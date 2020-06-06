Trump's response to the protests pulled the United States out of its soap. Now the world lacks a moral leader

But beyond the death of another black American at the hands of the police, the response of United States President Donald Trump further angered people and raised an important question: is the United States still the world's moral guardian ?
This week, at least, the answer is a resounding No.
"Disgusted," "shocked and horrified," "horror and dismay," these are words we are used to hearing from American presidents and diplomats to condemn despotic regimes. But these are from leaders in the United Kingdom, the European Union and Canada, respectively, to describe Floyd's murder.
"We support the right to peaceful protest, unequivocally condemn violence and racism of any kind and call for a reduction of tensions," EU High Representative Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.
Few leaders have dared to criticize Trump by name, but Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez in Parliament on Wednesday gave perhaps the strongest condemnation of the United States government by an ally.
"I stand in solidarity with the demonstrations that are taking place in the United States. Because obviously we are all very concerned about the authoritarian debate and those authoritarian forms that we see in response to some demonstrations," he said.
These are scenes reminiscent of Gezi's protests in 2013 in Turkey, as the famous democracy in the Islamic world quickly slid down the road to authoritarianism. And they are particularly jarring in the United States, a country where the freedom to protest peacefully is enshrined in the Constitution, a seminal document for the global legal architecture of human rights.
"There is nothing that can justify the type of force that the police have been using, and it deviates significantly from international human rights standards around the right to protest and the right to freedom of assembly," said Michael Hamilton, expert. in law of public protests from University of the United Kingdom of East Anglia.
International human rights law obliges the police to protect and facilitate peaceful protesters, he said. "The images that everyone has been seeing show that this is obviously not what is happening."
At a time when most leaders would call for national unity, Trump has threatened to use the military across the country to achieve "total domination," calling the protesters "thugs," even "terrorists."
"Militarizing our response, as we saw in Washington, D.C., creates a conflict, a false conflict, between military and civil society."
As Hamilton points out, a United States mandating militarized surveillance of protesters "is likely to find it difficult to sustain its criticism" of other countries using similar or even harsher responses.
That dynamic is already developing. China, Iran, and Russia have seized the moment to justify their own use of excessive force against their people, advance their own interests, and ridicule a rival they have traditionally viewed as a stern and condescending father.
"The American crackdown on internal unrest has further eroded the moral basis for asserting itself 'beacon of democracy'. The era in which American political elites could exploit the Tiananmen incident at will is over."
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also called the United States to hypocrisy on Thursday, mocking the White House by suggesting that it should issue a statement of condemnation against itself, as it usually does for other countries. .
"It seems to me that our American colleagues should now be somewhat distracted from the instructive hue that has been spreading over the years relative to other countries, look in the mirror and then describe everything they saw there in statements, such as the they targeted many countries in the world, "Zakharova told reporters.
"We presume that, by taking steps to curb looting and other illegal actions, the authorities must not violate the rights of Americans to protest peacefully."
What EE USA Have to lose
The United States has been considered the leader of the free world for over 70 years. He emerged from World War II as a victor and a superpower, building the largest economy and army in the world.
As Britain retired from office, the United States began investing in democratic institutions worldwide. Trump's "America First" approach, however, has removed much of that funding and effort from those institutions, giving the United States a platform.
But the United States still seeks to take moral ground in global affairs when it is interested in doing so.
United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, for example, condemned China's security law as a "coup de grace" for Hong Kong's democracy. He was able to speak boldly, as relations between Washington and Beijing were tense anyway, and Trump blamed China for the pandemic.
But the erosion of the country's moral credibility did not start with Trump. The so-called United States war on terror and the abuses that accompanied it, such as those at Guantanamo Bay and Abu Ghraib, was a major turning point. Some of that was remedied under the Obama administration, but even then, the United States continued to violate rights abroad as the wars continued.
Trump's three-year tenure has accelerated that erosion, in part because of his inability to lead by example at home, said Rob Berschinski, who worked for the U.S. Department of State's Office of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor during the Obama years.
"It will take serious work to regain the power of the example that has worked so clearly for the benefit of the United States throughout our modern history. I think many people take that for granted, but we should not take it for granted." because we're looking at what it means to lose it in real time, "said Berschinski.
When the United States set the example, the bureau had the leverage to help negotiate the release of political prisoners, help protect activists in distress, and design policies against countries that violate human rights, he said. It also meant that the country had a global network of allies that could serve the interests of the United States, even financially.
"When the United States does not lead by example, such as when the Bush administration resorted to torture, for example, the influence of the United States in the world is weakened. We are looking at that problem with great relief right now. Just this week, Some of our closest allies in capitals like Ottawa and Brussels have criticized President Trump's obscene interest in using the US military to curb protests. Diplomats in friendly capitals cannot trust the United States to do the right thing. , which has ramifications in all kinds of policy areas, "said Berschinski.
Allies of the United States sour
Those ramifications aren't just in emboldened authoritarian states like China, Iran, and Russia. It also puts America's friends in difficult positions.
Elliot Brennan, a research associate at the Center for United States Studies at the University of Sydney, said the images of the attacked television team were difficult for Australians to see, particularly considering that the police were acting on orders from the United States government. United.
The changing dynamics in the United States have also put Australia in a more vulnerable position. The United States has traditionally been its largest partner in terms of security, while the country relies heavily on China for trade. But Australia and China are currently in a fight over Beijing's security law in Hong Kong and its handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Philippine political system was built on that of the United States. Its constitution is based on the United States Bill of Rights and is an enviable safeguard for freedoms in the Southeast Asia region.
Despite these safeguards, the Philippines has a history of movement between democracy and authoritarianism. The current president, Rodrigo Duterte, has managed to exert extraordinary firepower to suppress the country's drug trafficking. Thousands of people have been killed on their orders that the police shoot anyone suspected of being related to the trade.
Veteran journalist Maria Ressa, executive director of the Rappler.com news website, said that while Duterte was worse than Trump in his use of force, contempt for the rights being played in the United States will now only vindicate his tough hand. at home.
"Trump is very familiar to Filipinos. Many people have observed that he and Duterte have many things in common: they are both sexist at best, misogynistic at worst. They incite hatred and sometimes violence, and tend to divide and conquer, turning against them, rather than providing leadership that seeks to unite and heal, "he told CNN.
"But overall, Filipinos are surprised by what is happening in the United States. It is familiar to us, we have a president who tells the police to shoot people dead, but this is the United States. It has always been the guiding light, the values of democracy, the declaration of independence of the founding fathers, and for the past three years we and the world have grappled with who takes global leadership, wondering if democracy has failed.