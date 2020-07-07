Trump's risky challenge facing China in the South China Sea (opinion)





Two aircraft carrier strike groups led by USS Ronald Reagan and USS Nimitz have moved to the South China Sea to conduct the largest military exercises in years, just as China has been conducting its own exercises around the Paracel Islands, which seized Vietnam in 1974. in a movement that the United States has never accepted.

In fact, there has been considerable concern in the region that China has used international, particularly American, concern about the Covid-19 pandemic to reinforce its presence in vast stretches of the Paracel and Spratly islands and artificial islands. built for clearly military purposes. With China largely controlling its increase in Covid-19, it has been able to focus its attention more directly on this region that Beijing considers fundamental to its own security. This has not escaped from US and regional military leaders, as well as Trump, who has been eager to paint himself as a Chinese hawk, particularly in television attack announcements accusing his Democratic challenger Joe Biden of being soft. with China.

China, for its part, denies having new designs on the vast groups of islands scattered over thousands of square miles in its offshore waters. "There is nothing to support the claim that China is using Covid-19 to expand its presence in the South China Sea," Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told reporters in May.

Ironically, it is not the first time that Trump has attempted to use an aircraft carrier strike group to intimidate an Asian power. In April 2017, in an effort to bring chills down North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un's spine, the president snorted at one of his favorite interlocutors, Maria Bartiromo of Fox Business: "We are sending an army. Very powerful." facing North Korea, he then explained: "He [Kim] is doing the wrong thing. He is making a big mistake." The only problem was that at that very moment, the USS Carl Vinson's group was sailing in exactly the opposite direction, heading for joint exercises with the Australian Navy in the Indian Ocean, 3,500 miles away. Finally, the "army" turned around.

The Paracels include more than 130 small coral islands and reefs scattered over some 5,800 square miles, with a total area of ​​natural land of just under three square miles. Along with the Spratly Islands, they represent not only valuable strategic locations, dominating one of the world's busiest shipping routes, but they also sit at the top or margin of at least 190 trillion cubic feet of natural gas and 11 1 billion barrels of crude oil, with another 160 trillion cubic feet of natural gas projected and 12 billion barrels of oil yet to be discovered. China has already invested heavily in the construction of military sites, including resorts, sometimes side by side, but in all cases designed to consolidate its dominance over the region. On Woody Island, the largest in Paracels, at least 1,000 Chinese live alongside a 9,000-foot airstrip and anti-ship cruise missile launch sites with a range of 250 miles, particularly the deadly YJ-12B anti-ship cruise missile . In 2017, a colorful artistic performance titled "China Dream: Paracel Archipelago, Woody Island Future Development" also showed a vastly expanded island with skyscrapers, parkland, and a passenger jet preparing to land at an extended airfield in two tracks. A May 2019 Pentagon report identifies at least eight "Chinese-occupied outposts" with another 60 potential outposts in Spratlys alone. It is this type of future for the region that the other neighboring nations and that legitimately claim these islands [Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Indonesia and Brunei] have tried to contain. Given that Japan and Taiwan in particular, as well as Australia and Singapore have a substantial interest in maintaining the free flow of maritime traffic through this region, they have supported US efforts to challenge China in the region and defend the letter and the spirit of international law. But rarely have the two superpowers reached such close military proximity to significant naval forces as this week. "The purpose [of the planned exercises] is to show an unequivocal signal to our partners and allies that we are committed to regional security and stability," said Rear Admiral George Wikoff, commander of the operation, adding that the maneuvers would include " round-the-clock flights testing the amazing capabilities of carrier-based aircraft. " In fact secretary of state Mike Pompeo tweeted a week before the exercises began, "China cannot be allowed to treat the SCS [South China Sea] as its maritime empire." A fleet spokesperson confirmed that these exercises had been planned for a long time and were not responding to world events. China itself began five days of drills near Paracels on Wednesday. In the past, large-scale US operations in the region have had little deterrent impact on Chinese activities or on Beijing's relentless effort to build, strengthen and equip island groups with military installations. At the same time, China has pushed ahead with its own efforts to build a blue-water navy capable of challenging US dominance of the Pacific, while consolidating its control over the South China Sea. Andrew S. Erickson of the US Naval War College, one of the leading American experts on Chinese naval power, has testified before Congress about China's naval strength, which includes advanced weapons and anti-ship missiles that could bring these American aircraft carriers out early anytime. battle. The central question is how directly the United States wants to challenge a China that is clearly determined to dominate the region by force of arms, threatening an accidental conflict that could escalate quickly, even catastrophically. Earlier in his presidency, Trump proclaimed his ability to negotiate even the most thorny international problem. But today, fighting for his political life in an election in which most polls suggest he is dragging himself wrong, he appears to have no interest in negotiating any stationary deals with China in the region or guaranteeing the free passage of ships of all nationalities across and in the South China Sea. A concept that a successor, with nothing more to demonstrate, could be prepared to explore.





