Tucker Carlson: Black Lives Matter is working to remake and control the country, and is immune to criticism

Black Lives Matter is now more popular than the President of the United States, and not a little more popular than the President, much more popular.

A poll this week by Rasmussen, a right-wing pollster, found that 62 percent of likely voters now have a favorable opinion of Black Lives Matter. At the same time, Rasmussen found that Donald Trump's approval rating was 43 percent. That is almost 20 points lower.

And by the way, Trump was not alone. Black Lives Matter is also much more popular than Joe Biden. It is more popular than the religious institutions of the United States, all of them. It is more popular than the media, Congress, and big business.

Black Lives Matter is more popular by double digits than the Democratic and Republican parties. It is almost as popular as the US Army. USA It is much more popular than the pope.

The numbers are staggering, but surveys are not the only measure of it. A picture of a Black Lives Matter rally over the weekend in New York shows an ocean of people. Ask yourself the last time you saw a candidate for a position that could draw such a crowd.

The media, in its unrelenting coverage, generally described Black Lives Matter as an activist group or protest movement. But that is deception underestimation. Black Lives Matter is not a collection of protesters holding signs. It is not a conventional political lobby like Planned Parenthood or the NRA. It is not pressing Congress to pass a new set of narrow laws.

Black Lives Matter is much more ambitious than that. He is working to remake the country and then control it. It is a political party.

As of now, Black Lives Matter may be the most powerful political party in the United States. No one says it out loud, but the politicians understand it perfectly. If nothing else, they understand power; they can smell it over great distances. And that's why they're lining up to bow to Black Lives Matter.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn .: You can't really reform an apartment that is rotten to the root.

Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md .: We have heard our people scream, "I can't breathe!" We have heard our people speak, "Black Lives Matter".

Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y .: This is a systemic problem that requires a comprehensive solution.

Stacy Abrams, former candidate for governor of Georgia: What I would say is that it exists, there is legitimacy for this anger. There is a legitimacy for this outrage.

Nothing you just saw is a stretch for Democrats. They believe that their long-term goals align with those of Black Lives Matter. And indeed, sometimes, the group functions as an arm of the Democratic Party.

However, more revealing, and more sinister, is the response of many Republicans. They have also been happy to follow, or in the case of Mitt Romney, even utter the same slogans.

Senator Mitt Romney, Republican of Utah: We need to end violence and brutality and make sure people understand that Black Lives Matter is important.

If Black Lives Matter's leaders are political actors, and they are, then by definition you are allowed to have whatever opinion you want to have about them. Black Lives Matter wants to rule the country; therefore, you can freely criticize Black Lives Matter. Those are the rules of our system, but not anymore.

That was the former Republican candidate for president. Let that sink. If there was ever an indicator of how powerful Black Lives Matter has become, you've just seen it.

Republican leaders brag about their strong conservative convictions, but they mostly just want to be on the winning team, whatever it is. So they pause before offending China. That's why when Black Lives Matter tells them to kneel, they do.

Everything is quite strange when you think about it. If Black Lives Matter's leaders are political actors, and they are, then by definition you are allowed to have whatever opinion you want to have about them. Black Lives Matter wants to rule the country; therefore, you can freely criticize Black Lives Matter.

Those are the rules of our system, but not anymore.

Imagine a world where you are punished for questioning the president's behavior or insulting your local mayor. You probably can't imagine that. It is very strange. It is not American. But that's where we are now. Black Lives Matter has changed the rules. And here is your first new rule: don't criticize Black Lives Matter. You can be fired from your job if you disobey. Many Americans have been.

On Friday, for example, the principal of a public school in Windsor, Vermont. She was fired from her job for posting the following words on her personal Facebook page: "While I understand the urgency of feeling compelled to advocate for the lives of blacks, what about our fellow law enforcement officers? Simply because I'm not wearing a BLM sign shouldn't mean I'm racist. "

Unfortunately, the head of the director did not agree. The Windsor Schools superintendent described the quote he just heard as "overtly racist." Windsor, Vermont, by the way, is more than 97 percent white.

Also on Friday, an economist named Harald Uhlig lost his job at the Chicago Federal Reserve Bank for daring to offer an even milder criticism than that. On Twitter, Uhlig noted that Black Lives Matter "had torpedoed himself with his full support of #defund the police. Now is the time for sensible adults to come back into the room and have serious, sincere and respectful conversations about everything "

That was a racist statement, the Federal Reserve concluded. So they fired Harald Uhlig.

We could give you many other examples of the same thing that is happening. There are many of them. Black Lives Matter now enjoys almost complete immunity from criticism. This is unprecedented for an American political movement.

But Black Lives Matter is even more powerful than that. It has reviewed by itself our moral framework. Yes, black lives matter. That is a statement of fact, and no decent person doubts that it is true because it is. And it is true precisely because every life matters. We are all human beings, each one of us. We have souls. Skin color is irrelevant to moral worth.

