Trump's tweet about a 75-year-old injured man shows there is no bottom (opinion)

And if there is a constant for Republicans in Congress, it is that most of them are shameless cowards, who pretend they don't know what the President is doing while tacitly empowering him.

The last low point: the president's conspiracy over an attack on an elderly man who suffered a serious head injury that sent him to intensive care after police pushed him to the ground at a protest in Buffalo. And then broader silence and denial from prominent Republicans.

On Tuesday morning, the president tweeted a right-wing conspiracy theory that the man, Martin Gugino, 75, "could be an ANTIFA provocateur" who "was rejected after appearing to be scanning police communications to block the team " "The President went on to say," I watched, he fell harder than he was pushed. He was pointing at the scanner. Could it be a trap? "

A video, which we can all see with our own eyes, shows an officer pushing the clearly older Gugino, who falls to the ground where he lies, motionless, while bleeding from the head. The other officers simply surround him. One seems to start helping, but his colleague guides him. Two officers were suspended after the incident.

Gugino is a longtime activist and member of nonprofit organizations that focus on affordable housing and human rights. There is no evidence that he is an "ANTIFA provocateur," or that he faked a fall that left him bleeding from the ear, and took him to the hospital, or that he was targeting a scanner (or that he was giving an elderly man a head injury. would be the right answer to someone with a scanner lens), or that there is no "setup" involved.

The President's potentially defamatory tweet deserves, like many of his actions, a quick response and condemnation. But members of their own group are so ruthless and anxious that they deny having seen the tweet to begin with, presumably so that they can escape having to comment on it, or refuse to comment all together.

"I didn't see it", Marco Rubio he told CNN's Manu Raju . "Tell me about it. I don't read Twitter. I just write on it." John Cornyn also claimed to have lost it entirely, and that "many of these things go through my mind." Dan sullivan refused even to look when Raju tried to show him the tweet. Kelly Loeffler refused to answer Raju's question about it. Lamar Alexander said he "was not going to give a current comment on the president's tweets." Rick Scott claimed that he did not see the tweet, and that while watching the video of Gugino being thrown to the ground, he did not really know what happened. Mike Braun said he had no comment, but that the president "tweets a lot, so I don't know how important this tweet will be."

Even the very few Republicans who commented had little to say. Mitt Romney, at least, called the president's tweet "something shocking to say," but then declined to "dignify it with further comment."

John Thune called the tweet "a serious accusation that should only be done with facts and evidence," but he also said he had not yet seen supporting facts and evidence, leaving considerable room for maneuver with Trump supporters. And he resented being asked the question, saying that while he knows it's a journalist's job to ask, "most of us here would rather not be political commentators on the president's tweets."

Lisa Murkowski, at least, said, "It just doesn't make sense that we are fanning the flames right now. In what could be the understatement of the year, she noted," This is not a good thing. "

This is a repeated chorus and a recycled performance that happens every time the President shoots something false, dangerous, or erratic: journalists ask, Republicans either prevaricate or obfuscate, they all shrug and move on.

Republicans in Congress seem to want it both ways: staying free of the president's most dangerous and deranged actions while enjoying the political benefits that could come from keeping him at the head of his party. They want to remain in power without acting in accordance with the responsibilities that power requires.

And, unfortunately, too many in the media, and in the electorate, have allowed them to get away with it.

Over the past week, Democratic politicians, from alleged presidential nominee Joe Biden to Speaker of the Black Caucus of Congress, Karen Bass, to Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi and Senator from Vermont, Bernie Sanders, have been He has repeatedly asked if they agree with the protesters' demands to "remove the police." To one, they said no, probably an unsatisfactory response for the many people who want to see police budgets cut, but at least an honest and direct response.

These Democrats are not asked to answer for the actions of their own party or leadership; They are asked about a protest slogan that they did not invent and that they did not adopt. Still, journalists ask the question and wait for answers. Democrats give them.

Republicans, on the other hand, are asked about the words that come out of their own leader's mouth (or are written with their fingers), proclamations that are part of their presidential records. Republicans are not just puns, they essentially say they are not paying attention voluntarily, ignoring the jobs they were elected to, which would surely include keeping up with what the president publicly declares to be political and done.

However, his cowardice and dishonesty is often hardly recorded as a story, perhaps because it keeps happening over and over again.

It should be a bigger story: it's the Republican Party history: bigger, deeper and more important than manic and misleading presidential tweets. The President is the boss of what ails the Republican Party. But he is not the whole grief on that part. All Republican politicians are to some extent responsible for what their party has become, and every time they say they just don't know what the president is proclaiming, they let their lies and provocations continue.

Americans, from the elderly protesting on the streets to the many citizens who deserve to know if their representatives really represent them, are the ones who pay the price.