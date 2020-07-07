Tucker Carlson: Can Democrats lead a country they & # 39; despise & # 39 ;?

Tucker Carlson questioned the "patriotism" of Democrats and mainstream media on Monday after a weekend of criticism of President Trump's July 4 celebration.

"It has been considered out of bounds to question a person's patriotism. It is a very heavy burden and we try not to do it, but above all, the conclusion cannot be avoided," Carlson said during his opening monologue on "Tucker Carlson Tonight "

"These people really hate the United States. There is no longer a question about it. And yet, at the same time, they desperately want to control the United States more than anything, and that leads to the most basic of all questions: Can you really running a country? which you hate? asked the host.

CRITICAL MAIN PAN MEDIA FOR BRAND TRUMP MOUNT RUSHMORE SPEECH AS & # 39; DARK AND DIVISIVE & # 39;

Carlson pointed to withering criticism from liberals who disagreed with Trump's comments on July 4 at Mount Rushmore, which a CNN reporter had described as "a monument to two slave owners" located on stolen land.

"Ask yourself, what kind of father would you be if you hated your children? What kind of officer would you be if you didn't care about your troops? It would be horrible," said Carlson.

"The results would be ugly. It wouldn't work. Loving the people you lead and caring deeply about them is the most basic prerequisite for leadership."

The host continued: "Today's Democratic Party leaders do not. They despise this country. They have said it. They continue to do so. That is shocking, but also disqualifying. We cannot let them run this nation because they hate it." "

He warned: "Imagine what they would do to him."