Until recently, this was considered obvious; saying that it was considered a virtue. All lives matter equally. All of us were created by God. In the end, we will all die. Nothing can change that, not wealth, not fame, not race. Each life is just as valuable as any other life.

Incidentally, that idea forms the basis of the Christian faith. It is the entire premise behind our founding documents. And yet all of a sudden, thanks to Black Lives Matter, you can't say it out loud anymore.

Affirming the fundamental equality of all people is now considered hate speech. You can be fired for saying it. Again, many people have been.

This is a dangerous time. How do we get here? In a word, fast. It happened fast.

As recently as December, before the riots, most Americans did not approve of the Black Lives Matter. The group was defined in the public mind at times like this.

Crowd (singing): Pigs on a blanket. Fry them like bacon. Pigs on a sheet. Fry them like bacon. Pigs on a sheet. Fry them like bacon. Pigs on a sheet. Fry them like bacon.

"Pigs on a sheet." "Fry like bacon." "Kill the police." They screamed that at a rally. The usual liars rushed out to pretend it never happened. The president of the Southern Poverty Law Center wrote a full op-ed in which he instructed the public not to view Black Lives Matter as a hate group.

But people could see the truth for themselves. That video was online. A lot of Black Lives Matter data still resides on the Internet. They haven't been scrubbed yet.

This is a dangerous time. How do we get here? In a word, fast. It happened fast.

The group's demand is to eliminate the application of the law. When you first heard protesters yell, "Defund the police," it may have surprised you. That's crazy, you may have thought.

A few weeks later, support for eliminating law enforcement is increasing rapidly in polls. Minneapolis is already doing it. Other cities will follow. Are you surprised Hardly anyone in public life has significantly rejected the idea of ​​underfinancing the police.

The Black Lives Matter position is the only position that most people listen to. After a while, they believe it. The uncontested claims must be true. That's what most people assume, and why wouldn't they assume that? If you disagree with something, say so, otherwise it is much more likely to happen.

So with that in mind, consider some of the other positions Black Lives Matter has endorsed. Repeal of all immigration restrictions to begin with. They are for that. The legalization of sex work, prostitution, are also for that. The destruction of the nuclear family, your family. Forced relocation of farmland. Reparations based on race, specifically "in the form of a guaranteed minimum income for all black people."

Do you hear that All blacks, not just descendants of American slaves. This would include the millions of African and Caribbean immigrants who on average now earn more than Native Americans. Each of these new Americans would receive a guaranteed annual income from American taxpayers to atone for the sin of … for the sin of what? Allowing them to immigrate here?

Black Lives Matter does not explain that part. No one asked them. You could be fired for asking. However, you cannot be punished for looting and burning, at least not if you are Black Lives Matter.

Large parts of the urban landscape have been destroyed in the last month. Hardly anyone has been held accountable for it. Just the opposite. We encourage you to pretend that it never happened.

In St. Louis, all arrested protesters have been released without charge. In New York, hundreds were released without bond. The same is true in Washington, D.C., it is happening almost everywhere, and not just in places controlled by elected Democrats, which tells you a lot.

Fort Worth, Texas, for example, is one of the few major American cities led by a Republican, Mayor Betsy Price. On May 31, a crowd of Black Lives Matter protesters blocked a bridge in downtown Fort Worth, when police arrived to disperse them, throwing rocks and bottles of bleach. Three policemen were injured.

The mob then looted and destroyed businesses. Dozens of troublemakers were arrested for this. Ten days later, the city's police chief, Ed Kraus, announced that he would drop all charges against him.

Kraus released a statement suggesting that the real criminals in the riot were not the protesters, but their own police officers, whom he suggested would be arrested and perhaps punished. "This is just one step on a long journey," Kraus wrote, sounding more like a therapist than a policeman.

The chief promised that his department was "committed to walking the path of reform with our community." Kraus never bothered to explain exactly what his policemen had done wrong. They were police. That was enough.

That same day, the Fort Worth School Board issued a statement stating: "Police practices are deeply rooted in white supremacy." Again, no one specified what police practices reflected white supremacy, or what that accusation meant. It was a general condemnation, but it was left hanging in the air. As usual, no one in authority rejected him in a Republican-led city.

Black Lives Matter believes in strength. They flood the streets with angry young men who break things and hurt anyone who gets in the way. When they want something, they take it. Make them mad and they will set your business on fire. Tease them and they will occupy their center and declare a new country. You're not going to do anything about it, they know for sure.

It will be interesting to know what happens to the murder rate in Fort Worth over the next year. We can guess. We are seeing it throughout the country. We have seen it many times over the years. When those responsible undermine the law, violence arises.

But there is a solution for this vortex and it is called leadership. Sixty-five years ago, politicians across the southern United States refused to submit to the Brown vs. Board of the Supreme Court. Authorities in many states simply ignored the law as if it did not exist. Armed extremist groups filled the gap. They used violence to make their own laws.

