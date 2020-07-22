Trump's return to the forefront of virus briefings is too little, too late

He finally backed the use of masks without reservation, weeks after many state, municipal and local leaders had pleaded with their constituents to adopt the practice to curb the uncontrolled spread of the new coronavirus. And hours before the daily death toll for Covid-19 in the United States exceeded 1,000 for the first time in two weeks, the President warned in an unusually grim and honest assessment that the crisis would likely worsen before it improved.

There were no new announcements about creating a national testing and tracking scheme, which experts say is vital to beating the pathogen. Trump did not come up with ideas on how to carry out his demands to open schools while stopping spikes of the virus, beyond vague predictions of vaccines and therapies that he said would come faster than anyone thought.

And Trump, in a surprising lack of empathy, only made a passing reference to the 141,000 Americans who died in a pandemic made worse by their denial and negligence in designing the White House response as a triumph.

The notion that Tuesday's exercise was a serious attempt to provide the country with a vital health update and not a panic effort to stabilize a swooping presidency was weakened by the absence of government health officials alongside Trump, a president who likes to be the star of his own show.

And the idea that you can rebuild your credibility by suddenly reappearing, after spending weeks ignoring a crisis that worsened with your demand for premature state openings, is hardly credible.

& # 39; If you like the mask or not, they work & # 39;

However, health experts could at least eliminate the fact that Trump made his most comprehensive call for Americans to start wearing masks, after spending weeks undermining those tips and mocking those who went undercover.

"We are asking everyone, when they cannot socially distance themselves, to wear a mask," Trump said. "Whether you like the mask or not, they have an impact."

In the weeks when Trump sided with conservatives who portrayed wearing masks as a violation of American liberties, hundreds of thousands of Americans have been infected and thousands have died. If he had led the way in masks once health officials decided to recommend wearing them, he could have saved many of those lives.

Turning away from his normal, sunny predictions of an impending end to the crisis, the president warned that the pandemic "will unfortunately likely get worse before it improves." But he undermined his serious tone by reaffirming his counter-scientific argument that one day the virus will simply "disappear."

Still, some public health experts were pleased with the progressive progress toward the President in fulfilling the duties of his role.

"It was good that the president addressed the pandemic and the crisis we are all in," said Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Global Health Institute.

"I like the fact that he recognized the importance of wearing masks and that he recognized that things will get worse. Unfortunately, there was also a certain amount of misinformation about how well America is doing," Jha said in "The Situation Room with Wolf. Blitzer "from CNN. "

One of the notable absentees from Trump's briefing was the government's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, who was the target of a White House whispering campaign last week to damage his reputation.

Fauci responded to Trump's claim that he was an "alarmist" in an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper minutes before the president spoke.

"I consider myself more realistic than alarmist," said Fauci, a globally respected expert, who said he had not been invited to attend the briefing.

Fauci also argued that the US should improve the time it takes to get test results, again casting doubt on Trump's glowing criticism of the government effort.

"When you get to six or seven days, that really mitigates against getting good tracing and good insulation. So we have to improve on that."

Trump moves to stop difficult political situation

If Tuesday's appearance was the start of a new period of comprehensive presidential attention to the pandemic, Trump can make a useful contribution, as well as improve his difficult political situation. But swift media criticism of a "change in tone" and a "twist" by the president ignored his story of destroying stories tweeted with wild tweets and detours in hours and days afterward.

In fact, Trump couldn't even maintain his self-discipline during the half hour he was in the meeting room, with a strange answer to a question about Jeffrey Epstein's friend, Ghislaine Maxwell, who is accused of recruiting, fixing and finally sexually abusing minors as 14-year-olds

"I only wish him the best, frankly," he said.

Trump rejoined the virus after weeks of neglect and attempts to create a fictional narrative that the pandemic is almost over and that the United States is well on a "transition to greatness." The fact that he has been forced to file his planned return to the campaign may explain what he says will be a daily return to US television screens for what he calls bonanza briefings.

The spread of the coronavirus in the southern and western states in recent weeks came after states like New York, Connecticut and New Jersey managed, after several months of agony, to suppress their infection curves by ignoring Trump's pressure to reopen and revive the economy. on which depend his hopes of winning a second term in November.

A streak of desperate poll numbers and signs that he's following presumed Democratic candidate Joe Biden by double digits sparked an effort by the president's team to convince him to try to get ahead of the story.

Biden, knowing that Trump planned to start pulling himself out of a political hole caused by his own handling of the virus on Tuesday, was shocked at the President's performance before speaking.

"He gave up on you and gave up on this country," Biden said in a speech in Delaware.

Trump's previous role in coronavirus briefings had been discontinued because it showed his rudimentary understanding of the scale of the pandemic and the unstoppable instinct to politicize it for his own benefit.

Trump misrepresents multiple facts about the pandemic

Although he wore the mask again, Tuesday's return revived many of the many falsehoods that the president usually utters. He, for example, tried to paint a picture of the globe amid suffering similar to that of the United States.

"If you watch American television, you would think that the United States is the only country involved and that it suffers from the China virus," Trump said.

"The fact is, many countries are suffering very, very badly, and have been suffering from this virus for a long time. We have done much better than most."

In fact, many other developed nations in Asia and Europe, which based their fight against the virus on science rather than political expediency, have been much more successful in reducing the spread of the pandemic.

Trump also repeated his misleading claims that the United States leads the world in death rates and that its performance on tests has been paramount. The increase in cases has meant that many Americans now face a two-week wait to get the results of diagnostic tests when they do, a period equivalent to the time public health experts recommend quarantining if they are suspected of having coronavirus.

The President himself has no such concerns. Her press secretary, Kayleigh McEnany, suggested earlier Tuesday that she was sometimes tested for the virus several times a day. But Trump, perhaps aware of possible political harm, contradicted her, saying he couldn't recall a day when he had been examined more than once.

And while Trump boasted that the United States conducted 50 million tests, that total, for the duration of the pandemic, is well below the many million weekly tests that scientists say are necessary to control the disease and restore a normal appearance of life. And the US has needed far more testing than other nations, as they have failed to control the virus in many states.

There was some indication Tuesday that the relentless spread of the disease could stabilize slightly, with cases increasing in 26 states and stabilizing in 20. But the infection figures are still at very high levels, more than 60,000 per day on average.