Trump's unpopularity is not new. It is his normal state.







The average poll puts Trump's approval and disapproval rating in roughly the same position as the New York Times poll.

What is the point: Much ink has been spilled on how Trump's position has deteriorated significantly in recent months. In fact, his net approval rating (approve – disapprove) has dropped about 10 points since the end of March. It is at its lowest point of the year, and there is certainly a case to be made that its scores will return to a long-term average.

However, for Trump to actually return in the 2020 election against former Vice President Joe Biden, it can't just be his average self. You have to do much better than normal.