Finally, the federal government stepped in and restored order. In 1957, President Dwight Eisenhower federalized the Arkansas National Guard. He sent troops to Little Rock to compel Governor Orville Faubus to obey the law.

So the question is, where is our Department of Justice? Right now? Is there any reason why the Justice Department has not filed federal conspiracy charges against the people who organized and led these riots? It's not that we don't know who they are. His crimes are on YouTube.

You know the reason. Black Lives Matter was involved. It is politically sensitive. No prosecutor wants to be called a racist, as if it were racist to punish people for the crimes they committed.

Do you know what the victims of these crimes think? Old men who were beaten to the ground for trying to defend their property. Store owners whose life savings were stolen or burned. The families of the people who were killed during the riots, and there were quite a few.

No one is defending these people. No one is punishing their attackers. Nobody cares.

Imagine how they feel about it. What recourse do they have? Do they have to burn down a Wendy's or loot a Walmart to get our attention? Hopefully not. It may be enough to have just one national leader, just one, who understands what is really happening in this country and is brave enough to say it. That could make a difference, and it would certainly mark the political career of the person who does it.

In the fall of 1968, a teaching assistant at San Francisco State University named George Murray delivered a speech supporting racial violence. Murray urged black students to bring weapons to campus and "kill all slave masters." Murray, by the way, was the "minister of education" at the local Black Panther Party, which was the Antifa of his time.

Black Lives Matter becomes more powerful and more popular with the public. Why exactly is that happening? Here's why: Because Black Lives Matter is getting exactly what they want, and that's the most basic sign of strength. Strength is the most attractive quality for voters, people, and animals.

When administrators learned of Murray's speech, they were wrong, but they eventually suspended him under pressure. In response to this, a group called the Third World Liberation Front closed the campus. Sounds familiar?

They demanded that the university drop all admission standards for black applicants and admit students solely on the basis of race. Administrators were paralyzed by this. More than anything, they did not want to be called racists. The university president was so terrified that he resigned and left.

Ultimately, the leadership of the San Francisco state fell to an unlikely president, a Japanese-Canadian academic named S.I. Hayakawa. Hayakawa was short, eccentric, wore thick glasses, but was not afraid.

On December 2, 1968, Hayakawa marched in the middle of a student protest. Protesters immediately assaulted him, but Hayakawa moved on. He climbed onto the roof of a sound truck and ripped the speaker cables. San Francisco State University reopened that day.

So here is the lesson for officials today. YES. Hayakawa became a popular hero for taking on the mob. He was elected to the United States Senate from California. Republicans supported it. Voters did too. They did not always understand it. Hayakawa wore a Scottish Tamter's cap in public and never really explained why he did it.

But it didn't matter. He was brave and honest, and voters appreciated him above all else. They always do. We don't have our Hayakawa yet. Instead, we have cowards.

Our leaders are happy to talk about everything except the collapse of the centuries-old civilization that is crumbling around them. They have no idea how little credibility they have. They have no idea how irrelevant they have become. If you can't tell the truth when the truth really matters, then nothing you say matters.

Meanwhile, Black Lives Matter becomes more powerful and more popular with the public. Why exactly is that happening? Here's why: Because Black Lives Matter is getting exactly what they want, and that's the most basic sign of strength. Strength is the most attractive quality for voters, people, and animals.

Three weeks ago, Black Lives Matter demanded that cities de-finance their police. On Monday, the mighty NYPD, our nation's largest police department, the world's most sophisticated police department, bowed and announced that it is abolishing its entire civilian division, 600 people. It went well because Black Lives Matter wanted it done. And now it's done.

That is not bluffing. It is not a posture. It is not tweeting. That is the real power. You'll notice that it doesn't require the usual maneuvers for Black Lives Matter to gain that power. They didn't need a team of lawyers to get it. Black Lives Matter does not make legal arguments. They are not trying to convince you of anything.

Black Lives Matter believes in strength. They flood the streets with angry young men who break things and hurt anyone who gets in the way. When they want something, they take it. Make them mad and they will set your business on fire. Tease them and they will occupy their center and declare a new country. You're not going to do anything about it, they know for sure.

This is the most destructive type of policy. We have seen a lot in recent years. Organized groups did it to Brett Kavanaugh. The main point of slandering Kavanaugh was never to block his confirmation. We misread that. They knew they probably couldn't do it.

The real point was to send Kavanaugh, John Roberts and the other Republican judges a very clear message, get out of line and we will hurt their families. And judging by recent court decisions, it worked. Sometimes it is very clear that supposedly conservative judges are afraid to challenge the mob.

So what message do we take the rest of what happened in the last three weeks? It's very simple. The message is that force is more effective than voting. The elections did not change anything.

Riot, on the other hand, makes you rich and powerful. When he rampages, prosecutors will ignore the law on his behalf. Corporations will send you millions. Politicians will kneel before you. Works. Violence works. That is the message.

Everyone hears that message. Until the violence stops working, the violence will continue.

Adapted from Tucker Carlson's monologue of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on June 15, 2020.

