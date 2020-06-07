Trump's use of unidentified security forces echoes the & # 39; little green men & # 39; Putin's

If this happened anywhere other than here, the United States would issue vigorously worded statements by the White House and the State Department and review other policy options to deter and punish this behavior in the future.

Unidentified officers and the "secret police" have been used in authoritarian repressions throughout history. We used to refer to the unidentified representatives of Russian President Vladimir Putin during his annexation of Crimea as "little green men" for wearing unmarked green uniforms. Unattributable displays of force should not happen in American democracy. They are dangerous on many levels, both short and long term.

From a security perspective, videos and images of unidentified federal law enforcement personnel standing, heavily armed, in the nation's capital could have led to immediate security problems. It was and is counterproductive to have unidentified law enforcement personnel standing on the streets. Without accreditation or badges of any kind, it is difficult for anyone to know if they have the authority to carry out law enforcement missions. How would protesters or anyone this staff might ask, seek, or even arrest realize that they have the power to take such action?

Lack of clear and credible identification of all federal law enforcement personnel also creates an increased security risk. With armed Americans appearing in the protests, a lack of identification makes it too easy for vigilantes to mingle with law enforcement officers or spuriously claim authority they don't have. It is confusing and potentially dangerous for Americans exercising their constitutional rights and for other military and police officers trying to distinguish private citizens from security personnel. An officer heavily armed with tactical equipment, without clearly identifiable insignia, is almost indistinguishable from a member of the militia who attempts to terrorize peaceful protesters.

Also, while Attorney General William Barr defended the fact While some federal staff members may not have been identified, the lack of identification of federal law enforcement personnel jeopardizes liability if investigations of their actions are necessary. It is much easier to act with impunity if there is no fear of attribution. The shield or insignia of a law enforcement officer connotes authority, but also helps ensure responsible behavior.

Recognizing the risks associated with this Trump trend, Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi sent a letter to the President asking for a report on the full list of agencies involved and clarification on their roles and responsibilities. Democratic Senator Chris Murphy and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer have bill presented that would require federal police personnel and members of the military to identify themselves as such.

But so far, the "law and order" president and attorney general seem satisfied with the imputable law enforcement personnel who roam our streets, even though such actions threaten to undermine our law and order. So far, the "law and order" president agrees that Prison Office staff position themselves without identifying information about Americans exercising their constitutional rights, or the fact that AG Barr authorized them to make arrests. .

Instead, the President appears to be focused on using all law enforcement and security personnel, regardless of their specific training, rules of engagement, jurisdiction, or the time they were given to safely prepare to deploy to DC, in a rough. show of strength. This does not promote law and order, it undermines it. How ironic, and hypocritical, that a president who has tried to represent himself as a victim of runaway law enforcement now appears to defend state agents who act with impunity. Unfortunately, it is only the last reminder that this President wants "law and order" on his terms, and only on his terms.