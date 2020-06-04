Tucker Carlson: Is the United States being ripped apart by a total, complete but verifiable lie?

For many of us, this has been one of the saddest and most painful weeks of memory. Depressing doesn't even begin to describe it.

We have seen how mobs of violent cretins have burned our cities, disfigured our monuments, beaten old women on the street, shot police officers and stole everything in sight, stealing everything.

BOND REFORM LAWS ALLOW ALLEGED CRIMINALS TO RETURN TO THE STREETS WITHIN HOURS, THREATENING PUBLIC SAFETY

How many innocent Americans have hurt these people? How many have murdered? We don't know that number. But it is the country itself that many of us care about right now.

After looking at what happened in the past week, how do we rebuild society? We can? We don't know that either.

If you are distressed by the United States right now, you are not alone. Millions feel just like you.

Many of our leaders, by contrast, are not grieving. They seem excited. They feel nothing when our nation descends into lawlessness. Instead, they see chaos as an opportunity, an opportunity to solidify their control, to increase their market share to win elections.

They have no interest in talking about the details of what is really happening on our streets. In fact, they are hiding those details. They demand that you forget what you saw. Don't forget. Remember everything, every bit, because it's proof of who you are.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION BULLETIN

What they defend and encourage has nothing to do with civil rights. It is violence, and the criminals you see on the screen are not protesters.

People who cheer them on from their television studios have no patience for real protests or real protesters. Just in April, Democrats in New Jersey arrested a woman for trying to plan a rally, a protest at the state capitol. The New York Times said nothing when they did that because they approved it. This is how they really feel about any political expression they cannot control: they crush it.

What they support is more power to themselves and they are willing to use gangs of thugs to get it. Here is one of his protesters singing "without justice, without peace" as a man tortures a dog. NBC News would never show you that video. Neither did CNN under any circumstances. These are the worst people in America, and our leaders have let them do what they want. So of course they want more.

His latest demand is that we eliminate the police entirely. No more law enforcement in this country. That would mean more power for the mob. They could do anything. It would mean endless terror for you and your family. So they want it.

Unidentified man: I am now calling on all members of our city council and all of our elected officials to eliminate the police.

Crowd: Defund the police.

Unidentified man: Defund the police.

Crowd: Defund the police.

"Defund the police." No one in their right mind would dare say such a thing in public just a week and a half ago. Now, a member of Congress has endorsed the idea: Rashida Tlaib.

So what would happen to our country if we eliminate the application of the law? Eric Garcetti is the Mayor of the Angels, the second largest city in America. His city would become a murderous hell in a matter of hours if the police left.

But Garcetti, who is in charge of the city, will not reject this idea. Instead, hI knelt in servility before the people who demand it.

CNN anchor Jake Tapper: Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti joined the protesters just moments ago, what did he have to say?

Stephanie Elam, CNN correspondent: Yes, it came out this morning, Jake, and it took time to get out and go among the protesters. He knelt down while he was out there, saying, and showing, his solidarity for the movement, for the protesters here today.

And I can tell you that today, this daytime protest has been very peaceful, very calm. Many songs, songs.

He knelt. Our leaders kneel before the mafia, the atavistic ritual of dejection of defeat. Suddenly, many are performing this ritual, including the police across the country.

The mafia wants victory. But more than that, he wants the total humiliation of his enemies.

Unidentified man: I work for Black Lives Matter. I'm sorry I scared you. But since I work for that company, my CEO has told me to leave today and bring him to his knees because he has the privilege of white people.

So if you see a white person kneel down, he shows solidarity with the situation. The situation and you could just apologize, as you know your white privilege. Just apologize

Unidentified woman: I have – I'm trying to think of the right words to say. What is good to say?

Unidentified man: he is big.

Unidentified female: That comes from –

Unidentified man: it is so, it is great in this country.

Unidentified woman: I'm so sorry.

Why do we kneel? We kneel because we have lost. We kneel before our victors because they have won. We lower our resistance. We beg for your mercy.

But mobs rarely forgive. "We are on your side!" we scream. We are in solidarity, forgive us. But they never do.

"We are on your side" when the rock enters through the window. Do you think the mafia cares? No.

What is happening to this country? Why do Americans surrender to violent mobs? Well, because they have been told that they have to.

Everything we are seeing now: looting, arson, murder, has a purpose. The purpose they tell us over and over again is to end racist police violence against African Americans. We are told that this is the greatest scourge in this country.

Protesters repeatedly say, "Stop killing us." Stop killing us, it's creepy. And if you believe it, and you are a decent person, it will move you, because it is horrible.

No American should be mistreated by those in authority, much less killed. Abuse of power is always and everywhere a sin, and it is becoming more common here. We must always work to finish it.

Many of our leaders, by contrast, are not grieving. They seem excited. They feel nothing when our nation descends into lawlessness. Instead, they see chaos as an opportunity

In this case, the death of a man at the hands of the police in Minneapolis it turned out to be a metaphor for abuse of power. That death has led to demands that we fire the nearly 700,000 police officers who work in the United States and release the 1.5 million criminals now behind bars.

In America, Joe Biden He recently told us: "Only the color of your skin puts your life at risk." Senator Cory Booker from New Jersey very much agree with that.

"We have so many people in our country," Booker said Tuesday, "mostly unarmed African-American men killed by police officers and there is no way to hold them accountable."

So many people killed by unarmed police, says Cory Booker.

You are listening to many people in authority who tell you that, every day, every hour. A group of professional athletes has just announced that, "It seems that every week, a new tragedy unfolds before our very eyes where people are being killed by police violence. Every time we tweet, we pray, we cry, just to repeat the cycle. . A few days later."

