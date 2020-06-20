Trump's tweet exploits and slanders young children (opinion)





On Thursday, on the eve of June 16, Trump tweeted and posted on Facebook a carelessly manipulated video based on a much-loved viral clip of a 2-year-old pair of best friends running and hugging happily on a sidewalk.

Trump's remake of the 2019 video featured fake (and misspelled) chyrons, allegedly from CNN, that said "THE TERRIFIED ALL ARMY RUNS FROM RACIST BABY" and "RACIST BABY PROBABLY A TRUMP VOTER", as one of the children little ones, who is black, runs in front of his friend, who is white, while sinister background music plays.

The implication is that CNN had deceptively broadcast a sweet encounter between two young children through the prism of our national judgment on racism and inequality. The blatantly fake video comes from a meme-generating pro-Trump Twitter account, whose owner later gloated that "Todler" was trending on Twitter. Trump's son Eric also posted the tampered video, which has been viewed more than 20 million times.

The actual video could not have conveyed a fundamentally different message from Trump's post. It showed the two children walking together on the New York sidewalk as fast as they could, enthusiastically hugging each other, and running down the street together. The father who first posted the video to Facebook wrote that the clip of the two "BESTIES" was "so beautiful" and that he wished "we could all be like this."

Facebook withdrew the Trump post after a complaint by a representative of the father that it violated copyright law. Twitter first tagged the video as "tampered with" and marked it with a blue exclamation mark, under a policy that prohibits "Deceptively synthetic or manipulated means that may cause harm". He later disabled the video based on a copyright claim, after he liked Trump's Tweet 459,000 times. CNN, the apparent target of the President's video blot, can fend for itself. He released a statement that "CNN covered this story, but exactly how it happened." But what about children, whose legal rights were clearly violated, by the President of the United States himself? New York has a privacy right that protects what is known as the advertising right: the right to protect one's own image and identity from exploitation by another person. Sections 50 and 51 of the New York Civil Rights Act prohibit exactly what President Trump did: the unauthorized use of a "name, portrait, or photograph of any living person" for "advertising or commercial purposes." A successful plaintiff is entitled to a court order to stop the rape and to monetary damages, including punitive damages if it is proven that the accused "knowingly used that person's name, portrait, image or voice." As the New York Supreme Court explained in 1952, the right to privacy statute "was born out of the need to protect the individual from the selfish and commercial exploitation of his personality." Trump's misconduct falls within the contours of this law. He used images of these children without his consent to raise money for his presidential campaign. What he did was clearly a political publicity and fundraising effort: tweeting what looked like a Trump campaign ad playing with two of the campaign's favorite tropes: that opposing racism is a silly and misguided political correction and that means are evil and deceptive. It goes without saying that this tweet was not part of the President's official duties; "Presidential immunity" will not fly here. Trump posted the video knowing it was tampered with. New York courts have ruled that such "fictitious knowledge" negates First Amendment protections that could otherwise protect a person's use of a person's image in relation to speech. (According to his press secretary, the video was only intended to be "satirical" and "funny"). The situation is somewhat absurd and mind-bogglingly offensive. Trump, who files libel suits against freedom of speech and of the press with impunity and wants to "open libel laws" to make it easier to sue, has now maliciously defamed a young man by falsely suggesting that he is a small racist. Just when you think that the despicable war of disinformation that President Trump is waging and his campaign in the press and the American people cannot go down, somehow it has. It would be poetic justice for Trump to be sued for this repulsive trick. Those young children have a very strong case, even if they don't know it yet.





