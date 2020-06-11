Tucker Carlson criticizes advocates of the blockade: "They used a public health emergency to subvert democracy"

Tucker Carlson criticized Democratic leaders on Wednesday night, accusing them of using the coronavirus pandemic and the riots over the death of George Floyd to distract the American public from the negative impacts of the blockades.

"The cost of closing the United States and denying that our citizens desperately needed mutual contact is difficult to calculate. But the cost has been staggering," said "Tucker Carlson Tonight" host. "The people responsible for doing all of this say they have no regrets about it." We are facing a global calamity, "they say." COVID-19 was the worst pandemic since the Spanish flu. That flu killed 50 million people. No choice. We did the right thing. That's what they are telling us. "

In fact, Carlson said, the data supports those who say "the blocks were not necessary."

"The states that were never blocked at all, the states where people were allowed to live like Americans and not shrink only indoors, in the end were no worse than states that had mandatory quarantines …," he added. "States that were closed at first but quickly reopened have not seen explosions of coronavirus cases. All of this is the opposite of what they said would happen."

According to Carlson, the "remarkable story" of coronavirus blocks is not getting the media coverage it deserved due to the death and aftermath of George Floyd.

"The media prefers to tell you why you need to hate your neighbor because of the color of his skin," he said.

Carlson criticized politicians and the media for ignoring the impact of the blockades, pointing out that they are still in place and that people are still suffering.

"The message is that you were played. We were all played. Corrupt politicians scared us into giving up control over the most basic questions of our lives," he said. "At the same time, they empowered their obedient followers, like Antifa, while keeping us trapped at home and censored online. In other words, they used a public health emergency to subvert democracy and establish themselves as monarchs." "