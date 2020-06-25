Tucker Carlson: Angry kids knocking down statues across the country are not protesters, and they are completely stupid

We have spent a lot of time over the past few weeks trying to discover and then explain what is happening to our country. Sometimes it has been depressing, but it seems important.

GOP LAWMAKER IN COLLEAGUE WHICH IS ATTACKED BY WISCONSIN PROTESTORS: & # 39; MOB IS HELLBENT IN MASS DESTRUCTION & # 39;

At this point, it is pretty clear that nothing is what we are told it is. These are not protests. This is not George Floyd. This is not "systemic racism", whatever it is. The United States is not a racist country. You are not a bad person to live here.

These are definitely not protesters. They are not even troublemakers. They are the armed militia of the Democratic Party. They are working to overthrow our system of government. They are trying to put themselves in power.

That is all obvious now. It is really sinister. We are concerned about that. We already said that. We mean it.

But in the process of saying that, we may have missed something else that is also true and a lot of fun. These people are idiots, really.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION BULLETIN

The angry kids you saw set Wendy's fire and knocked down statues and yelled at you on TV day after day are truly stupid. There has probably never been a dumber group gathered in one place in all of American history. They are mouth breathers. They don't know anything. They couldn't tell you who George Washington was. They don't know when the Civil War was fought, probably not even in the century.

They say they oppose racism, and then destroy monuments to abolitionists. They don't see the contradiction in that because they have no idea who the abolitionists were. They think it's an 80's band.

There has probably never been a dumber group gathered in one place in all of American history. They are mouth breathers. They don't know anything. They couldn't tell you who George Washington was. They don't know when the Civil War was fought, probably not even in the century.

Many of the stupidest people, by the way, are "well educated". They have all the worthless credentials that tell us what we should want for our children. They went to Duke. They work in some non-profit organization. They have a well-paying job in digital marketing at Nike.

Yes, they are supposedly impressive, but they are not at all. They are incredibly dumb. They fall for any lie, no matter how absurd it is. The more absurd, the more likely they are to fall into the trap. And like young children, they are afraid of everything.

More from Opinion

In California, a Hispanic public service worker made the mistake of breaking his knuckles at a red light. The jinn thought he was displaying a white supremacist gang poster, so they fired him. Poor guy.

In Oakland, Mayor Libby Schaaf, who claims he attended college and law school, wow, mistook exercise equipment in a park for the Ku Klux Klan ropes. Schaaf then held a press conference to hyperventilate about hate crimes. Talk about the textbook hysteria, but it was also hysterically funny.

For such neurotic people, life is a long horror movie. They squirm in their seats, paralyzed with fear. Even the simplest and most obvious decisions become impossible to make. They are very afraid.

The New York Times has outlined such a group of people, with sympathy, of course. This group lives in a wealthy part of Minneapolis. After watching CNN hours, they vowed to stop calling the police. They decided that calling the police was racist, so they did not call the police.

Almost immediately, hundreds of mentally ill homeless drug addicts showed up and set up camp in their park. Then the prostitutes came. Then drug trafficking caravans appeared to tend to the addicts. People with an overdose.

Meanwhile, the neighbors cringed in their own homes, unable to sleep. A resident, a man named Mitchell Erickson, was cornered by two thugs who put a gun to his stomach and asked for his car keys. So Erickson finally fell apart. I call the Police. And then he deeply regretted it.

"I put those guys in danger of death by calling the police," Erickson told the newspaper, apparently without joking.

For the rest of us, the question is, can people so damaged, so weak, really run a country? And the answer is no, of course not. And we definitely shouldn't leave them.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But in the meantime, we shouldn't pass up the chance to let them have fun, either, because they do.

Adapted from Tucker Carlson's monologue of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on June 24, 2020.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ABOUT TUCKER CARLSON