Trump's tails are not a blessing for Republican Senate candidates

Both managed to use an old political formula. In key states, then-President Barack Obama could not win, fellow Democrats put forward more suitable Senate candidates for local constituents who might.

It won't be easy for President Donald Trump and Republicans this fall, and not just because Trump faces a larger deficit against Democratic rival Joe Biden than Obama faced Mitt Romney in 2012. So far, at least, Republican candidates for Senate have shown little ability to separate their fates from Trump.

"If (the election) is today, I don't see how Republicans can resist," agrees Republican strategist Liam Donovan. Up and down the ballot, he explains: "The only question is, 'Do you like Trump?'

A generation ago, when the Democratic and Republican parties adopted considerable geographic and ideological diversity, such simple electoral equations did not apply. The proportion of voters supporting candidates from different parties for President and Senate has dropped from about 20% in the 1970s to about 6% today, says political scientist Gary Jacobson.

When Obama sought reelection, such a "ticket split" allowed Democrats to win Senate seats in Indiana, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota and West Virginia, all red states that Romney easily carried. Democratic candidates with comparatively conservative profiles managed to significantly outperform Obama.

Neither party accomplished that in 2016 when Trump and Hillary Clinton led the Republican and Democratic tickets. The convergence of the vote of the President and the Senate was complete; Republican Senate candidates won only in the states with Trump, Democratic Senate candidates only in the states with Clinton.

This year, as Trump continues nationally and on critical battlefields alike, that bodes ill for the candidate field of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Three months before Election Day, some endangered Republican Senate candidates not only fail to beat the President, they also beat him.

In Michigan, which Trump won just four years ago, the poll average at realclearpolitics.com now shows him eight percentage points behind. Republican Senate challenger John James further follows current Democratic incumbent Gary Peters.

The same is true for conflicting Republican incumbents, who in past campaigns might have relied on their own home state political identities.

In Arizona, GOP Sen. Martha McSally follows Democratic challenger Mark Kelly for double the three-percent deficit facing Trump. In North Carolina, Republican Senator Thom Tillis faces the same situation against Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham.

Political analysts cite multiple factors. The grim national environment for the Republican Party has fueled strong fundraising by Democratic candidates, helping them ramp up new attacks on Republicans already burdened by Trump's unpopularity. Among Democrats and some independents, antipathy toward Trump carries over directly to Republican congressional candidates who they believe would help him in office.

In 2012, opponents "did not despise Barack Obama with the level of intensity that people have despite Donald Trump," says Amy Walter, analyst for the Cook Report. "It has forced you to choose a side. There is no gray area."

That black and white dynamic erodes support within the party for Republicans seeking to protect themselves by establishing any distance from Trump. In North Carolina, after briefly resisting Trump in funding the "border wall" between the United States and Mexico last year, Tillis has faced shouting from Trump's allies without garnering the support of Trump's adversaries.

Even the Northeast Republican promoting his strongest independence has not escaped the hangover. In recent public polls, veteran Republican Senator Susan Collins nearly equaled Trump's approval rating of about 40%.

To shift the President's attention to her Democratic rival Sara Gideon, Collins has proposed no less than 16 debates between them before Election Day. Other Republicans have tried similar gambits.

The gigantic shadow that Trump casts over 2020, and the decrease in the supply of available media resources to cover state and local politics, make it a difficult strategy to carry out. What Republican candidates need most is partisan solidarity to reverse some of the erosion Trump has suffered among Republican constituencies, such as senior and non-college whites, who raised him in 2016.

"The only hope they have is that, as we get closer to the election, Trump can win back some of the disgruntled Republicans," said Walter.