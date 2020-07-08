Tucker Carlson: Children should go back to school; guess who opposes that simple idea

On Tuesday, the president announced his support for opening the country's schools this fall.

It seems like a pretty obvious position. But suddenly, it is not.

Many people disagree violently with him for reasons that are not yet clear, but are definitely not rational.

In any case, here is part of what the president said on Tuesday.

TUCKER CARLSON: CAN THE LEFT REALLY LEAD A COUNTRY THAT HATES?

We hope that most schools are open. We do not want people to make political statements or to do so for political reasons. They think it will be good for them politically, so they keep schools closed. No way.

So we are going to put a lot of pressure on the governors and everyone else to open the schools. To open them and it is very important. It is very important for our country. It is very important to the well-being of the student and parents. So we are going to push hard to open schools in the fall.

So children should go to school. That is the new position.

Now, you may have thought that this was a debate that we conclusively resolved in the 19th century when we banned eight-year-olds from working in factories and sent them to school.

Parents certainly agree with that. They want their children to return to the classroom in September. Every poll shows that.

Most children and most teachers probably feel the same way.

So who is opposed to opening schools? Guess what? Teachers' unions.

The position of the teacher unions on each question is always the same. They would like less work, not being accountable and paying much more.

At least one chapter, the American Federation of Teachers is planning to go on strike if they have to work this fall.

Many administrators and school districts have no choice but to obey their demands.

In Miami-Dade County, Florida, which is one of the largest school systems in the country, the superintendent warned that his schools may remain closed in the fall.

ALBERTO CARVALHO, SUPERINTENDENT, MIAMI-DADE COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS: I will not reopen our school system on August 24 if conditions are what they are today. Our reopening plan contemplates a reality of Phase 2. We are still in Phase 1. A Phase 1 that has been degraded since the last few weeks.

Many schools that plan to reopen will do so under a series of restrictions that have no basis in science. It is a kind of strange health theater.

Students will be kept six feet away. Everyone will have to wear a mask. Class size will be limited. In some schools, there will be scheduled bathroom breaks, etc., etc. There will be no sport.

In Washington state, education officials are considered to allow students to return to school based on race. Non-white children will return first, while white students will be ordered to stay home until the virus disappears.

Now you may have thought that plans like that were scrapped with the Brown vs. decision. Board of Education 65 years ago. But no, everything comes back.

Teacher unions tell us that it's all about public health.

On Tuesday, a union in Chicago retweeted this little fortune cookie, "Educators would rather be with our students in person. But our number one responsibility is to keep our students safe."

That is a lie.

Right now, there is only one way for educators to keep their students safe, and that is to teach them in person by reopening schools.

Distance learning is not learning. This has been studied and we know it.

When Los Angeles schools verified participation in distance learning, they found exactly what you would expect them to find.

On a given day, a third of the students never logged in.

Two-thirds of teachers report that students were less likely to complete assignments once they started so-called distance learning.

And according to a recent research group, students who have been learning online lose a lot more of their knowledge over the summer holidays than they usually do, and that's saying a lot.

So no, distance learning is not a substitute for real learning and you know it well if you have children who have been trying.

Parking a student in front of a computer screen is not a substitute for the classroom.

The stakes are high in this debate, more than just the accumulation of knowledge, more than just education. Two weeks ago, the American Academy of Pediatrics [they are not educators, they are pediatricians] recommended that schools be reopened in the fall.

Why? Because they know that keeping children at home isolates them and increases the risk of depression and suicide.

It also prevents teachers from noticing and reporting physical and sexual abuse of children, an abuse that is almost certainly more prevalent for children who cannot leave the house.

So for children, the risk of being locked up at home is high. The risks of coronavirus, on the other hand, are not high.

The virus is deadly to the very old and to those who are already sick, we know. But for children and the vast majority of young and middle-aged adults and the vast majority of teachers, it represents virtually no threat.

For children, it is much less deadly than seasonal flu. In fact, if the blockages caused only a one percent increase in teen suicides, which is entirely possible, they will constitute a higher number of deaths than all coronavirus deaths among high school students across the country so far.

And, in fact, we have good reason to believe that blockades have increased suicides, much more than one percent. The numbers are not completely, but the numbers we have so far are horrible. Children are also not a significant risk for adults. They generally do not transmit the virus to others.

A Swiss study found that viral loads were very low among infected children, making it difficult for them to spread the disease. Children are much more likely to contract the virus from their parents than vice versa.

Other countries realized this because the data is in and they believe in science, unlike our leaders.

In Germany, in early May, four major medical associations called for the immediate reopening of the German schools and kindergartens. They called for the reopening without restrictions. – Without dividing children into small groups, without masks, without social distancing, without scheduled breaks in the bathroom, without health theater.

Adult countries do not act that way. In Australia, the country's deputy chief medical officer, a man named Nick Coatsworth, published an open letter to the public in May saying: "COVID-19 is not the flu. Far fewer children are affected by COVID-19 than by Flu And the number of transmissions from children to children and from children to adults is much less than the flu.

"As an infectious disease expert, I have examined all available evidence within Australia and worldwide, and as it stands, you do not support avoiding classroom learning as a means of controlling COVID-19."

It couldn't be more conclusive, and doctors around the world agree with that. Sweden never closed primary schools at all. Nor did he close nurseries. The coronavirus outbreak in Sweden, despite what you've heard, has been no worse than ours here. The numbers show it.

Austria, Finland, Norway, Singapore have reopened their schools, and none of those countries have seen an explosion of school-related cases.

In Denmark, schools have been open since the end of April. Masks have not been required. But the number of infected children has not increased, in fact, has constantly decreased.

None of this is opinion. None of that is political. Everything is real science and there is an overwhelming amount of that science. It accumulates daily.

Coronavirus is not fatal to children. Sending children to school will not spread the coronavirus. Keeping children home hurts children and hurts everyone else.

Schools must open. It's that easy.

Nothing affects the life of an ordinary family more than questions about where to go to school and when. Without schools returning to normal in the fall, millions of American parents will be unable to work, even as we descend into recession.

Millions will be ordered to work two jobs: their own job and the job that teachers refuse to do while the rest of us pay us.

However, instead of sympathizing with the plight of suffering American families, the head of the American Federation of Teachers, Randi Weingarten, rejoices at the prospect.

According to Weingarten, employers must adjust work schedules to accommodate their members' free time.

RANDI WEINGARTEN, PRESIDENT, AMERICAN TEACHER FEDERATION: Many employers would follow what the people at the school are doing and adjust the schedules because there shouldn't be a difference there; We should never confront parents with the needs of teachers or children. against parents you need to work and I think employers would be very open to it.

So what you just saw is insanity. None of this is rational. It is hysteria. And of course it is also political.

America's teacher unions are some of the strictest party organizations in our country. They are the largest sponsors of the Democratic Party.

This is an election year. They believe that more chaos and more displacement will help them win. Maybe they are right, but he is sick.

These are people who will destroy anything for more power and unfortunately, this season, that means hurting your children.

Adapted from Tucker Carlson's monologue on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on July 7, 2020.

