Tuberculosis Vaccine May Help Fight Coronavirus, Study Suggests

The researchers found that countries where many people received the vaccine had less Covid-19 mortality.

While that doesn't mean that BCG in any way reduces the risk of serious illness from a coronavirus infection, it coincides with other research that suggests that BCG may boost people's immunity overall and perhaps help against the coronavirus.

The World Health Organization has warned against using the BCG vaccine for the coronavirus until more is known, but teams around the world are looking at the possibility that it may help.

Luis Escobar of the Virginia Polytechnic Institute and his colleagues used existing data to explore whether countries without a national BCG vaccination program have higher death rates from coronavirus. To make a fair comparison, they took into account factors such as population density, access to health care, and the response to Covid-19.

They found a strong correlation between BCG vaccine use and decreased Covid-19 death rates in socially similar European countries. Each 10% increase in the BCG index, which indicates the degree of universal BCG vaccination, was associated with a 10.4% reduction in Covid-19 mortality, they reported in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

"What sets our work apart is that we were very careful about removing variables," said Carolina Barillas-Mury, a distinguished researcher at the National Institutes of Health who worked on the study. "When we removed them, if this was not true, the association should have disappeared. Instead of disappearing, it became stronger and more direct," he told CNN.

Nonspecific immunity of the vaccine.

The finding is "remarkable, but not enough to establish causation," the team wrote. It is not enough to demonstrate with certainty that the BCG vaccine somehow protected people against the coronavirus.

Over 100 years old, the BCG vaccine is used in many countries, not including the United States, and has been associated with reduced overall mortality rates in infants and children. There is strong evidence to suggest that the vaccine provides nonspecific immunity, protection beyond tuberculosis. The effects of the vaccine in adults have been inconsistent.

Other researchers have suggested that polio and measles, mumps, and rubella vaccines can provide similar protections against lethal infections, including the coronavirus.

The researchers caution that clinical trials are needed to demonstrate the vaccine's impact on severe Covid-19. Initial clinical trials abroad are currently focused on healthcare workers at the forefront of the fight against coronavirus.

A $ 10 million grant from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in May strengthened clinical trials in Australia, Spain and the Netherlands, which will be extended to 10,000 healthcare workers.

Dr. Denise Faustman, director of immunobiology at Massachusetts General Hospital and an associate professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, hopes to begin clinical trials with her team in Boston as soon as possible.

Faustman has studied the off-target effects of the BCG vaccine for years. "BCG stimulates the innate immune system," said Faustman, "so every time you see an infectious disease, you can fight it faster."

She says this is one of several recent studies, which have supported the potential of the BCG vaccine as a tool in the fight against the coronavirus.

"The signal is really quite strong that countries with prior BCG vaccination have protection against incidence and mortality," said Faustman, adding that there is even a possibility that BCG vaccine may increase the efficacy of a specific vaccine against the coronavirus, once created.

If the protection of the BCG vaccine against the severity of the coronavirus is confirmed with more research, it could have important implications for public health.

Most Asian countries have universal BCG vaccination programs, and the United States does not. According to the CDC, BCG is generally not recommended in the United States, since the risk of infection is low, the effectiveness of the vaccine can vary, and can potentially interfere with TB detection.

"It is possible that some of the strategies for receding social distancing adopted by Asian countries to restart their economies are not effective in North America and Western European countries, and could lead to a second wave of infections", Escobar pointed out. The team wrote.

The vaccine could possibly be administered in countries that do not currently have a universal vaccination program.

"The good thing is that it is given only once. It is potentially feasible to increase vaccine production, if it works and is safe," said Dr. Wafaa El-Sadr, professor of epidemiology at Columbia University and director of ICAP, A global health program.

Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease specialist at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, who previously described the use of the BCG coronavirus vaccine as "a Hail Mary pass," warned against putting too much of Observational data collected in all countries, as not all countries evaluate Covid-19 cases and deaths in the same way.

"It is certainly a novel and challenging approach to try to prevent this disease. We need all the help we can get," said Schaffner, who agrees that clinical trials are needed to really assess the power of the BCG vaccine in the fight. against coronavirus.

"What we've seen are previews of upcoming attractions, as they say in the movies," said Schaffner. "Let's wait for the movie."