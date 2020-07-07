Trump's surprising embrace of the symbols of slavery will backfire (opinion)

Forget about MAGA. The fast-paced new slogan of the Trump 2020 campaign would be more appropriately changed to "Hate each other." The strategy was already an outdated failure in the 1960s. In the 2020s, it is a throwback to America's worst. And there are good reasons to doubt that they will re-elect him.

Trump launched his renewed E Pluribus Pluribus strategy with fireworks over the weekend of July 4, an occasion that normal presidents have used to summon a spirit of national unity, but which instead turned into an unseemly carnival of disunity.

And on Monday, he resumed the attempt to separate Americans from each other, starting the day with an ugly momentum against some of the most inspiring and promising moments in the recent national effort to eradicate racism.

Trump also denounced NASCAR's decision to ban the Confederate flag, again siding with the racists.

The only effort he is making to expand his appeal beyond racists is to scare the public about what the anti-racism movement is trying to achieve. "His goal is not to improve the United States," he declared at Mount Rushmore, "his goal is to end the United States."

The United States is in the midst of a deep moment of self-examination. Yes, it has included excesses, and has been fueled by intense emotions. But deep down, this is a moment of national introspection.

It is a moment of legitimate patriotism, an effort to see what is wrong in the country, where it has fallen short of its ideals, in a quest to narrow the gap between what the United States is and what it has proclaimed since its founding. what do you wan't to be

Today, with millions of Americans sick with the coronavirus, the economy in a deep recession, and Trump's response to the crisis, and to protests over police killings of black people, seems to be making matters worse, the President has seen his support begin. to evaporate.

It is frantically trying to hold on to its base. Most politicians try to build on the foundation. This president is putting new beams on his floor so he doesn't fall. At this rate, it can succeed only in lessening the depths of the fall and the magnitude of the ignominy it could suffer in November. But Trump is acting so recklessly in his bid to fire supporters through division and fear that one will wonder how far he will go before risking burning down the house.

How far will this man, who spoke during the "Second Amendment people" campaign in 2016, go if they had disagreed with the judicial elections that Hillary Clinton might have taken, taking this dangerous tactic?

Consider what you are promoting as part of this strategy.

Trump stands firm in defense of all things in the Confederacy. It promises to protect statues of Confederate figures. He refuses to allow the military to rename the bases named after the Confederate generals.

Even after the Secretary of the Army and the Secretary of Defense were said to be holding bipartisan talks on the basic names, Trump rejected the notion. They are bases like Fort Benning, which is named after Brig. General Henry Benning, the passionate advocate of slavery who, like other Confederate generals, fought and killed American soldiers in the US Army, to divide the country and preserve slavery. He was an enemy of the United States, the country that now honors him.

The basic names, the Confederate flags, the monuments, exalt the men who defended not only an elegant south of mint juleps and magnolia trees. They fought to perpetuate slavery, a system that brought millions of kidnapped men and women across the ocean, chained in the bowels of ships, to be sold, traded, tagged and flogged, treated like animals and often killed.

Trump now protects the remnants of a system that nearly tore the country apart in a civil war, his actions tacitly supporting that living descendant of slavery, racism.

Whether Trump is racist or not, he is clearly providing help and comfort to fans. He is stoking his passions, and he is doing it for the same reason that he does everything he does: because he believes it will help him.

But it hurts the United States. It burrows into unhealed wounds and infects them. It has hatred on the rise on both sides. Trump seems to want to generate a delusion of anger among voters.

In the end, however, it may be the main victim of the bacillus. For once, you may be misreading the electorate. More than three-quarters of Americans call racism and discrimination "a big problem" in the United States. Most support protests against racism. Trump is out of line. Even the military Joint Chiefs of Staff is preparing a draft to ban Confederate flags on all military bases, as CNN has learned.

The fact is, racists will always find a place where they are welcome. But that place is getting smaller. The United States is becoming less racist and has demonstrated in countless surprising ways in just six weeks, since the murder of George Floyd shook the nation by the shoulders, that it is determined to accelerate that transformation. Trump is counting on the failure of the process. He wants voters to see him as a threat to an idealized vision of the United States.

But most Americans see the protests and the changes they could bring, as a way to make the United States great, to bring it closer to its founding and unreached ideals. That's why Trump's "hate each other" strategy appears to be little more than another in a series of his embarrassing failures.