In the words of Ben Crump, who is the attorney representing the George Floyd family in Minneapolis, what we are witnessing here in the United States is "genocide." Genocide?

If you think we were seeing genocide, then you could understand the ongoing unrest. There is nothing worse than genocide. But is it happening? Is any of this true? We should find out. Facts matter. What exactly are the numbers?

We found the numbers and will go over them with some details because it's worth it.

Since 2015, The Washington Post has maintained a comprehensive database of deadly police shootings in this country. Last year, The Post recorded a total of 1,004 murders.

Of the 802 shootings in which the race of the police officer and suspect was observed, 371 of those killed were white, 236 black. The vast majority of those killed were not, in fact, unarmed; The vast majority were armed. And African American suspects were significantly more likely to have a deadly weapon than white suspects, yet more white suspects were killed.

This is not genocide. It is not even close to genocide. It is ridiculous to suggest that it is.

Overall, there were a total of exactly 10 cases in the United States last year, according to The Washington Post, in which unarmed African Americans were shot dead by police. There were nine men and one woman.

Now, as we said, the stakes are high. The country is at stake. Therefore, we want to take the time now to analyze these cases in detail.

The first was a man named Channara Pheap. He was killed by a Knoxville Police Officer named Dylan Williams. According to Williams, Pheap attacked him, strangled him, and then used a laser pistol on him, the police officer's suspect before the officer shot him. Five eyewitnesses corroborated the officer's claim, and the officer was not charged.

The second case concerns a man named Marcus McVeigh. He was by any description a career criminal from San Angelo, Texas. He had been convicted of aggravated assault, assault on a public servant, and organized criminal activity.

At the time he was killed, he was wanted on drug trafficking charges. The Texas State Police arrested him. McVeigh fled in his car, then fled on foot into the woods. There he fought with the soldier and was shot and killed. The officer was not charged in that case.

Marzua Scott assaulted a store employee. When a female police officer arrived and ordered the suspect to approach her car, he charged her and threw her to the ground. At that moment, she shot him and killed him. The entire incident was captured by the body camera. The officer was not charged.

More from Opinion

Ryan Twyman was being approached by two Los Angeles County agents when he backed up one of them with his vehicle. The deputy was caught in the car door. He and his partner opened fire. The deputies were not charged in that case.

Melvin Watkins, of East Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was shot by an agent after he allegedly drove his car toward the agent at high speed. The deputy was not charged.

Meanwhile, Isaiah Lewis was not only unarmed, he was completely naked. Williams broke into a house and then attacked a police officer. The police tried Williams, but he kept coming at them and attacking. The officer shot him. They were not charged.

Atatiana Jefferson was shot by a Fort Worth MP named Aaron Dean. A neighbor had called a non-emergency number after seeing Jefferson's door open, thinking something might be wrong. Police arrived. Jefferson saw them approach from a window and was holding a gun at the time.

According to body camera images, the officer shot Jefferson in seconds. That officer has been charged with murder.

Is our nation being torn apart by a total and complete lie, a demonstrable lie? A lie used by cynical media manipulators and unscrupulous politicians who understand that racial struggle, racial hatred, is your path to power, even if it destroys the country.

Christopher Whitfield was shot dead in a place called Ethel, Louisiana. He had robbed a service station. Rep. Glenn Sims said his gun accidentally went off while fighting Whitfield. Sims, who is black, was not charged with that murder.

Kevin Mason was shot by police during a several-hour standoff. Well, Mason turned out not to have a gun. Mason claimed to have a gun, claimed to be armed, and promised to kill the police with it. They believed him. Mason had been in a shootout with the police years before.

And finally, the tenth case concerns Gregory Griffin. He was shot during a car chase. An officer named Giovanni Crespo claimed that he saw someone pointing a gun at him. Later, a weapon was found inside the vehicle, and yet Officer Crespo was charged with aggravated murder.

Those are the facts. That's the complete list from 2019, last year: 10 deaths. In five deaths, an officer was attacked just before the shooting. That is not disputed.

One was supposed to be an accident. That leaves a total of four deaths during a chase or in a confrontation. Then, out of four, in two of those cases, and completely half, the officer was criminally charged. Is it possible that more of these officers have been charged? Of course it's possible. Justice is not always served, that's for sure.

But either way, this is a very small number in a country of 325 million people. This is not genocide. It is not even close to genocide. It is ridiculous to suggest that it is.

In fact, the number of police killings is decreasing. In 2015, during Barack Obama Presidency, 38 unarmed black Americans and 32 whites were killed by the police. Overall totals have fallen since then, and have fallen much more dramatically for African American men.

Last year was the safest year for unarmed suspects since The Washington Post began tracking police shots. It was the safest year for black and white suspects.

At the same time, this country remains a dangerous place for police officers. Forty-eight of them were killed in 2019 according to FBI data. That's more than the number of unarmed suspects killed of all races.

One last number for you, because it matters: In 2018, 7,407 African Americans were killed in the United States. If 2019 continues on a similar trajectory, and we hope it doesn't, but if it does, that would mean that for every African-American shooting unarmed in the United States by the police, more than 700 were killed by someone else, usually someone they know.

Again, those are the facts. They are not in dispute. Are African Americans being "hunted" as Joy Reid recklessly claimed on MSNBC recently? Or is something else happening?

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Is our nation being torn apart by a total and complete lie, a demonstrable lie? A lie used by cynical media manipulators and unscrupulous politicians who understand that racial struggle, racial hatred, is your path to power, even if it destroys the country.

Now you have the facts and you can decide what is really going on.

Adapted from Tucker Carlson's monologue of "Tucker Carlson tonight"on June 3, 2020.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ABOUT TUCKER CARLSON