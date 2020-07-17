Trump's summer campaign revolution: does it really matter?

Almost exactly 20 years ago, Al Gore announced that his new campaign president would be Bill Daley, who replaced former Congressman Tony Coelho, who replaced former White House aide Craig Smith. "It used to be that we couldn't stay on the message for a week," said an assistant to Gore.

It did not matter. The vice president lost to George W. Bush, even as he won the popular vote.

President Trump's decision Wednesday to replace his campaign manager, Brad Parscale, with longtime operative Bill Stepien is the latest reminder that such strategists are expendable, and often sacrifice when things go wrong. Parscale, whose background is in digital operations, will remain in that role.

TRUMP REPLACES CAMPAIGN MANAGER BRAD PARSCALE, HOW THE SURVEYS ARE FOUND FORWARD

Trump's aides have been insisting for weeks that Parscale was not in trouble, but with the president plunging into polls and the campaign struggling amid a pandemic, he clearly was.

The move amounts to a public admission that the campaign needs to change gears, despite Trump's optimistic talk. You don't abandon the team leader when things are going great.

The president likes to dismiss the polls: A new Wall Street Journal / NBC poll has him behind Joe Biden by 11 points, and Quinnipiac has him below 15, but they are not cause for celebration. In fact, 50 percent of those surveyed in the Journal poll say there is no chance they will vote for it.

Trump, whose administration has been marked by high turnover (four chiefs of staff, four national security advisers, four press secretaries) is used to shaking. Trump went through a similar scenario in 2016, when he fired Corey Lewandowski, who brought him to the brink of the nomination, in favor of Paul Manafort, who ended up in prison. It was not until August when he touched Kellyanne Conway, who straightened the campaign and made him pass the finish line.

However, the reality is that Donald Trump is the de facto president of the campaign, and Jared Kushner is the day-to-day manager. If Trump has been less disciplined, or his handling of the pandemic doesn't inspire confidence, that probably won't change just because Stepien, who had been deputy campaign manager, is nominally in charge.

The Washington Post reports that "Kushner had to protect Parscale, a close ally who is considered to be controlling, but is also considered close to Stepien."

Parscale had become something of a rock star, which led to this inconspicuous observation in the New York Times: "Mr. Stepien maintains a low profile, which Mr. Trump prefers, and something Mr. Pascale did not do. " There is only one star in the Trump presidency. (See Fauci, Anthony).

SUBSCRIBE TO HOWIE'S PODCAST BUZZMETER MEDIA, A RIFF OF THE HOTTEST STORIES OF THE DAY

Furthermore, "the President sometimes rebuked Mr. Parscale for actual and perceived transgressions, sometimes yelling at him and once threatening to sue him." Plus, he sometimes received calls from his Florida pool (even during a quarantine period) instead of working at Northern Virginia headquarters.

The beginning of the end for Parscale was when he allowed expectations for the Tulsa rally to spiral out of control, creating an embarrassment when Covid-19 produced low turnout.

The promotion crowns the return of Stepien, who directed Chris Christie's two campaigns for the Governor of New Jersey. Christie fired Stepien six years ago for a "lack of judgment" in the wake of the Bridgegate scandal, indicating that she had lost confidence in her inner circle. Stepien was a hardball player who tried to reward the governor's friends and punish his enemies, during the period when other assistants designed the closure of several lanes of the George Washington Bridge. Stepien also worked on the presidential campaigns for Rudy Giuliani and John McCain before playing a role in Trump's effort in 2016.

In the next few days, we'll be reading stories about Stepien making his mark, perhaps drawing new people, perhaps trying new campaign themes. A successful presidential campaign needs smart, ready staff. But with 72 percent of the people in that Journal poll saying the country is on the wrong track, it ultimately behooves the headline to turn things around.