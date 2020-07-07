Tucker Carlson: Can the Left Really Lead a Country It Hates?

One of the great unsolved mysteries of the past four years is why certain types of people with certain types of work hate Donald Trump so much, they really hate him, they are obsessed with him.

Think of him when they wake up in the morning. It would hurt if they could. Why fixing?

It has nothing to do with the reasons normal people sometimes get upset with Trump: boasting, poor attention span, protests on Twitter.

NEWT GINGRICH: WHY THE BOARD OF TRUMP MOUNT RUSHMORE MAY HAVE BEEN HIS GREATEST

None of that justifies hatred or obsession. Many politicians have unattractive personal qualities.

Teddy Kennedy killed a woman and is still a hero to the Democratic Party.

No, the reason the ruling class despises Donald Trump is because they cannot control him. Trump throws the bit. He refuses to pronounce his letters. He will not obey.

At any moment, Donald Trump is likely to come out with something he is not allowed to say. Borders make countries, for example. China is our enemy. Whoopi Goldberg is not that funny.

All of this is undeniably true, and that's the point and the problem.

Trump's words hang in the air for all to see and evaluate. And, therefore, they are a massive threat to people whose livelihoods depend on fraud and lies.

Trump is the most dangerous to his enemies when he tells the truth. In fact, there are enemies precisely because sometimes he tells the truth and he did it the other day.

On Friday, the President delivered a speech at Mount Rushmore, spoke eloquently about the BLM riots and what they mean for the country. Here's part of that.

** Make no mistake, this left-wing Cultural Revolution is designed to topple the American Revolution.

In doing so, they would destroy the same civilization that rescued billions from poverty, disease, violence, and hunger, and that brought humanity to new heights of achievement, discovery, and progress.

To make this possible, they are determined to tear down every statue, symbol and memory of our national heritage.

CARLSON: Our national heritage is something we can be proud of. This country defeated both fascism and communism. Our revolution inspired democratic revolutions throughout the world, from South America to India.

Even today, pro-freedom protesters in Hong Kong, where the stakes are high, waved the American flag to express their hope and challenge.

Our economy and our schools created the world's first and best educated middle class.

Our engineers and scientists invented the airplane and the transistor and pretty much everything else in modern life. They also transformed agriculture. Hunger ended in most of the world.

Our wealthiest citizens became famous not for the palaces they built, but for the philanthropy they gave to others.

Andrew Carnegie built countless libraries for the poor. John D. Rockefeller eradicated hookworm in the south.

These are not the works of an evil country. They are the achievements of a great country.

However, as the president pointed out, American schoolchildren learn virtually none of this.

Instead, our curricula have become a toxic mix of lies and omissions. All this designed to poison our children against the country that formed them.

(THE VIDEO CLIP STARTS)

TRUMP: Against all the laws of society and nature, our children are taught at school to hate their own country and to believe that the men and women who built it were not heroes, but villains.

The radical view of American history is a web of lies. The entire perspective is removed. All virtue is obscured. Each motif is twisted. Everything done is distorted. And each defect is magnified until history is purged and the record is disfigured beyond all recognition.

(END OF VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Every word of it is true. If you have kids at school, you know, it can even be an understatement.

What is happening in our classrooms right now in 2020 is a crime. It is time for a sitting president to say so.

And then Trump moved on. Towards the end of his speech, he defended the central promise of the United States, the principle on which this country was founded.

It is the only principle that will allow the United States to survive in the future, a nation where all citizens are equal from birth and, as a result, enjoy the same rights and the same legal protection.

It is the America that our Declaration of Independence describes.

(THE VIDEO CLIP STARTS)

TRUMP: We believe in equal opportunity, justice, and equal treatment for citizens of all races, backgrounds, religions, and beliefs. Every child of every color, born and unborn, is made in the holy image of God.

(ANIMATION AND APPLAUSE)

TRUMP: We want a free and open debate, not codes of discourse and cancel culture.

We accept tolerance, not prejudice.

We support the brave men and women of the law enforcement agencies.

(ANIMATION AND APPLAUSE)

TRUMP: We will never abolish our police or our great Second Amendment which gives us the right to keep and bear arms.

We believe that our children should be taught to love their country, honor their history, and respect our great American flag.

We stand tall, proud, and only kneel before Almighty God.

This is what we are. This is what we believe, and these are the values ​​that will guide us as we strive to build an even better and better future.

(END OF VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: We hardly ever play snippets of sound that are so long. Politicians rarely make speeches worthy of them. Most of what they say is rubbish and we don't want to repeat it.

But Friday's speech at Mount Rushmore was probably the best – the best speech Donald Trump has ever given.

It was a roadmap for his reelection message.

But more than that, it was a road map for the country itself. Equality, decency, pride in our nation. Those were the themes. Naturally, liars on television deeply hated every word.

(THE VIDEO CLIP STARTS)

ALCINDOR YAMICHE, CORRESPONDENT OF THE WHITE HOUSE, PBS NEWSHOUR: There really is the myth of the United States that this idea that the United States treats people well, that it treats men and women equally, that we find in this country only for our own intelligence. That that's really a lie.

UNIDENTIFIED MAN: Much of American political propaganda throughout our history has tried to erase, ignore, and completely lie about the ugly parts of our history.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Mount Rushmore is not exactly the innocent ode to our Founding Fathers as described in our textbooks. And it is time for us to interrupt that false narrative that many people believe.

Here we are, celebrating the birth of a nation, the independence of white men at a site described by one of the Native American activists as a "symbol of white supremacy."

(END OF VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: If you spent the rest of your life trying to locate to identify the worst people in this 330 million country, you couldn't get a purer distillation than the one you just saw.

