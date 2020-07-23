Tucker Carlson: Chicago Needs Federal Aid To Stop Mindless Murders

For the past two months, as you well know, a small group of power-hungry professional activists have yelled at the rest of us about saving lives. They are trying to prevent people from dying, they tell us that they say it with total certainty and, of course, with the utmost self-righteousness.

The rest of us tell us that we just don't care about saving lives. We are selfish and immoral and we must be punished for that.

Activists shout all this at high volume. They have shouted it for so long, with no response, that many sensible people have begun to believe it and take it seriously.

VIDEO OF LAUNCH OF THE CHICAGO POLICE OF DEADLY SHOOTING – IN THE HOPE OF SUSPECTIVES

Our richest corporations have sent them millions of dollars. Our media praise them as heroes. Our terrified and confused political leaders do what they say.

But do these activists tell the truth? Do they mean what they say? Do they really care about saving lives?

These are vitally important questions because they will determine the course of policies in the coming years that could totally reshape this country.

Then the answers are worth finding.

To do that, turn the volume down a bit. Ignore what the slogans are yelling at you. Ignore the graffiti they paint in your cities. Instead, consider the evidence.

Look what they have done.

In Chicago, for example, as in so many American cities, activists have demanded that the police stop enforcing the law. The police and laws are illegitimate, they claim.

Now, there is no evidence that that is true, but city leaders in Chicago and many other places have obeyed them anyway. The police have been forced to withdraw.

So what happened next? Well, here is the result in Chicago.

In the past month alone, literally hundreds of Americans have been killed there.

On Tuesday night alone, for example, at least 15 people were shot in a single incident outside a funeral home in the city. Part of that chaos was caught on the surveillance tape.

The first thing you will notice about that tape, after the sound of gunshots, is that it was turned off. The killers stopped in plain sight and simply began shooting people with impunity.

The bodies fell on the sidewalk, the wounded screamed. But the shooting continued. But this was not Baghdad, it was the third largest city in the United States.

CLICK HERE FOR THE OPINION BULLETIN

It is hard to believe that this is happening here. But activists don't care.

They made this possible. They did this. But they are not organizing marches to protest this violence. They are completely ignoring it.

More from Opinion

The White House does not ignore it. The administration has said it will send federal law enforcement officers to Chicago to restore order and stop these killings.

The city's mayor, a living parody of rights and incompetence named Lori Lightfoot, has vowed to prevent that help from coming.

"Under no circumstances," he tweeted, "… I will allow Donald Trump's troops to come to Chicago and terrorize our residents."

In Chicago, Lori Lightfoot, the police are prohibited, only gang members can terrorize the population, and they do.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE (voiceover) Unfortunately, once again, the victims of Chicago gun violence are children. Today's shooting injured wounded cousins, two boys, ages 10 and 11.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE (voiceover): The vehicle stopped and three men got out of that vehicle and started shooting at the block that was full of children.

UNIDENTIFIED MAN (voiceover): the weekend of July 4 marked by devastating armed violence across the country. And in Chicago, more than 75 people were shot and at least 14 killed, including a 14-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl. It is the third week in a row that children have died from gun violence in Chicago.

Now it's just awful. But nothing you just saw affects Lori Lightfoot in any way.

Lori Lightfoot is surrounded at all times by armed bodyguards paid for by her suffering subjects. She demands that.

Lori Lightfoot understands that Chicago is a very dangerous place.

But for ordinary people living in their ruined city, things look very different. They have no taxpayer-funded bodyguards.

Her Chicago was a place where 7-year-olds, perhaps her 7-year-olds, were killed in broad daylight, and local politicians like Lightfoot do nothing about it.

So for them, in the face of violence like that, law enforcement is not primarily a political problem. The cops are not "Donald Trump's troops". They are vital for survival, without them people die.

They know that the police are primarily blue-collar Americans who in some cases risk their lives to stop the murder of children.

So this is what happens when a local television journalist asks people on the streets of Chicago what they think about sending the federal police to their city.

QUESTION: So President Trump is sending federal troops to various cities across the country. If you look over there, you will see some, what appear to be some people in black.

UNIDENTIFIED MAN: I'll be honest –

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I think we need that. We honestly need that.

UNIDENTIFIED MAN: Yes. I feel better. Thumbs up – because – I give a thumbs up because of the violence, this goes on, day after day, weekend, young children, and it is not natural that everything is violence as if we were literally in a war zone.

"As if we were literally in a war zone," he says. You hear that phrase a lot, but in this case, that man is not far away.

When cities are at war, law and order disappear. No one is in charge. No one is in control.

The only people with power are those who are willing to use violence.

Parts of Chicago look like this right now. Children as young as 10 years old on the south side have committed at least a dozen car thefts.

Overall, 2,150 people have been shot in the city of Chicago so far this year: 2,150 people. It is the equivalent of more than 13 fully loaded Boeing 737s. Imagine those passenger planes lined up side by side. That is how many people it is.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It is more than the entire population of 21 separate counties in Texas. That's the number of people who have been shot in the city of Chicago since January. And surely there will be many more before the end of the year.

This is a disaster, no matter what Lori Lightfoot claims, Chicago needs help from somewhere.

Adapted from Tucker Carlson's monologue on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on July 22, 2020.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE TUCKER CARLSON