is what a child might think upon learning that their parents are not entirely perfect. But with maturity, children, like citizens, can venerate their heroes for their strengths and criticize them for their failings, and judge who, in the end, deserves to be on a pedestal.

These are true patriots. Trump sees them as enemies
While Native Americans have long sought the removal of Mt. Rushmore, arguing that it is carved from holy ground, this is an old conflict that is unlikely to be resolved. Suggesting that there is new national momentum to destroy this well-known monument, and that some bloated enemy threatens all that is sacred, Trump was playing at being a political cartoonist on Friday, grotesquely exaggerating in an attempt to energize his reelection campaign. He called on his followers to fight another culture war by dividing the nation he supposedly leads into patriots and traitors.

"Here tonight," he said, "in the eyes of our ancestors, Americans again declare, as we did 244 years ago, that we will not be tyrannized, we will not be degraded, and we will not be intimidated by evil and evil people." . That will not happen."

This statement, like many of the disjointed passages in Trump's speech, would be a perfect sound for a campaign ad. Always eager to be seen as a fighter and a champion, Trump put aside the real battle he is losing, for the coronavirus, and invented another to be able to pose as a brave defender of this country.

To satisfy Trump's selfish vanity, he had gathered more than 7,000 people, squeezed to listen to the speech. The meeting scoffed at the federal government's public health guide to social alienation, and very few attendees used the recommended face masks to slow the spread of the deadly coronavirus. While the band played in the bush. Rushmore, it emerged that Kimberly Guilfoyle, a Trump campaign officer and girlfriend of Donald Trump Jr., tested positive for the virus.

The absurdity of Donald Trump's night in South Dakota could simply be ridiculous if the country was not faced with death and suffering. In days, or perhaps weeks, we will probably know if the meeting facilitated the spread of the coronavirus. By then, pollsters can also tell us whether Trump's political pathogens (anger, distortion, disinformation) are spreading so widely or quickly.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here