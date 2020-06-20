Tucker Carlson criticizes Big Tech after the show's segments marked: & # 39; Censorship is now everywhere & # 39;

Tucker Carlson criticized Big Tech on Friday night after Twitter flagged a bogus tourist advertisement for the Seattle Capitol Organized Protest (CHOP) that aired on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" last week.

"I want to apologize if you found what you just saw, hateful, disgusting (or) if you were traumatized to see it," Carlson said sarcastically after playing a portion of the satirical video. "Twitter is very concerned about you. We posted that fake ad on Twitter. Twitter marked it as potentially confidential content," and then hid it from view.

"What were they saying? They were saying, 'Be careful, prevent your children from seeing this.' What is the justification for warning people of that? We have no idea," Carlson said. "It's probably an edited video. Of course, they never mark a clip from The Onion or 'The Daily Show'. Obviously, you know why."

Tucker also noted that the opening of his June 1 program, a response to riots across the United States that stemmed from protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody, "has a warning now on YouTube."

It says this: "The following content has been identified by the YouTube community, whatever it may be, as inappropriate or offensive to some audiences," Carlson said. "By offensive, they mean that the left doesn't like it. And that's the new standard. And there's only one answer under that standard: silence the person who disagrees with you. That's why censorship is now everywhere. That's why tech companies started to censor the president. That's why they're becoming increasingly aggressive to silence you. "

Carlson warned that tech companies are on a slippery slope with respect to censorship.

"Today, they are offensive content tags, will they soon know what is going to happen? It will be erased. It is digital, it is not difficult to erase it," Carlson said. "We will never give up, obviously. The left's goal is to make dissent invisible and therefore irrelevant. Meanwhile, these same tech companies make it very easy for 12-year-olds to watch hardcore porn. No They have no problem with that. All of them. "

"But what political views do you disagree with? No," Carlson added. "Gone with the wind? Too scary. It tells you everything about what they care about and who they are."