Tucker Carlson, Mark Steyn imagine the Summer Olympics & # 39; CHOP & # 39; without & # 39; drug tests of any kind & # 39;

With the Summer Olympics postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Tucker Carlson and author and columnist Mark Steyn spent part of Wednesday's "Tucker Carlson Tonight" speculating on the makeup of a summer sports competition in the area of ​​"organized protest from Capitol Hill "(CHOP) of Seattle.

Carlson suggested that medals could be awarded for "the most old-fashioned spray-painted graffiti in a store, extra points for size" and warned that "unlike the actual Olympics, there will be no drug testing of any kind."

"You referenced the drug test," Steyn told Carlson. "That's not going too well right now. After a couple of weeks of living off the streets of CHOP, many of the best … have a bit of a problem because traces of urine were found in the drug samples."

Steyn joked that Utah Republican Senator Mitt Romney, whom he called the "first United States ambassador" to CHOP, would bring some winter Olympics to the hypothetical competition.

"For example, we have the luge of two men," said Steyn. "There is a bit of a difference. The man below is one of the residents of CHOP, but the man above is actually a statue of Christopher Columbus that they have taken down. And so far in the preliminary rounds, I think it is the Richmond Statue Christopher Columbus who is in the lead.

"The statue of Christopher Columbus in Boston is very close, but there is a technical dispute with the judges because that guy had his head decapitated and it is not clear if a headless Christopher Columbus is eligible for the two-man luge."

Steyn concluded by saying that Romney, who rose to national fame as head of the organizing committee for the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, "would bring the closest Olympic torch to Wendy's flame … until finally get to the Olympics CHOP Stadium. "