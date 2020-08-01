Trump's TikTok ban could make Big Tech even more dominant

But a company on your list could really be seen as a threat to Facebook ( full board ) and was not named Amazon ( AMZN ) , Apple ( AAPL ) or Google ( GOOGL ) . "The fastest growing app," said Zuckerberg in his opening remarks to the audience, "is TikTok."

That may not be true for long.

Since the 2016 US election, there has been a growing consensus on Capitol Hill that Silicon Valley needs to be stopped, with Democrats pointing to concerns about the market power of larger companies and content moderation flaws and focused Republicans. in a perception of conservative anti-bias on the platforms.

Shortly before the antitrust hearing began on Wednesday, Trump tweeted: "If Congress does not bring justice to Big Tech, which they should have done years ago, I will do it myself with executive orders."

But Trump's decision to ban TikTok directly, coming more than a month after tens of thousands of TikTok users controlled the Trump campaign by reserving tickets to a Tulsa rally they didn't attend, can only cause some of these powerful companies in the audience: especially Facebook and Google, even more dominant.

Despite all the controversy over TikTok's connections to China through its Beijing-based parent company ByteDance, the video app is perhaps the only social media service in recent years that poses a real risk to Bigger platforms that have dominated space for a long time. .

In a short span of time, TikTok amassed some 100 million users in the United States, many of them part of a younger demographic coveted by advertisers and tech companies alike. She gave birth to a new generation of social media stars, viral memes, and has had an impact on popular culture.

In a sign of the competitive threat posed by TikTok, both Facebook and Google have attempted to clone the app's features. In June, Google-owned YouTube began testing a 15-second video feature, similar to TikTok. And last month, Facebook-owned Instagram announced that its TikTok imitation is going global.

TikTok nodded at some of these threats in comments ahead of this week's antitrust hearing.

"For those who want to launch competitive products, we tell them to bring it. Facebook is even launching another copycat product, Reels (linked to Instagram), after its other copycat Lasso failed quickly," wrote Kevin Mayer, recently hired US CEO of TikTok. in a blog post "But let's focus our energies on fair and open competition at the service of our consumers, rather than malign attacks from our competitor, ie Facebook, disguised as patriotism and designed to end our presence in the U.S".

Assuming the Trump administration's ban is moving forward, that will mean less competition in a market that is already criticized for having too little. And the same social media companies Trump previously criticized and chased with an executive order, including Facebook and Twitter ( TWTR ) You can end up stronger for it. That said, a president who bans a hugely popular app would certainly alert the increasingly powerful tech industry.

Even if the app is not banned in the US, there is a chance it will sell out and the current suitor mentioned is Microsoft, another Big Tech company.