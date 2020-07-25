Tucker Carlson: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot takes orders from agents of chaos

Chicago is the third largest city in the United States. Millions of people live there. For 150 years, it was the center of the United States' manufacturing economy. If any place can credibly claim to have built this country, it is Chicago. So we should be concerned with what happens there.

Unfortunately, what is happening now in Chicago is a disaster. Thanks to the corruption of local officials, Chicago is bankrupt. The city is so indebted — tens of billions of dollars in debt — that no economist believes it can ever pay its bills.

Taxpayers know this. They understand that they will be punished for the crimes of their leaders. So they are fleeing the city in record numbers. Those who have been left behind now worry about being killed.

Just this week so far, 106 people have been shot in Chicago. About an hour after the Thursday night show, six people were shot in a shooting on the south side of the city. Two of them died. And it doesn't just happen in Chicago's slums.

Surveillance video of gunmen opening fire at the center shows how two people were beaten. One was killed.

Among others killed in Chicago have been many children. Nathan Wallace's 7-year-old daughter was one of them, killed when she was shot in the head last weekend while playing outside. Her father saw her die after she was beaten. It's terrible.

Chicago was not always like this. If you're from there, you know. Chicago was a beautiful place. There are many reasons why it is no longer. But near the top of the list is a woman named Lori Lightfoot. She is the mayor.

Like many mayors in big cities, Lightfoot is incompetent. She has no idea what she is doing. You wouldn't let her plan your spring break. She would send you to Wuhan by accident.

CHICAGO REMOVES THE COLUMBUS STATUE FROM GRANT PARK IN DEAD NIGHT

But what makes Lightfoot unusual is the remarkably aggressive way he lies. Lightfoot says things that are so implausible that they could be part of a comedy routine. But she is not joking. She expects you to believe every word of it.

The mayor blames the Chicago violence on Republicans, of all people.

"Why are we involved in such violence?" Lightfoot asked at a press conference on Wednesday. "Because there are too many weapons on our streets. And why is that so? Because the Republican leadership for too long, including this president, refuses to even have a conversation about common sense gun reform."

Look, it's the Republicans' fault that Chicago is now more dangerous than many Third World countries. That makes sense. The only problem is that there are really no Republicans in Chicago.

Donald Trump got 12 percent of the vote there. Of the 50 aldermen of the Chicago City Council at the moment, none of them is Republican, not a single one.

If you blamed Republicans for what's happening in West Texas right now, or in The Villages, you could have a point. But in Chicago? It's stupid

Even Lori Lightfoot seems to know that the excuse won't work. It is very ridiculous. So she moved on to a new excuse.

Do you know why Chicago is flowing down the drain right now? Do you know why all those children are being killed? By Christopher Columbus. Yes. An Italian navigator who never reached 1,000 miles from the Loop, and who, incidentally, died more than 500 years ago.

Blame Columbus. It's his fault On Friday morning, Lightfoot ordered the city to tear down two statues of Christopher Columbus, one in Little Italy and one in Grant Park. That will fix the problem. You can let your kids play outside now.

If you're wondering why Lightfoot decided to blame Christopher Columbus for the decline of his city, why not Marco Polo? Why not Vasco da Gama? – there is a reason. His constituents demanded it.

No, not voters or taxpayers. There was never a wave of opposition to Christopher Columbus in Chicago. No, the actual Lightfoot components wanted it. Its real components are Antifa. Last week, the mob descended on Grand Park to tear down the Columbus statue.

Almost 50 policemen were injured in the subsequent riots by the protesters in Colón. Lori Lightfoot didn't care. They are not your voters. Lightfoot cares about its base: looters and destroyers and angry rich Marxist kids with spray paint. When they tell her to act, she acts immediately.

The problem is that the mobs will not stop with Columbus. He is only the beginning. If they can knock down statues whenever they want, how long before they knock down buildings and houses? How long before they shoot down humans? Probably not very long. Violence is seldom symbolic. It speeds up, until good people get up to stop it.

If Lori Lightfoot, and progressive mayors like her across the country, and there are many, are allowed to divert attention from their own failures by bowing to the mafia and destroying public property, this will not end with Christopher Columbus. It will get much worse and more dangerous.

You may not think that demolishing a statue is a big problem, until you are the next appointed Christopher Columbus.

Adapted from Tucker Carlson's monologue on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on July 24, 2020.

