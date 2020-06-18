Trump's team sues, rips Bolton apart when his book says indictment too limited

President Trump may not be able to block John Bolton's book, but he is determined to blacken his reputation.

There was a revealing exchange on Wednesday in "America’s Newsroom," when Rudy Giuliani denounced the former national security adviser.

Bolton had called the president's personal lawyer a "hand grenade," according to the prosecution's testimony, so Giuliani increased it by a few degrees by labeling it "an atomic bomb."

"The ridiculous statements he made at times that we all kept our mouths shut, and his desire for war, which is a little sick," said the former mayor.

When Ed Henry asked him why Bolton can't just write what he saw, Rudy called him a "traitor" who is "selling to sell a book."

While the Trump Justice Department is now suing Bolton to block publication of the book, from the lawsuit it is clear that there are no expectations for success. So the strategy is to discredit the man who is about to unleash some serious charges against his former boss.

That approach always raises the question of why Trump hired the former Fox News contributor in the first place. He joins a long list of former aides and confidants: Jim Mattis, Jeff Sessions, John Kelly, Rex Tillerson, Michael Cohen, Omarosa, who have been roundly denounced, in some cases after turning against the President.

Bolton already feels the sting of a backlash from the liberals, who celebrated him briefly, after decades of denouncing him as a warmonger, when it appeared he might be a witness to crucial impeachment. They say he refused to testify voluntarily when he could have helped the country, rather than wait for a summons that never came, and instead saved his account for a big payday.

But the administration's lawsuit will undoubtedly help him sell more copies. The book is already number 1 on Amazon.

The New York Times, which obtained a copy yesterday, says Bolton argues that the House impeachment investigation should have investigated more than just Ukraine:

"Sir. Bolton describes several episodes in which the President expressed his willingness to stop criminal investigations" to, in fact, give personal favors to dictators he liked, "citing cases involving large companies in China and Turkey." Patron seemed an obstruction of justice as a way of life, which we could not accept, "Bolton writes, adding that he reported his concerns to Attorney General William P. Barr.

He also says that the president was "begging" Xi Jinping to buy many American agricultural products "to help him win agricultural states." That sounds closer to normal diplomatic trade.

There is also gossip: "During Mr. Trump's 2018 meeting with the North Korean leader, according to the book, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sent Mr. Bolton a note that he despised the President, saying: & # 39 ; It is so full of s – t. "

On Ukraine, Bolton writes that Trump on August 20 was not in favor of sending military aid "until all Russian investigative materials related to Clinton and Biden had been delivered," and that he, Pompeo, and Pentagon chief Mark Esper "He tried eight to 10 times to get Trump to release the aid."

The Washington Post, which also obtained a copy, reports that, according to Bolton, Trump said at a meeting last year that "journalists should be jailed for disclosure of their sources: 'These people should be executed. They are You assholes & # 39; ".

The fact that the lawsuit names Bolton, but not its publisher Simon & Schuster, makes it clear that Trump knows he cannot block a book that has already been sent to stores. Bolton has already recorded his first interview, with ABC's Martha Raddatz, which will air on Sunday. Justice Department attorneys know very well that the Supreme Court ruled against the prior restriction (publication block) in the 1971 Pentagon Papers case involving the New York Times and the Washington Post.

The lawsuit asks Bolton ("to the extent he has the authority to do so") that Simon & Schuster withdraw the book and destroy any public copies before next week's publication. The publisher called the lawsuit "nothing more than the latest in a series of long-standing efforts by the administration to cancel the publication of a book it finds unflattering to the president."

But Trump is trying to hit Bolton in the pocket by asking the courts to freeze any profit he may receive from "The Room Where Happened."

It is a White House agreement that Bolton signed to send any brief for a national security review. Bolton did that, and his lawyers say he removed some of the material deemed classified, but the administration has let the process go on for months. William Barr says Bolton cannot unilaterally decide when the review ends.

And the president signaled his intention to play hard by telling reporters that he expects Bolton to be subject to "criminal" penalties if the book is published without approval. That, to say the least, seems unlikely.

What matters, in the end, is what John Bolton has to say about Trump and Ukraine, Iran and North Korea, and whether this is just a book of reckoning or one that has evidence of questionable conduct on the part of the man who hired him.