These people are liars.

They are the same people who spent the past month telling you that the riots you saw live on TV were actually peaceful protests against racism.

That was a lie. They knew it was a lie when they said it, but they said it anyway to undermine a country they hate.

Yes i hate

America deserves to be on fire. That is their opinion. And this weekend, they essentially said it out loud.

Mount Rushmore, we were told, must go. It is illegitimate, just like the nation it celebrates.

(THE VIDEO CLIP STARTS)

LAW SANTIAGO, CNN CORRESPONDENT: President Trump will be on Mount Rushmore, where he will stand in front of a monument to two slave owners and on land that got rid of Native Americans.

UNIDENTIFIED MAN: What do these Founding Fathers do with these monuments that we do not want to forget, what do we do with them? Maybe they don't stop in the town square, but should they stop somewhere? Should we demolish them?

UNIDENTIFIED MAN: Has been contaminated. It has been desecrated by putting these slaves, racists, horrible, horrible white men on 60 foot statues on this wall.

CAL PERRY, MSNBC CORRESPONDENT: And when you look at this place, this land, the Black Hills. The story is dark.

TRYMAINE LEE, MSNBC CORRESPONDENT: But it's not just the land that had been stolen from a place like Mount Rushmore in the Black Hills. It is the festive story of the narrative.

UNIDENTIFIED MAN: It is worth reminding people that the man who carved the monument behind me had deep ties to the KKK.

CHRIS CUOMO, CNN ANCHOR: The mother of all photographs, Mount Rushmore, and we know why this president simply can't resist going there.

(END OF VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: So Mount Rushmore is now a symbol of evil, just like your nation. Where is all this going? As writer Matt Taibbi said, quoting, "CNN even put independence on quotes when describing the holiday.

This will end with Wolf Blitzer dressed in a dashiki hitting the switch to blow up the Statue of Liberty. "

Pretty funny, but suddenly it is getting easier to imagine that happening.

On the morning of July 4, The Washington Post summarized the president's speech, the clips of which we show as follows: "President Trump's tireless drive to preserve Confederate symbols and the legacy of white domination, crystallized by his harsh denunciation of racial justice The Friday night movement on Mount Rushmore has baffled Republicans who have long empowered it. "

Really.

That wasn't an opinion piece, by the way, on the opinion page. It was a story written by two reporters from the Washington Post. They describe the president's defense of equality before the law as "Trump's drive to amplify racism."

That's the Jeff Bezos newspaper.

Local politicians joined the choir. The Nashville mayor canceled the city's July 4 fireworks, but allowed the BLM protests to continue unhindered.

In Richmond, city officials ordered a construction site to remove an American flag. It was too provocative, they said.

Meanwhile, the statue of the mass murderer, Vladimir Lenin, remains totally undisturbed in the city of Seattle tonight. Officials there see nothing provocative about it.

So where is Joe Biden in all of this? As the revolution continues apace.

Biden is supposed to be a moderate, remember? That was its main attraction. But there was nothing moderate in Biden's July 4 statement. Instead, it was a complete throat attack on the United States.

(THE VIDEO CLIP STARTS)

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESOMENTIVE NAMED DEMOCRATIC PRESIDENTIAL: Our country was founded on an idea: "We hold that these truths are evident that all men are created." We never lived up to it.

Jefferson himself did not. He had slaves. Women were excluded.

The history of the United States is not a fairy tale. It has been a constant push between two parts of our character. The idea that all men and women and all people are equal and racism has destroyed us.

We have the opportunity to uproot the roots of systemic racism in this country.

(END OF VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: Is that your Fourth of July message? Systemic racism? Something you can't even define that doesn't have a real definition.

Really?

Shaking your finger in front of the nation that promoted someone as mediocre as you to the position you currently hold?

This is the man who could soon be our figurehead.

But what about the actual presidential candidate? Who chooses Biden as his fellow vice president? Democratic Senator Tammy Duckworth of Illinois is a top candidate for the job. You are not supposed to criticize Tammy Duckworth in any way because she once served in the military. Most people just ignore it.

But when Duckworth speaks in public, they remind you that he is a deeply dumb and unimpressive person.

Here's Tammy Duckworth from the weekend telling us it's time to get rid of George Washington.

(THE VIDEO CLIP STARTS)

DANA BASH, CORRESPONDING CNN PRINCIPAL POLICY: I know you support renaming military bases named after Confederate leaders, but there are leaders like George Washington and Thomas Jefferson who owned slaves, and some people are demanding let their monuments be lowered. , too.

So where does it end, in your opinion? Should statues come down, for example George Washington?

SEN. TAMMY DUCKWORTH (D-IL): Well, let me say that we should start by having a national dialogue about it, sometime.

(END OF VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: A national dialogue. Please. They are not looking for any kind of colloquium. What they want is the soliloquy: we talk, shut up and listen.

So what to do with all this? Well, it has long been considered off limits to question a person's patriotism. It is a very heavy burden, and we try never to do it.

But before all this, the conclusion cannot be avoided. These people actually hate America. There is no longer a question about it.

And yet, paradoxically, at the same time, they desperately want to control the United States more than anything, and that leads to the most basic question.

Can you really lead a country you hate?

Ask yourself, what kind of parent would you be if you hated your children?

What kind of officer would you make if you didn't care about your troops?

It would be horrible. The results would be ugly, it would not work.

Loving the people you lead, caring deeply about them is the most basic prerequisite of leadership.

Today's Democratic Party leaders do not despise this country. They have said it, they continue, a.

That is shocking, but it is also disqualifying. We cannot let them run this nation because they hate it. Imagine what they would do to him.

Adapted from Tucker Carlson's monologue on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on July 6, 2020.

