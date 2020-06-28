Trump's self-defeating resistance to wearing masks says it all

"It's hard to explain," says Mark McClellan, a former health adviser to President George W. Bush, who is now at Duke University.

Sometimes, the president is hurt for not wanting to reprimand supporters ("very good people on both sides" in Charlottesville) or for the inability to resist free attacks (on the late Republican Senator John McCain, among others). His disastrous church photo shoot on June 1 stemmed from embarrassment at the revelation that racial justice protests sent him to retreat to an underground bunker in the White House.

But his failure to promote the use of masks stands out. He has had more than two months to consider it, after his former commissioner for the United States Food and Drug Administration, Scott Gottlieb, recommended the masks as a critical tool to reopen the economy.

Since then, as the pandemic has increased and decreased and increased again, Trump has had one opportunity after another to follow the recommendations of public health officials and tell Americans to wear masks to reduce viral spread. He has not.

In April, Trump said that a masked president would not look good. More recently, he suggested that some Americans wear masks to indicate their disapproval.

"The mask is a double-edged sword," he told The Wall Street Journal. He explained that they could make users "a little arrogant" and neglect other public health guidelines, such as not touching their faces.

Privately, administration aides complain that they have been burned by shifting public health councils as scientists struggle to understand a new disease. Like Trump, some officials at first warned that the masks could produce false trust.

Even Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious disease authority, initially opposed the use of masks by average Americans for fear of draining necessary supplies for health workers. Fauci later reversed course and said last week that those who still oppose the use of masks must "overcome" political objections and "look at the data."

However, Trump leads a party that, because of ideology and temperament, has become deeply skeptical of government mandates and scientific experience. Many in the Republican Party, which is increasingly dependent on white voters without college degrees, look askance at higher education itself.

Therefore, libertarian republicans oppose the mask requirements as infringements of personal choice, while others on the sidelines plot against their freedom. Of the 20 states that have implemented general requirements to wear masks, only four have Republican governors.

Republican politicians still have room to lead. In a recent Fox News poll, 68% of Republicans expressed favorable views of people wearing masks, even if they are less likely to consider masks important.

"This is due to misinformation surrounding the use of masks, as well as their skepticism about a mask's ability to help stop the spread," polling firm Public Opinion Strategies concluded in a recent attitude analysis in Ohio. .

Trump could correct that misinformation. If it had been done two months ago, says Democratic public health expert Andy Slavitt, the United States would have already suppressed the virus enough to "have an open economy and not wear masks."

If 95% of Americans wore masks now, a University of Washington health institute projects that 33,000 fewer people would die before October 1. As imprecise as these projections are, a growing body of research agrees that the masks would significantly reduce the spread of infection.

"Universal masking is the most obvious and least intrusive intervention that states with major epidemics can now reach," Gottlieb, the former Trump administration official, tweeted last week.

As the pandemic worsens, McClellan hopes that "reality will establish itself" and produce "leadership on the conservative side." There are signs of movement.

Trump's deputy vice president, Mike Pence, has begun wearing masks in some public appearances. Republican Sunbelt governors, friends of Trump, who previously followed the president's call to reopen their economies before public health officials deemed it safe, have been rocked by the growing infection among their constituents.

Republican Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida will not yet require wearing masks in public when cases reach record levels, but he allowed local governments to do so.

"Everyone should wear a damn mask," said Republican Senator Marco Rubio.

Republican Governor Doug Ducey of Arizona took the same position as DeSantis. Governor Greg Abbott, R-Texas, continues to resist statewide mandatory mask wear, but now praises local officials for requiring them in companies.

The mask mandate imposed by the city of Phoenix gave Trump a new example to change course last week when he traveled there to address conservative students. The stakes had been increased days before by their Tulsa re-election meeting.

Eight campaign staff members and two Secret Service agents involved in that event tested positive for coronavirus. Lack of attendance in a deep red state (the Tulsa arena was two-thirds empty) underscored the public fears of the crowds inside.

But Trump missed the opportunity. He ignored the Phoenix mask's mandate and allowed his audience to do the same.