TSMC walks the tightrope between the United States and China as Intel falls behind

There are only three companies that can make super advanced chips in the world: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), Intel based in California and South Korea Samsung State-of-the-art chip manufacturing is rare and specialized because it is incredibly expensive to continue competing at the highest level.

This week, TSMC ( TSM ) stocks soared to new heights in Taiwan after Intel ( INTC ) He warned that he was behind in making 7-nanometer chips, and may outsource production of them. Advanced chips can store and process more information. A smaller nanometer size means a more advanced chip.

TSMC it is the most likely candidate of the American firm could seek help. Samsung ( SSNLF ) It is producing 7 nanometer chips, but its manufacturing business is small relative to TSMC. It also primarily produces memory chips, while Intel needs help making advanced processing chips.

Intel's setback probably won't signify its fate. The company has led the semiconductor industry for years and is likely to manufacture 7 nanometers at commercial levels "in a fairly short time," according to Bret Swanson, a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, a Washington-based think tank. .

But TSMC's successes right now, and its position as the world's leading chip provider, make it a hugely important company at a critical time. The United States and China are in a battle over who can more rapidly develop the technologies of the future, and both countries have partnerships with TSMC to supply them with the chips they need to power advanced technology such as artificial intelligence, 5G, and cloud computing. .

TSMC protects against tensions with the United States, but risks angering China

The company is also spending a lot of money to maintain those relationships. TSMC announced earlier this year that it is building a $ 12 billion manufacturing facility in Arizona that will be able to produce 5-nanometer chips by 2024. The announcement was a victory for the Trump administration, which wants to have more chip-making capabilities. advanced in the United States. States, to secure the supply chains of chips used in sensitive military or civil applications.

But the fact that TSMC is helping the United States to strengthen its chip-making capabilities could hurt China. TSMC has invested billions of dollars in manufacturing plants in mainland China. Should Beijing retaliates against TSMC and Taiwan, that would at least lead to markets upheaval.

"There has been concern in Taiwan over Beijing's potential to nationalize TSMC (chip-making plants) in Nanjing and Shanghai," said Paul Triolo, head of global technology policy at Eurasia Group.

Although China has never controlled Taiwan, the communist government considers the autonomous island an integral part of its territory. China bristles whenever the United States has diplomatic commitments to Taiwan. Officially, Washington only has diplomatic relations with Beijing.

Triolo said taking over control of TSMC's fully-owned mainland China plants is highly unlikely. "It would be a major escalation and a major blow to the business community. It is unclear what this would buy for Beijing, other than the main negative downsides," he added.

What China could do is try to persuade TSMC to build a high-end plant on the mainland. TSMC's current plants in Nanjing and Shanghai operate with less advanced technology. The company's most advanced factories are in Taiwan, and Arizona would be the first large-scale plant abroad, according to Counterpoint Research.

"Beijing could argue that if TSMC is willing to (build) advanced fab in Arizona, it should be willing to do the same in China," Triolo said.

Washington's long-standing lobbying campaign against Huawei underscores how much China needs to reduce its independence from foreign chipmakers.

The latest US sanctions announced in May cut the Chinese telecommunications manufacturer outside TSMC. Although TSMC is a Taiwanese company, it relies on American technology to make chips. The United States Department of Commerce said TSMC and other chipmakers using American technology would now have to apply for a license to export products to Huawei and its chip affiliate HiSilicon. Those apps are very likely to be denied, given that Washington wants to keep Huawei's team out of global 5G networks.

Apart from geopolitics, there is also geography. Taiwan is the world's leading semiconductor exporter, and the global supply chain needs more chip manufacturing capabilities worldwide.

TSMC is the world's largest contract chip maker. Companies like Apple ( AAPL ) , Amazon ( AMZN AMAZON ) , Qualcomm ( QCOM ) and Nvidia ( NVDA ) They can design advanced chips, but they don't have TSMC's expensive manufacturing manufacturing capabilities to build them. They are "fabless" chip makers.

Although Intel can design and manufacture its own semiconductors, it can only turn to TSMC when it falls behind on next-generation chips.

According to Swanson of the American Enterprise Institute, the concentration of so much advanced semiconductor manufacturing capacity on a small island off the coast of mainland China has always been a concern for the supply chain. "What if there is a tsunami in Taiwan?" he said.

That again puts TSMC in a very strong position. "The West would probably like to help protect Taiwan not only geopolitically, but also because of its technical capacity and technical capacity," Swanson said.

China lags far behind in chip manufacturing

Taiwan has shared its technical knowledge with China. Over the years, hundreds of thousands of Taiwanese engineers have come to the mainland to help develop China's national semiconductor industry, which Swanson says has "made great strides in the past two decades."

Despite strong internal support, semiconductors remain a key technological bottleneck for China.

The International Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (SMIC), the country's largest chipmaker, remains stagnant for three to five years behind industry leaders Intel, Samsung and TSMC, according to Triolo of the Eurasia Group.

SMIC is currently making 10-nanometer chips, while top players are already producing 7-nanometer chips and are vying for the transition to 5-nanometer and eventually 3-nanometer chips.

However, to make 7 nanometer chips, companies need to access an extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV) machine. Such machines are capable of producing complex patterns on cutting-edge chips. They are also very difficult to operate, so Intel is having trouble making 7-nanometer chips for commercial production, according to Triolo.

The problem for SMIC is that the United States is pressuring the Netherlands to block the sale of EUV equipment to SMIC by the Dutch company ASML, Triolo said. The technology is designed by ASML, but it includes substantial amounts of US intellectual property.

The geopolitical situation could change. But given the time it takes to dominate EUV, any major delay would push SMIC's commercial entry into today's most advanced chips after 2023, Triolo said, and by then, industry leaders will be way ahead.