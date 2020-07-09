Trump's threat to eliminate education increases pressure on schools squeezed by coronavirus





The president cannot unilaterally reduce current federal support for schools, and the federal government provided only 8.3% of funding for public elementary and secondary schools in 2015-2016, the last year for which a breakdown was arranged. detailed of the funds. But Trump could try to restrict some recent pandemic relief funds or refuse to sign future education grants and bailouts, and any reduction in federal funds would greatly affect schools.

Closing schools across the country resulted in the loss of more than 737,000 local education jobs between March and May, although districts added approximately 70,000 positions last month.

Meanwhile, the average district may have to spend an additional $ 1.8 million to institute and adhere to health and safety protocols, according to a joint estimate by the Association of School Superintendents (AASA) and the International Association of School Business Officers. .

Education groups quickly criticized Trump's comments.

"To be clear: There is no mechanism by which they can magically decide to withhold funds without authorization from Congress." Sasha Pudelski tweeted , Defense Director of AASA. "Nothing that Donald Trump has said in the past 48 hours has been safe or responsible," Lily Eskelsen Garcia, president of the National Education Association, told CNN's Brianna Keilar on Wednesday, also referring to Trump increasing pressure. this week for schools to reopen. At the same time, school districts also expect to take a hit on state support, which accounts for about 47% of funds. State sales and income tax revenue have plummeted amid governors' mandates that residents stay home and close nonessential businesses, leading to the loss of millions of jobs. Although those orders are being lifted, at least two dozen states are now pausing or reversing their reopening plans amid the recent surge in cases. The tax revenue deficit could hit $ 200 billion for fiscal years 2020 and 2021, according to a recent estimate by the Center for Fiscal Policy, a nonpartisan group of experts. Because states have to balance their budgets, they generally have to cut spending when incomes fall. And education is often a goal, as it makes up a large portion of state budgets. For now, many states are delaying deep reduction in hopes of obtaining additional federal funds and an improved economy in the second half of this year. Lawmakers included more than $ 13 billion in federal funds to help schools cover the costs of coronavirus as part of the $ 2.2 billion coronavirus relief bill that Congress passed in late March, although the Department of Education ruled that part of the money should go to private schools. Several Democrat-led states are suing Education Secretary Betsy DeVos over the rule. Meanwhile, the ax has already fallen in school districts in some states. Colorado cut about $ 540 million from K-12 operations for the current fiscal year, but the state received $ 510 million in federal aid funding for schools. Lawmakers made "some pretty big cuts" to state support knowing that some federal aid funds "would help meet them," said Democratic State Representative Daneya Esgar, chair of the Joint Budget Committee of the Colorado General Assembly. Republican Ohio Governor Mike DeWine cut $ 300 million in public school funding for the fiscal year that ended June 30. Although some of the reductions are being offset by federal funds, it will not offset all losses, said Wendy Patton, senior project director for Policy Matters Ohio, a left-wing group. Schools are facing higher costs to teach students in the midst of the pandemic, he said. "I've seen spreadsheets that show a lot of districts showing red ink for fall," said Patton. "They are making less money than they expected."





