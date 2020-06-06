Trump's response to the protests pulled the United States out of its soap. Now the world lacks a moral leader

But beyond the death of another black American at the hands of the police, the response of United States President Donald Trump further angered people and raised an important question: is the United States still the world's moral guardian ?

This week, at least, the answer is a resounding No.

"Disgusted," "shocked and horrified," "horror and dismay," these are words we are used to hearing from American presidents and diplomats to condemn despotic regimes. But these are from leaders in the United Kingdom, the European Union and Canada, respectively, to describe Floyd's murder.

"We support the right to peaceful protest, unequivocally condemn violence and racism of any kind and call for a reduction of tensions," EU High Representative Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.

Few leaders have dared to criticize Trump by name, but Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez in Parliament on Wednesday gave perhaps the strongest condemnation of the United States government by an ally.

"I stand in solidarity with the demonstrations that are taking place in the United States. Because obviously we are all very concerned about the authoritarian debate and those authoritarian forms that we see in response to some demonstrations," he said.

In Lafayette Square, in front of the White House, police shot protesters Monday with rubber bullets and pepper spray shells. One was seen hitting an Australian journalist with a nightstick. Another pushed her cameraman with a shield and punched him in the face.

These are scenes reminiscent of Gezi's protests in 2013 in Turkey, as the famous democracy in the Islamic world quickly slid down the road to authoritarianism. And they are particularly jarring in the United States, a country where the freedom to protest peacefully is enshrined in the Constitution, a seminal document for the global legal architecture of human rights.

As surprising as the repression itself was the justification for it. The police seemed to have used such force simply to clear the way for the President to organize a very subtle photo shoot, waving a Bible in front of a church.

"There is nothing that can justify the type of force that the police have been using, and it deviates significantly from international human rights standards around the right to protest and the right to freedom of assembly," said Michael Hamilton, expert. in law of public protests from University of the United Kingdom of East Anglia.

International human rights law obliges the police to protect and facilitate peaceful protesters, he said. "The images that everyone has been seeing show that this is obviously not what is happening."

At a time when most leaders would call for national unity, Trump has threatened to use the military across the country to achieve "total domination," calling the protesters "thugs," even "terrorists."

Former Trump defense secretary James Mattis criticized the threat with scathing remarks and said: "We must reject any thought by our cities as a" battle space "that our uniformed army is called to" dominate. "

"Militarizing our response, as we saw in Washington, D.C., creates a conflict, a false conflict, between military and civil society."

Chinese media mock America: "I have a dream, but I can't breathe"

As Hamilton points out, a United States mandating militarized surveillance of protesters "is likely to find it difficult to sustain its criticism" of other countries using similar or even harsher responses.

That dynamic is already developing. China, Iran, and Russia have seized the moment to justify their own use of excessive force against their people, advance their own interests, and ridicule a rival they have traditionally viewed as a stern and condescending father.

China-state-owned Global Times editor-in-chief Hu Xijin has sent a series of tweets targeting the hypocrisy of the United States. Last year, Washington passed a law that would allow sanctions against Chinese officials who violate human rights in Hong Kong. More recently, it has censored China's security law, aimed at quelling protests and possibly allowing the Chinese military to operate in Hong Kong, which generally enjoys more freedoms than mainland China.

"I have a dream, but I can't breathe" Hu wrote in a post , sharing a cartoon of a lighthouse and a lighthouse adorned with the American flag that crushes black men in suits.

He even used chaos to suggest the United States Should Stop Criticizing China about his brutal crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Tiananmen Square in Beijing, 31 years ago this week.

"The American crackdown on internal unrest has further eroded the moral basis for asserting itself 'beacon of democracy'. The era in which American political elites could exploit the Tiananmen incident at will is over."

Iran has also tried to turn the tables on Washington. Foreign Minister Javad Zarif in Twitter he said, "the cities of the United States are scenes of brutality against protesters and the press," and after Floyd's murder, he tweeted a statement against the White House against Iran, noting it as if Iran was criticizing the United States for " suppress "American protesters and deny their frustrations.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also called the United States to hypocrisy on Thursday, mocking the White House by suggesting that it should issue a statement of condemnation against itself, as it usually does for other countries. .

"It seems to me that our American colleagues should now be somewhat distracted from the instructive hue that has been spreading over the years relative to other countries, look in the mirror and then describe everything they saw there in statements, such as the they targeted many countries in the world, "Zakharova told reporters.

"We presume that, by taking steps to curb looting and other illegal actions, the authorities must not violate the rights of Americans to protest peacefully."

What EE USA Have to lose

The United States has been considered the leader of the free world for over 70 years. He emerged from World War II as a victor and a superpower, building the largest economy and army in the world.

As Britain retired from office, the United States began investing in democratic institutions worldwide. Trump's "America First" approach, however, has removed much of that funding and effort from those institutions, giving the United States a platform.

