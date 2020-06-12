Tuberculosis, polio vaccines considered in the treatment of coronavirus: report

Scientists are evaluating whether vaccines against tuberculosis and polio can decrease the severity of coronavirus disease, according to reports.

Millions of people have already been vaccinated against tuberculosis and polio. Some scientists now say these vaccines may offer a low-risk way to boost the immune system against coronavirus, according to The Washington Post.

"This is the only vaccine in the world that can be administered to combat covid-19 at this time," Jeffrey D. Cirillo, professor of pathogenesis and microbial immunology at the Texas A&M Health Sciences Center, told the newspaper.

While scientists do not claim that these vaccines could prevent COVID-19 entirely, they could instead decrease the severity of the disease.

In a study published Thursday in Science, scientists observed how vaccines offer broad protection against unrelated pathogens. Previous studies have shown this positive effect, such as how the oral poliovirus vaccine reduced infant mortality by 32 percent when administered at birth, not to mention reducing ear infections and less hospitalization for infections. respiratory in children.

The researchers noted that while COVID-19 infections are sweeping countries like Pakistan, the death rate is "relatively low" compared to that of the United States, which has two-thirds of the world's unvaccinated population.

"It's not that they don't get the infection," Azra Raza, a professor of medicine at Columbia University Medical Center, told the newspaper. “The rate (of positive infections) is high. But they are simply not dying. It's rampaging, but they're not dying from it. "

However, other comparisons between countries and various vaccine policies introduce uncertainty in the idea. Brazil, for example, reportedly has an outbreak despite widespread tuberculosis vaccines.

The departure theorized that success in treating COVID-19 could offer protection against a second wave of the possibly looming virus.