Trump's useless approach to fighting crime in Chicago (opinion)

Press reports suggest 150 officers are heading to Windy City to fight crime. But they are not likely to help much, especially if they do in Chicago what they are doing in Portland.

Adding 150 people to the Chicago police force already has (about 13,000) changes the total by about 1%. The best available evidence suggests that we would be fortunate to obtain even a 1% reduction in crime as a result.

While the benefits are likely to be negligible, the downside risk is great. Protests across the country after the murder of George Floyd (along with the results of the Pew Research Center survey) make it clear that people are increasingly concerned about basic police justice in the United States.

Federal agents who shoot mostly tear gas at peaceful protesters and throw them into unidentified vans will obviously worsen those concerns.

This does not mean that there are no real problems in Chicago. Compared to 2019, Chicago shootings have increased 47% year-to-date and 89% in the last 28 days.

This week, 15 people were shot after leaving a funeral home.

This armed violence is concentrated in the same economically disadvantaged neighborhoods, predominantly African-American on the south and west sides that were already suffering the most from the coronavirus pandemic.

A surprising fact about the thousands of shootings that take place in Chicago every year, gun violence is not a single one of those criminal weapons that appear in the data as bought from a gun store in the city, because there are no gun stores in the city. city.

Data analyzed by my colleague from the University of Chicago, Harold Pollack, and Philip Cook, from Duke University (and cited in the city's 2017 arms trace report) show that only two suburban Illinois stores represented a out of 10 criminal weapons confiscated in Chicago in 2017.

A total of just 10 gun stores represent one of Chicago's five crime weapons.

If we know where the weapons come from, why doesn't someone do something? The answer is political.

The Federal Office of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, whose job it is to oversee gun shops, does not have enough staff. And due to the Firearm Owners Protection Act of 1986, ATF is not allowed to make more than one unannounced visit to a gun store per year.

While it is true that the United States already has many weapons in circulation (more than 300 million), other research by Cook and Pollack, with Kailey White, a doctoral student in sociology at the University of Chicago, shows that criminals have a strong Preference for newer weapons, presumably so they don't get caught with someone else's criminal pistol.

More federal attention to the gun dealers who supply so many criminal weapons in Chicago (and similarly in other cities across the country) is one thing that could actually help a lot in the short term.

The federal government could also be much more helpful to cities in solving their longer-term problems, including dealing with the root causes of violence. Perhaps the most important root cause is unequal access to educational opportunities in the United States.

We continue to rely too heavily on local property taxes to fund schools. This creates twin problems for cities with high levels of poverty: higher levels of school spending are needed to adequately support economically disadvantaged students compared to wealthy children; and at the same time, high levels of poverty limit the base of the local property tax available to finance schools.

The Century Foundation released a report this week, for example, showing that taking Chicago public school spending per student to even the national average would require more than $ 6,000 additional spending per student, an increase of more than a third of its current spending level of $ 16,000.

For the city as a whole, that would cost more than $ 2 billion in total (that's "billion" with a "b"), according to the foundation report.

Neither cities nor their surrounding states will be able to compensate for these funding gaps in the coming years, due to the economic consequences of the pandemic. The federal government currently provides only 8% of total K-12 dollars, but, with its ability to redistribute money everywhere and run deficits during bad economic times, it could help a lot here.

As an immigrant to the United States, I have always tried to believe the best in the country, and that we are all in this together. Our cities really need help from Washington, DC, more than ever right now, but it has to be the right kind of help.