In late May, the World Health Organization became the last to be abandoned by the United States. USA, your largest single government donor, right in the middle of a pandemic. It only amplified criticism that the United States was not playing in the global response, let alone setting an example, as more than 100,000 people in the United States have died from the virus.

But the United States still seeks to take moral ground in global affairs when it is interested in doing so.

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, for example, condemned China's security law as a "coup de grace" for Hong Kong's democracy. He was able to speak boldly, as relations between Washington and Beijing were tense anyway, and Trump blamed China for the pandemic.

The White House has been less open about rights issues in some allied countries, such as Saudi Arabia. The CIA concluded that the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi was ordered by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, an accusation that he denies. The Trump administration has a strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia in intelligence sharing, trade, and control of oil prices, and has been contained in its comments on the murder.

The credibility of the United States has suffered another dent in the past two weeks. Current and former diplomats told CNN the events at home were "terrifying" and "heartbreaking" to watch, and also undermined their mission. A current State Department official said the "moral position of the United States is questioned."

But the erosion of the country's moral credibility did not start with Trump. The so-called United States war on terror and the abuses that accompanied it, such as those at Guantanamo Bay and Abu Ghraib, was a major turning point. Some of that was remedied under the Obama administration, but even then, the United States continued to violate rights abroad as the wars continued.

Trump's three-year tenure has accelerated that erosion, in part because of his inability to lead by example at home, said Rob Berschinski, who worked for the U.S. Department of State's Office of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor during the Obama years.

The office was formed in the 1970s to "defend American values, including the rule of law and individual rights" worldwide, according to its mission.

"It will take serious work to regain the power of the example that has worked so clearly for the benefit of the United States throughout our modern history. I think many people take that for granted, but we should not take it for granted." because we're looking at what it means to lose it in real time, "said Berschinski.

When the United States set the example, the bureau had the leverage to help negotiate the release of political prisoners, help protect activists in distress, and design policies against countries that violate human rights, he said. It also meant that the country had a global network of allies that could serve the interests of the United States, even financially.

"When the United States does not lead by example, such as when the Bush administration resorted to torture, for example, the influence of the United States in the world is weakened. We are looking at that problem with great relief right now. Just this week, Some of our closest allies in capitals like Ottawa and Brussels have criticized President Trump's obscene interest in using the US military to curb protests. Diplomats in friendly capitals cannot trust the United States to do the right thing. , which has ramifications in all kinds of policy areas, "said Berschinski.

Allies of the United States sour

Those ramifications aren't just in emboldened authoritarian states like China, Iran, and Russia. It also puts America's friends in difficult positions.

In Australia, one of the closest US allies. In the US, people have marched through the streets to call for an end to police brutality against black Americans, an issue that resonates in a country where indigenous peoples are disproportionately incarcerated and many have been killed by police.

And the problem that the US police. USA Hitting the Australian news team in Monday's protest has caused a rare dispute between the allies. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has instructed his country's embassy in Washington to investigate the matter, describing the clashes between police and protesters as "terrible and horrible scenes."

Elliot Brennan, a research associate at the Center for United States Studies at the University of Sydney, said the images of the attacked television team were difficult for Australians to see, particularly considering that the police were acting on orders from the United States government. United.

The changing dynamics in the United States have also put Australia in a more vulnerable position. The United States has traditionally been its largest partner in terms of security, while the country relies heavily on China for trade. But Australia and China are currently in a fight over Beijing's security law in Hong Kong and its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

"With the tension between Australia and China at the cutting edge, the intense internal focus of the United States could not have come at a worse time to reassure the Australian public about their commitment to the alliance," said Brennan.

In the Philippines, seizures in the United States have also sparked disbelief. The country has a deep connection to the USA. Since it is the only country that the United States colonized. More than 4 million people of Filipino heritage now live in the United States, and after Israel, they have the most favorable view of the United States in the world, according to the Pew Research Center.

The Philippine political system was built on that of the United States. Its constitution is based on the United States Bill of Rights and is an enviable safeguard for freedoms in the Southeast Asia region.

Despite these safeguards, the Philippines has a history of movement between democracy and authoritarianism. The current president, Rodrigo Duterte, has managed to exert extraordinary firepower to suppress the country's drug trafficking. Thousands of people have been killed on their orders that the police shoot anyone suspected of being related to the trade.

Veteran journalist Maria Ressa, executive director of the Rappler.com news website, said that while Duterte was worse than Trump in his use of force, contempt for the rights being played in the United States will now only vindicate his tough hand. at home.

"Trump is very familiar to Filipinos. Many people have observed that he and Duterte have many things in common: they are both sexist at best, misogynistic at worst. They incite hatred and sometimes violence, and tend to divide and conquer, turning against them, rather than providing leadership that seeks to unite and heal, "he told CNN.

"But overall, Filipinos are surprised by what is happening in the United States. It is familiar to us, we have a president who tells the police to shoot people dead, but this is the United States. It has always been the guiding light, the values ​​of democracy, the declaration of independence of the founding fathers, and for the past three years we and the world have grappled with who takes global leadership, wondering if democracy has failed.