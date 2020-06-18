Trump's Tulsa rally and Biden's social distancing show differences in campaign amid pandemic

Trump's campaign moves forward with plans for Saturday night's event in Tulsa despite complaints from local officials and warnings from public health experts about the dangers of taking 20,000 people indoors in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, his alleged Democratic opponent, Biden, has returned much more methodically to the road: wearing masks while close to others and practicing social distancing while following the guidance of public health officials and a team of doctors and experts than his campaign. has gathered. , while giving up on in-person events that are open to the public.

Trump "refuses to wear a mask and failed one of the most basic tests of leadership," Biden said in a speech at a recreation center outside of Philadelphia, attended by a limited crowd of about 20 guests and guest reporters.

"He does not take responsibility. He does not exercise leadership. Now we are simply surrendering the fight. Instead of leading the charge to beat the virus, he basically just waved the white flag … so that he can return to his campaign demonstrations that will put people at risk, "Biden said.

"Donald Trump thinks that if he sticks his head in the sand, the American people will, too," he said. "It doesn't work that way."

For Biden, the contrast seems to be paying off: A CNN poll released last week found him with a 14-percentage-point lead over Trump domestically among registered voters, and several other recent polls have shown him with similar leads.

"That is the gold standard and its shares and trade"

The Trump rally in Tulsa has met casually. Initially planned for June 16, the holiday commemorating the emancipation of slaves in the United States, but amid protests and protests of racial injustice across the country, the Trump campaign postponed it one day.

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have also announced plans to visit other states in the coming weeks, making the Tulsa event the first in a series of rallies less than five months before the 2020 general election.

Campaign movements are featured as Pence, in a call with the governors and in a misleading Wall Street Journal opinion piece, this week portrayed a nation "winning the fight against the invisible enemy" and said the concerns of a Second wave of coronaviruses are "exaggerated". "

For its part, the Trump campaign boasted that more than 1 million people signed up to receive tickets for the Saturday night rally at the Tulsa BOK Center, and the campaign is exploring overflow locations to add.

The demonstration, which goes against the leadership of the Trump administration itself, has sparked public outcry, including from local officials.

David Bart, director of the Tulsa County and City Health Department, pleaded with Trump to postpone the event. And the mayor of Tulsa, G.T. Bynum said in a Facebook post Tuesday that he is concerned about the demonstration.

"I don't like being the first to try something. I would have loved if some other city had already demonstrated the safety of such an event," he said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, a member of Trump's coronavirus task force, warned that large-scale events are risky at this stage of the pandemic and urged attendees to wear masks.

The Trump campaign has said it will carry out temperature checks and have hand sanitizer and masks on hand, although wearing them would be optional, and Trump himself has not worn masks at public events.

"We always tell people, this is the guide, feel comfortable, don't feel comfortable. We also know that people don't want to be locked up forever," Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway said Wednesday.

She criticized Trump's return to the protests as motivated not by public health concerns, but by "those who will never want to do it again because obviously that is the gold standard and their actions and trade for him."

"You can't ignore it in June"

Biden's style was showcased outside Philadelphia on Wednesday, where he held a roundtable discussion with four local business owners. They sat apart on a patio outside a restaurant, and did not shake hands or pose together to take photos.

At the event, he criticized Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

"One of the problems is that, in my opinion, no one is responsible here. The president says, 'It's not my responsibility. It's not my fault,'" Biden said.

In his subsequent speech, he said that Trump had "lost interest" in the pandemic and declared victory too soon.

"Just as you couldn't wish for COVID-19 to leave in March, just as you couldn't tweet it in April, you can't ignore it in June," Biden said.

Biden, who spent more than two months at home in Delaware after effectively sealing the Democratic presidential nomination with big wins in South Carolina, Super Tuesday and the Michigan primaries on March 10, has started this month a cautious return to the campaign, beginning with a Memorial Day coronation ceremony.

He has sought to play a role as chief healer amid the pandemic's triple crises, its dire economic costs, and protests across the country against police brutality and racial injustice following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck.

Biden's first flight in nearly three months came last week, with a trip to meet Floyd's family at a Houston restaurant. The photos from the meeting showed attendees wearing masks.

More and more roundtable events are taking place, including a Wednesday in Philadelphia. Before those events, the Biden campaign has screened attendees to make sure that none have come into contact with people who have tested positive for the coronavirus. The campaign asks attendees to wear masks and practice social distancing, and it has sometimes taken their temperature upon arrival.

Those events, like the specific roundtables that the Biden campaign has broadcast live almost daily for months, are by invitation only. You have not yet held events that are open to the public.

Biden has sat down for face-to-face and virtual interviews, and his fundraising events and events are open to the press, usually with a small group of "grouped" reporters covering them and then distributing detailed notes to other journalists. But his approach has not allowed for the kind of daily give and take with reporters that takes place in and around the White House.

His campaign has appointed a public health advisory committee, saying he will follow the advice of those doctors and experts on how to operate. Biden's aides did not say if larger public events are being planned.

Meanwhile, virtual events have worked well for Biden. Her campaign raised $ 6 million in one night through a joint virtual fundraiser with Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, and $ 3.5 million at a similar event with California Senator Kamala Harris. A virtual fundraiser is planned for later this month with former President Barack Obama. And his electoral leadership has increased in recent weeks.

The Trump campaign criticized Biden on Tuesday for the slow return to the campaign in person, claiming that his approach is to avoid questions, rather than follow public health guidance.

"Obviously, this is a tactic to help you avoid mistakes and embarrassing and lost thought trains, while conveniently preventing the press corps from asking you questions in person," said Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh in a statement.

"At what point will Biden undergo the scrutiny that American voters deserve when considering the next President of the United States?" Murtaugh said.

On Wednesday, Murtaugh noted on Twitter that 76 days have passed since Biden held a press conference.

Trump also taunted Biden for wearing a mask in public, something the President refused to do.

Biden, meanwhile, delivered a scathing speech criticizing Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic. It was broadcast live on cable news networks.

He noted that, with its demonstration in Tulsa, the Trump campaign is about to violate the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and is asking attendees to sign waivers that release the campaign from liability if they get sick.

"Donald Trump's failure to fight the coronavirus with the same energy and focus that he used to trick his enemies on Twitter has cost us our lives and is jeopardizing the hope of an economic recovery," Biden said.