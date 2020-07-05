TSN sportscaster Dan O & # 39; Toole's baby was not kidnapped: police source

The posting on social media of a Canadian sports personality on Thursday stating that her 1-month-old baby had been "snatched" from him was inaccurate as there had been no kidnapping, a Durham Regional Police source said Saturday. (Ontario, Canada).

TSN broadcaster Dan O’Toole wrote in a deleted post Thursday that his newborn daughter, Oakland, had disappeared, which the source said prompted an immediate investigation.

The baby was found hours later with his birth mother, police said in a tweet that was also removed.

The investigation was completed and no arrests were made.

"The information they provided us was false, there was no such kidnapping," a police contact said Saturday, referring to the initial publication of O'Toole.

"My baby Oakland. I pray that whoever has you is holding you back, "O'Toole, 44, wrote in that post." Whoever has taken you from me is protecting you. Yet that has you, comes back to you. my arms, "reads the deleted post. "I love you Oakland. I can't wait for a day to hug you again. My heart is broken. I'm broken. To be clear, Oakland is alive, we believe. But we don't know. I have a one-month-old son and I don't know where he is. "

O'Toole, in a tweet deleted Friday morning, wrote that the police informed me that "my baby Oakland has been found safe and is said to be safe."

The police source said they did not know why the department's official account tweet stating that the baby had been found with the birth mother had been removed.

A request for comment from the department's media relations team was not immediately answered.

O'Toole apparently addressed his critics in a tweet that was deleted on Friday: "A 5-week-old baby. 5 weeks. A boy who was supposed to be in my care. 5 weeks old I still haven't seen a picture of her, let alone held her. Yet was my character questioned? Attacked Defamed Do people "question" the story? I have no words. I'm done. "

The attempt to reach O’Toole, a former Fox Sports personality, was unsuccessful.

O'Toole has two other daughters with his ex-wife Corrie, who is not believed to be Oakland's mother.