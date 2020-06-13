Tucker Carlson: Don't Destroy America's History and Shared Heritage

On Wednesday, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, added language to the annual defense financing bill. Warren's amendment would order the Pentagon to rename all military bases currently named for Confederate Civil War generals.

The bases include many of the most famous in America. Among them: Fort Benning in Georgia, Fort Hood in Texas and Fort Bragg in North Carolina. Many of the men who fought and won World War II were trained at these bases.

But Warren's amendment goes beyond that. Warren would require the desecration of war graves. This country is full of national cemeteries that honor the Americans who fought and died in our wars. Many of those cemeteries have Civil War soldiers on both sides and contain monuments to their sacrifice.

Those blue and gray Civil War soldiers are buried next to each other for a reason. One side was right, one side was wrong. But when it was over, they were all Americans. Allowing them to be in the same cemeteries allowed this country to heal its deepest fissure.

Healing is the opposite of what Elizabeth Warren wants to do now. She doesn't have time for that. Warren benefits from hatred and division, no matter how foolish he is. How many dead Confederate soldiers owned slaves or even supported slavery? Warren does not know. She does not care.

The Massachusetts Democrat wants to humiliate these soldiers more than 150 years after their death, and humiliate their descendants now. At the Arlington National Cemetery, just outside Washington, there is a monument to the Confederate troops. Warren's amendment orders the Army to destroy it.

This is vandalism. But it is worse than that. Healthy societies do not destroy their own history. A country is the sum total of its history, good and bad. Without it, you have no country, only a collection of banks and points of sale.

This is obvious, but somehow it is not for Senate Republicans. They support Warren's amendment. It easily grew out of the Senate's bipartisan Armed Services Committee. If President Trump does not veto it, Warren's desecration order will become law.

Republicans assume that if that happens, it will be enough. The destroyers will be placated, and the Republican Party can return to its preferred agenda of bringing water for funding. You are wrong

Extremists are never appeased. Each success makes them stronger and more radical. So across the country, they are not waiting for a vote. They saw protesters loot and burn without being punished. They took the signal. Now they are destroying history across the country.

In Richmond, a statue of Christopher Columbus was ripped off its pedestal and thrown into a lake. In Philadelphia, they destroyed a statue of the industrialist Matthias Baldwin. Why? It was not for civil rights. Matthias Baldwin was such a zealous abolitionist that, before the Civil War, the southern railways refused to buy his engines.

It doesn't matter. Baldwin's statue was old. Then they tore it apart. Dozens of other monuments have suffered the same fate, often with the encouragement of our professional class.

Erin Thompson is a professor of "artistic crime" at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York City. His experience is "the damage caused to the shared heritage of humanity through the looting, theft and deliberate destruction of art."

However, Thompson is, in fact, an enthusiastic supporter of destroying our shared heritage. "Use the chain instead of the rope and it will go faster," he instructed on Twitter Wednesday night, before sharing even more tips for effectively destroying statues.

Nowhere does anyone in authority seem interested in protecting our history and public spaces from nihilists like this.

The Richmond Police Memorial in Virginia commemorates the sacrifice of officers killed in the line of duty. You would think we would defend it. But no. The other day, a mob damaged the monument. The authorities did nothing.

What do our leaders tell us about their negligence? It is a clear message: we don't care: its history, its monuments, its rights, its safety. Meanwhile, the forces of hatred and repression seek to destroy all of these things.

Three years ago, CNN employees called for the destruction of the Washington Monument and the Jefferson Memorial.

How many lives will be saved by destroying the Jefferson Memorial? How many are saved by desecrating war graves? None, of course. It is about political power, achieved by the oldest means of all: force.

This is an attempt to delegitimize you and the society in which you live. Do you think you live in a country with freedom of expression, freedom of religion, equality before the law? Well, bad luck. The documents celebrating those rights were written by fans. We smashed their statues. Now we are in charge.

Is this popular? Is this what the American people want? No.

Even now, only 32 percent of Americans want statues from the Civil War to be torn down. How about desecrating war graves? There are no polls on the subject, but it is hard to believe that there is a surge of support.

All of this is happening because a violent mafia is forcing its agenda down the throat of the country. Our leaders, including Republican leaders, are too cowardly to resist them.

When asked about the bill to desecrate national cemeteries, a Republican in Congress told journalist Ryan Girdusky that "this is not the hill to die." OK. Where exactly is that hill? What won't you let the country do? Let us know when you find it.

To be clear: it is not about defending the Southern Confederation. Few Americans would do that. We certainly would not. The Confederation declared war on the United States. We are grateful that they lost, and that their cause was forever discredited, which it was.

But that is the point. The Civil War was the turning point in the history of the United States. It shaped who we are now. Eliminating the past leaves us unable to say who we are. And that, of course, is exactly the point. That is why they are doing it.

