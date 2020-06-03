Trump's religious photographs are not about piety. They are about power

Protected by a phalanx of heavily armed officers, Trump crossed Lafayette Square into the church after nearby protesters were gassed and forcibly removed.

For several minutes, he stood in front of Saint John holding the Scriptures aloft, brandishing a Bible like a salesman in a bad information business.

It was another "Oh my gosh, is this really happening?" moment in an administration that has provided a lot of them.

For many Christians, even conservatives, Monday's trick was surreal, even sacrilegious. "Blasphemy in real time" a bishop tweeted

Blasphemous or not, the moment perfectly captured Trump's approach to religion. He trusts images more than substance, prefers displays of power over godliness, and easily uses religious symbols to fight a winner's culture war.

These jokes are not distractions from Trump's broader message to conservative Christians. They are the message. He is the strong man ready to fight for them, a modern Constantine the Great.

And he expects conservative Christians to fight for him.

And that, as much as anything else, may have sparked the photoshoot at St. John & # 39; s.

Some evangelicals say they like a tough president

This president has shown little, if any, interest in personal piety, famous saying he has never asked God for forgiveness , a cornerstone of Christianity. He rarely attends church outside of Christmas and Easter.

But for white Christians who felt their influence waned during the Obama administration, Trump has been a godsend.

"I will never forget seeing (Trump) walking slowly and under full command … through Lafayette Square to the Church of St. John in defiance of those who aspire to derail our national healing by spreading fear, hatred and lawlessness" . Johnnie Moore tweeted , the president of the Congress of Christian Leaders and a member of Trump's evangelical advisory committee.

As the scholar Kristin Kobes du Mez has noticed Trump has taken advantage of the admiration of some evangelicals for tough guys and the preference for a Christianity that develops other religions.

"I want the baddest, hardest, son of a you know what I can find in that role." said pastor Robert Jeffress , a pastor of the Dallas megachurch and a firm ally of Trump. "And I think that's where a lot of evangelicals are."

But others say Trump is misusing religion for political ends.

Other Christians, however, consider Trump's symbolic expressions of Christianity to be antithetical to the actual principles of faith. Jesus, after all, said that blessed are the peacemakers.

In his 9 years as a bishop, Gregory Brewer told CNN that he does not remember ever accusing someone of blasphemy. Then came Trump's photo shoot at St. John & # 39; s.

"If you believe Scripture is inspired by God and you misuse Scripture, that is a crime against God," said Brewer.

Ironically, minutes earlier in a Rose Garden speech, Trump had accused protesters of "crimes against God."

It was not clear why the President was there. The sanctuary said the White House told them that Trump would sign an executive order on religious freedom, but that plan was scrapped. Trump then signed it at the White House.

A White House official told CNN in the background that the president's visit was to commemorate the 41st anniversary of Saint John Paul II's pilgrimage to Poland. But neither the president nor anyone else at the sanctuary mentioned the anniversary.

Instead, it seemed like Trump was again using a religious backdrop, in this case a large statue of Pope John Paul II, for a photo shoot.

Washington's Catholic leader, Archbishop Wilton Gregory, criticized Trump and the sanctuary.

"I find it puzzling and reprehensible that any Catholic facility allows itself to be so misused and manipulated in a way that violates our religious principles," said Gregory. he said in a statement . Gregory is African American and a strong voice in race relations, but he is not a flamethrower. And it is extremely common for the Archbishop of Washington to criticize the President so harshly.

A warning to Christians today

As another Catholic bishop pointed out, the gospel read at mass around the world on Tuesday contained a sharp warning about religious hypocrisy and secular power.

"As Trump visits the National Shrine of St. John Paul II today, I hope someone will proclaim today's Gospel (Mark 12: 13-17) where the Herodians and Pharisees are called for their hypocrisy." Bishop John Stowe tweeted from Lexington, Kentucky.

Brewer, the Episcopalian bishop, said the Scripture reading also contains a warning for Christians today.

When asked if the Jews should pay taxes to Caesar, Jesus said that they should give Caesar what is his, but give God what belongs to him.

"Jesus is saying, be careful, another power is trying to reclaim your loyalty," Brewer told CNN. "It is a situation that almost all generations of Christians have had to face."

Trump's photo shoot poses another question for American Christians: Do they want a president who brandishes the Bible as a weapon, or someone who actually reads it?