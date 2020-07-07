Trump's surprising embrace of the symbols of slavery will backfire (opinion)

And on Monday, he resumed the attempt to separate Americans from each other, starting the day with an ugly momentum against some of the most inspiring and promising moments in the recent national effort to eradicate racism.
Trump also denounced NASCAR's decision to ban the Confederate flag, again siding with the racists.
The United States is in the midst of a deep moment of self-examination. Yes, it has included excesses, and has been fueled by intense emotions. But deep down, this is a moment of national introspection.
It is frantically trying to hold on to its base. Most politicians try to build on the foundation. This president is putting new beams on his floor so he doesn't fall. At this rate, it can succeed only in lessening the depths of the fall and the magnitude of the ignominy it could suffer in November. But Trump is acting so recklessly in his bid to fire supporters through division and fear that one will wonder how far he will go before risking burning down the house.
Consider what you are promoting as part of this strategy.
The basic names, the Confederate flags, the monuments, exalt the men who defended not only an elegant south of mint juleps and magnolia trees. They fought to perpetuate slavery, a system that brought millions of kidnapped men and women across the ocean, chained in the bowels of ships, to be sold, traded, tagged and flogged, treated like animals and often killed.
Trump now protects the remnants of a system that nearly tore the country apart in a civil war, his actions tacitly supporting that living descendant of slavery, racism.
Whether Trump is racist or not, he is clearly providing help and comfort to fans. He is stoking his passions, and he is doing it for the same reason that he does everything he does: because he believes it will help him.
But it hurts the United States. It burrows into unhealed wounds and infects them. It has hatred on the rise on both sides. Trump seems to want to generate a delusion of anger among voters.
The fact is, racists will always find a place where they are welcome. But that place is getting smaller. The United States is becoming less racist and has demonstrated in countless surprising ways in just six weeks, since the murder of George Floyd shook the nation by the shoulders, that it is determined to accelerate that transformation. Trump is counting on the failure of the process. He wants voters to see him as a threat to an idealized vision of the United States.
But most Americans see the protests and the changes they could bring, as a way to make the United States great, to bring it closer to its founding and unreached ideals. That's why Trump's "hate each other" strategy appears to be little more than another in a series of his embarrassing failures.