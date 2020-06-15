Trump's showmanship is now counterproductive to him

The President's television producer's eye leads him to search for dramatic pictures that create his favorite image of himself: strong, challenging establishment structures that knock down and trample on the normal presidential label.

But his recent attempts to create dazzling political images seem counterproductive.

In Saturday's most recent example, Trump's attempt to embroil himself in the military's power and prestige failed at a West Point graduation ceremony, apparently organized for his benefit, when his dragging himself down a ramp sparked so much mockery in the social networks that felt the need to explain it in a tweet of his own.

And despite all his tweets about law and order, he did not intervene in the latest apparent incident of police brutality: the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks in the back in Atlanta, which led to the resignation of the police chief of the city. while he was confined at his New Jersey golf resort for much of the weekend.

The now-notorious march of the president to an iconic church in Washington, DC Lafayette Square, after protesters were forcibly expelled, was intended to project force to his supporters, but became an emblem of his mismanagement of George Floyd's protests and severely strained his relationship with current and former military brass. A tall iron fence erected around the White House became a symbol of the president's disconnect with the changes that swept across the nation. Trump's instincts during the aftermath of Floyd's death with a police officer's knee around his neck have been to take advantage of the situation to advance his own political perspectives, rather than calming tensions and seeking national reconciliation. Over the weekend, for example, he pounced on Major League Soccer's policy of backing the rights of its players to protest during the National Anthem.

"And it seems the NFL is heading in that direction, too, but not with me watching," the president tweeted. Trump has long exploited the controversy over players who kneel to protest police brutality to create a culture war issue to attract supporters. But there is a chance that when the NFL games resume, his choice to climb could backfire on the President if more and more players kneel down and reflect a nation that is increasingly willing to reconsider some of its attitudes in the game. race.

Back in the campaign

This week, the president will return to the election campaign, holding a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday night, despite fears that an event in a stadium covered with the kind of large crowd that is banned from participating in events. Sports will cause an increase in infections. of the new coronavirus. The initial plan was to have the rally on Friday. But the decision to coincide with Juneteenth, a holiday that marks the end of slavery, served to emphasize the president's muffled tone about race. And instead of leading the matter, the president is behind, with Democratic and Republican lawmakers working on police reform and with major changes in the practice of law enforcement mandated by the mayors of states and cities.

Trump's protests, a striking example of political art, are far more important to him than they might be to a mainstream politician. Not only do they give the president a chance to take center stage in the adulation of a crowd, but they also define his wild presidency in many ways and give the impression that Trump is organizing a massive political movement against Washington.

Trump has plans for more protests in Arizona, Texas and Florida, states where the virus is rapidly increasing again after the first economic openings he demanded. Events are likely to focus their attention on their denial of the pandemic and the inaccurate judgment that the United States has "prevailed" over the crisis.

Meanwhile, his ostentatious refusal to wear a mask is undermining his own government's message that facial coatings could significantly reduce the spread of the coronavirus and actually accelerate the resumption of normal life. The US Surgeon General The US, Dr. Jerome Adams, undermines on Sunday Trump's implicit argument that the government-ordered social behavior changes to deal with the virus are a violation of the basic rights of Americans. "Some feel that facial linings infringe on their freedom of choice, but if they use them more, we will have MORE freedom to go out," Adams wrote on Twitter.

In many ways, the Trump presidency is a series of interconnected and choreographed moments, from his summits with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, that have done nothing to convince the isolated state to abandon its nuclear drive, to organized announcements such as a recent decision to Quit the World Health Organization in the midst of a pandemic. Critics viewed that decision as an attempt to deflect blame for their own failings in fighting a virus that they long insisted would not be a problem for the US. USA And now it has killed more than 115,000 Americans.

This was the case, for example, when he visited France in 2017 as a guest of honor in the country's Bastille Day parade and returned home determined to present his own spectacular centerpiece. The event eventually materialized in a hugely controversial celebration on July 4 of last year that pleased its supporters, but alienated millions of Americans by politicizing patriotism and raised serious questions about the use of the President of the Army as political support.

One of the key questions in the November election will be whether the message the President is sending to his supporters, and to voters halfway through, with his blatant talent for the show will be enough to form a winning coalition or could they end up coming back. more voters against him.

Trump fights back for walking down the ramp

The president and his reelection campaign have spent months trying to portray Democrat Joe Biden as sick and mentally and physically incapable of the rigors of the presidency.

But the White House has declined to be honest about the president's health, including a mysterious and unplanned visit to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center last November.

And when critics raised questions about Trump's slow walk down the ramp at West Point, he couldn't handle it.

The president, who turned 74 on Sunday, responded to Twitter with his own narrative about what happened, which only served to amplify the moment.

"The ramp I descended after my West Point graduation speech was very long and steep, had no handrails and, most importantly, was very slippery. The last thing I was going to do is" fall "for the Fake News to have fun. with .Final ten feet I ran to the level ground. Moment! "the president tweeted early Sunday morning.

The West Point graduation went ahead despite cadets having participated in online learning since March since the academy is in New York, one of the areas most affected during the pandemic.

The president made it clear in April that he planned to attend the graduation in person, even though critics warned that he was putting the cadets at risk when they called them for the socially estranged event.

Ahead of his campaign rally in Tulsa on Saturday, attendees must sign a waiver promising that they will not sue the president's campaign if they catch the virus, a situation that has drawn criticism that Trump is putting people on: protesters and people are they will gather in the community, at risk of meeting their own political requirements.