Trump's VA is treating veterans with unproven drugs (opinion)

As we recognize the 76th anniversary of D-Day this month, the President and the Department of Veterans Affairs are using our veterans as guinea pigs to test Trump's rebutted theory of the potentially dangerous drug.

Despite this, Trump and his VA secretary continue to use the drug in veterans with Covid-19. Although Secretary of Veterans Affairs Robert Wilkie said last month that prescriptions have been "reduced," the VA said it had already prescribed the drug to about 1,300 veterans according to FDA guidelines.

When a previous observational study using the VA's own data found that veterans who received hydroxychloroquine showed no improvement, with more deaths among those taking the drug compared to patients receiving standard care, Wilkie defended the use of the drug and presented an unsubstantiated claim in an interview with Stephanie Ruhle of MSNBC, saying: "We know the drug has been working on middle-aged and young veterans." That was in late April, and even though there is no verified evidence of his statement.

Wilkie continued to duplicate her flattering lie. Two weeks ago, he told ABC's Martha Raddatz that the drug has preventive qualities, echoing Trump again. "We know in many cases that the medication given over an extended period of time can be prophylactic. And what we tried in the last hours of a patient's life was to try to make sure that we did everything possible under the circumstances," he said.

Those are lies. There are no data showing the prophylactic success of hydroxychloroquine for Covid-19. Wilkie told Raddatz: "The president's instruction is to do everything possible to preserve life." Well, they have failed. More than 16,000 VA veterans and individuals have tested positive for Covid-19, and more than 1,400 have died. VA continues to obscure and hinder the disclosure of patient information to the public. Last week, the agency was five full days without updating its public figures, including the death toll.

The number of pandemic victims in veterans remains unclear. The VA, for example, does not include those who have died in state-run veterans homes on its tracking site. The Soldiers House in Holyoke, Massachusetts, for example, has already seen 93 veterans die.

At the Menlo Park Veterans Memorial Home in New Jersey, each resident tested positive for coronavirus; 62, or 34%, died. While these homes are not under the direct supervision of the VA, state veterans' homes like Holyoke's are routinely investigated by the VA, and they certainly could use PPE reinforcements, cleaning supplies, and additional staff. Instead, the reinforcements come in the form of an unproven drug administered to those who were holding the Nazis in World War II.

In another affront to our veterans, Wilkie refused to remove Nazi swastikas from three headstones in American national cemeteries for weeks. Two VA cemeteries in Texas and Utah contain the graves of German prisoners of war captured during World War II, and army officers approved swastikas and inscriptions honoring Adolf Hitler on the graves in the 1940s. A retired senior officer He recently discovered the grave markers and called it "disgusting," but the VA issued a statement citing the 1966 National Historic Preservation Act and the responsibility to "protect historical resources, including those that recognize divisive historical figures or events."

Instead of removing the markers from the grave, Wilkie, who has long ties to racist and divisive causes, including being an aide to North Carolina Sen. Jesse Helms, who denounced Martin Luther King Jr., said he was looking to "find a way to put this in historical context. " Wilkie's comments were particularly shocking, given the raging national debate about racism in the United States. He defended the swastika display more tenaciously than he defended the thousands of veterans who died from Covid-19.

He eventually backed down, but only after criticism from lawmakers and veterans. Our "greatest generation" faced a threatening global threat and saved the United States. Now is the time for Trump, Wilkie, and all of America to face yet another threatening global threat and save them.