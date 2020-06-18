Trump's presidency is at its lowest point right now

Trump's utterly muffled response to the death of George Floyd while in police custody in Minneapolis, especially a photo shoot of Trump holding a Bible outside of St. John's Church in Washington, has been heavily criticized, even by many former officials of the White House. "Donald Trump is the first president in my life who is not trying to unite the American people, not even trying to be," said former Defense Secretary James Mattis earlier this month. "Instead, it tries to divide us."

Another former Trump administration official, National Security Adviser John Bolton, comes out with a memory of his time in the White House that suggests, among other things, that Trump sought help from the Chinese president in his 2020 re-election race and apparently approved of China's use of concentration camps. Bolton, in an interview with ABC News, said Trump is "not fit for office" and does not have "the competition to get the job done."

This series of body shots has seriously damaged Trump's chances of winning a second term. His approval rating plummeted over the past month in Gallup polls. The latest national CNN poll shows Trump follows former Vice President Joe Biden by 14 points. Oscillating status polls show similar gaps between Biden and Trump.

Add him all up and you get this: In a roller coaster presidency, this is the lowest level Trump has ever had.

And that even takes into account his impeachment! Why? Unlike his removal from the House of Representatives earlier this year, Trump's actions over the past month (more or less) have led to a decrease in his support rather than a concentration effect among his base.

It is too early to declare Trump's presidency, there are still 138 days before the November elections, but there is no doubt that he now faces a greater chance than ever in his bid to win a second term.

As he often faces facts that he does not like, Trump turns to favorable media, and Twitter, to seek to create his own reality.

"If you look at the polls, we are way ahead of sleepy Joe in terms of enthusiasm," Trump told Fox News Sean Hannity in a telephone interview Wednesday night. "We have an enthusiasm like they have never seen before, actually. And Joe has the least enthusiasm, as I understand it." (Mmm no.)

On the coronavirus, Trump said, "I don't even like to talk about it, because it's fading. It's going to fade." (This week, 10 states reported their highest number of coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.)

Following the DACA ruling of the Supreme Court on Thursday, Trump tweeted this

"These horrible and politically charged decisions coming out of the Supreme Court are shotgun blasts at people who pride themselves on calling themselves Republican or Conservative. We need more judges or we will lose our 2nd Amendment and everything else. Vote Trump 2020! "

Then he added in a post tweet: "Do you have the impression that the Supreme Court did not like me?" (Trump appointed two justices: Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court. Chief Justice John Roberts and Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito were also appointed by Republican presidents.)

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal published Thursday afternoon, Trump appears to take credit for drawing attention to Juneteenth, a memorial day commemorating the official end of slavery in the United States.

"I did a good thing: I made Juneteenth very famous" Trump said . "It's actually an important event, an important moment. But no one had heard of it." (Forty-seven states and the District of Columbia celebrate June 15 as a holiday.)

Trump's withdrawal to an alternative reality, however, will not change the real reality. No matter how many tweets you send or how many admirers admirers sneak into a covered stadium in Tulsa on Saturday, the facts are these: Trump is not only facing the worst political outlook for his presidency, but also facing signs of a revolt from within his own party and even among those you once trusted as trusted advisers.

Trump likes to insist that he does it best when everything is in chaos around him and when people are counting it. Now is your chance to prove it, because digging out of the hole that has been made will be a huge task.