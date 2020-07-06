TSA screened 2.7 million people over the holiday weekend

The Transportation Security Administration said it examined more than 700,000 people on each of the three days during the four-day travel period of the holiday weekend, the first time above 700,000 since mid-March.

The nearly 2.7 million people screened Thursday through Sunday were about 28% of the 9.4 million people seen during the equivalent weekend last year.

The numbers have also increased substantially since Memorial Day weekend in May, but are still a fraction of the record traffic over the holiday weekend in 2019, which set a TSA record at the time.

The agency has also reported more than 960 coronavirus cases among its workforce, including six deaths.