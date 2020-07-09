TSA improves COVID-19 security precautions after whistleblower complaint

The Transportation Security Administration has improved coronavirus protection for airport inspectors after a TSA official accused the agency of endangering travelers, the complainant's lawyer said on Wednesday.

The changes include requiring inspectors to change or disinfect gloves after each time they hit a passenger and to wear face shields around travelers if there are no plastic barriers between them and the public.

Jay Brainard, the chief TSA official in Kansas, complained last month to a federal whistleblower protection office that the TSA did not train staff for the virus pandemic and prohibited supervisors from giving inspectors the N95 respirators stored in March when facial coatings such as surgical masks. Hard to buy.

Brainard said the TSA eventually made changes in response to COVID-19, including requiring that inspectors wear masks, but the measures did not go far enough.

A TSA spokesperson confirmed that Brainard met last week with TSA administrator John Pekoske, but did not directly address whether the agency changed procedures as a result.

"We believe that the complainants provide a valuable service to the government," said TSA spokesman Carter Langston, adding that "the internal comments come from many different sources and we listen to all of them."

Langston said the TSA "has taken a continuous improvement approach throughout the pandemic."

The agency said on its website Wednesday that 997 employees tested positive for COVID-19 and six died, plus one screening contractor.

Last month, Brainard filed a complaint against his own agency with the Office of Special Counsel, which ordered TSA's parent agency, the Department of Homeland Security, to investigate the claims. Homeland Security sent the matter back to TSA "to investigate itself," Brainard's attorney Tom Devine said, an element of the government's response that he found problematic.

"This is the fastest I've seen an agency make changes" after a whistleblower complaint, said Devine, an attorney with the Government Accountability Project, who represents the whistleblower. However, he blamed the agency for failing to enact further changes in the use of protective equipment until Brainard filed a complaint with the special counsel and spoke to reporters.