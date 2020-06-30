Tucker Carlson: Ordinary Americans Stand Up As Politicians Remain Unnerved By Mafia Fury

For more than a month, crowds of violent madmen have roamed this country, terrorizing citizens and destroying things. No one has prevented them from doing so, so they have continued and become stronger.

Politicians now cringe in fear at the mob. American corporations say their slogans. The education poster, imposed on their children, enforces their demands.

Police officers, castrated and restrained, look at him from the side, unable to help.

S T. LOUIS COUPLE WHO ASSEMBLED WEAPONS THAT ARE INVESTIGATED AFTER AN ENCOUNTER WITH PROTESTORS

For weeks we have asked, "Who will defend this country?" And the answer we are learning is Americans. Americans will. It depends on them.

Small groups of citizens are beginning to come forward to defend their laws, defend their history and culture.

Antifa does not own these things, nor does Black Lives Matter. They have no right to destroy them.

In New York City over the weekend, a group of citizens gathered to defend a statue of Teddy Roosevelt. Teddy Roosevelt was the most popular President in the history of this nation. That's partly because he was an excellent moral example.

Antifa wants to be deleted. Local officials have said they will comply with that demand.

No one asked the public what the public thinks of this. Our leaders don't care what they think. Is group decided to be heard.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We will make sure you fall and fall so hard that you won't know what hit you.

UNIDENTIFIED MAN: Me, ma'am. Check your privilege (bleep) and go back there.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No. No. Me, me. Who are you talking to, punk? Do you have something to say, little one? Do you have something to say, little one?

No, you do not. You do?

UNIDENTIFIED MAN: No, you can talk about it.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No, I will stay wherever I want.

UNIDENTIFIED MAN: I think you are a fanatic. You don't understand the consequences.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Is that the best you have, little one?

UNIDENTIFIED MAN: All men are created equal.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Is that the best thing you have baby? Is that the best you have?

That is the New York that we love. Is that the best you have?

Yes, it is actually the best they have. Tear the masks. Turn down the volume and you will see it very clearly. The mafia is not scary, it is pathetic. These are spoiled children who play at acting in the revolution.

They are cowards. So they move in packages.

They have no skills. All they can do is destroy.

The closer you get to them, the clearer it is.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: They are trying to find this as a racial problem. This is no longer about race. It never really was. It is about disarming the fabric of America.

Well exactly. It is not about racial justice. It was never about racial justice. That is obvious to the rest of us now. The president also understands it.

Last week, he issued an Executive Order to protect our monuments from the mob.

On Saturday, the Justice Department accused four people of destroying federal property for destroying monuments in front of the White House.

The Federal Park Police published 15 wanted posters online. The president retweeted them.

Ah, but were the overpaid corporate revolutionaries on the cable news outraged by that, enforcing the law? Enforcing the law is racist, they gave us a conference.

MSNBC presenters like to see statues fall as they slide into their car services. It makes them feel alive.

UNIDENTIFIED MAN: In another sign of where his priorities are, during this time, the president yesterday signed a new Executive Order focused on protecting monuments, monuments and statues, not people.

LAURA COATES, CNN LEGAL ANALYST: So he threatens the prison sentence. Threatens retribution. He defends the statues. Ignore the substance of the message and completely lose the mark.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: President Trump signed an executive order on the protests, but not to protect people who die at the hands of the state. Instead, he signed an order denouncing protesters who were destroying Civil War monuments, protecting statues while real people suffer and some die.

They are liars. Civil war monuments. They are tearing down the statues of Abraham Lincoln. But did you get the last line, while real people suffer?

More from Opinion

Well Patricia and Mark McCloskey are real people. They live in St. Louis, as their city degraded and collapsed around them, became dirty and dangerous for the past few decades, they did not flee to the suburbs. Many of her neighbors did so, but they stayed at home. They have been in the same house for 32 years. They have completely, slowly, painstakingly rebuilt it. They love it.

On Sunday, the McCloskeys sat down to dinner together in their backyard. Suddenly, while they were eating, a crowd of hundreds of screaming people destroyed a wrought iron gate with an entrance sign without entering and rushed towards them.

The McCloskeys were terrified. They watched the crowds loot, burn, and assault citizens across the country. This mob was clearly intense in violence. They said so.

When Mark McCloskey told them to leave, the mob threatened to assassinate him and his wife. They then threatened to kill the family dog. In a panic, the McCloskey is called the Police. Then they called the neighborhood security patrol, but no one came. They had no other option to protect themselves.

They went in and got their firearms yes, legally registered.

It worked.

Finally known to citizens who dared to defend themselves, the mob withdrew and vanished. But the terror did not end. The vision of ordinary Americans defending themselves and their home angered our professional class and they immediately put McCloskey's name and home address all over the Internet. Threats came.

Mark McCloskey spent the night before boarding his downtown office. I had no choice. Still, no one stepped forward to protect the McCloskeys. Not a single person

Surprisingly, Missouri has a Republican Governor, the former sheriff named Mike Parson. But Governor Parson did not send state troops to defend the Antifa McCloskeys. Governor Parson did not even call the McCloskeys. There are many things he could have done.

The governor could have announced that as long as he runs the state, no citizen will be prosecuted for exercising the most basic right of all, the right of self-defense against the mafia.

But the governor did not do that. In fact, he did nothing. And so, feeling that they were completely helpless, the jackals descended on the McCloskeys.

The St. Louis District Attorney, a woman named Kim Gardner, announced that she was considering filing criminal charges against the McCloskeys for resisting the mob. A mafia that threatened to murder them.

Gardner promised "Use the full power of the Missouri law" to hold the McCloskeys accountable for the crime of self-defense, not the full power to defend them from the people who threatened to kill them, but the full power to crush them for resisting.

Meanwhile, the media immediately said they were trying to prove the McCloskeys were racist. Here's how "The Washington Post" framed this story: "As the peaceful crowd of about 500 walked down a private gated street, a white couple who came out of the marble mansion had something else in mind."

The New York Times agreed. This was definitely a hate crime.

"President Trump on Monday morning retweeted a video of a white man and woman brandishing a semi-automatic rifle and pistol at peaceful black protesters."

Almost every word is a lie. In fact, the mafia was not "black", whatever that means. And it was definitely not peaceful. He was a murderer.

Nor did anyone explain what the McCloskey race had to do with anything. A white man? A white couple? OK. They are. And that? Why is that relevant? Why is it relevant in a situation like this?

It is not, but again, no one bothered to explain it. Online, the mob's digital enablers bit the hook. They know what to do. Time to hate the McCloskeys.

A lifelong libertarian activist in Washington named Jerry Taylor immediately tweeted this: "If I were on that march, and these racist lunatics were waving at me, I'd like to think I'd rush them and hit their brains and not do it. sorry for a damn second. "

Jerry Taylor, by the way, is not a lone madman. He leads a group of experts in Washington. It's called the Niskanen Center, and yet here was Jerry Taylor, a reputable libertarian, encouraging brutal violence against strangers for defending himself.

No one seemed to notice, no one cared. The message to everyone else was crystal clear. The mafia is in charge, its power cannot be limited. Don't even consider defending yourself. Self-defense is racist.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said that out loud on Monday. Whitmer demanded that his state make, quote, "racially motivated 911 call a hate crime." Making false 911 calls is already a crime in the state of Michigan. So what will be the purpose of this order? You already know the answer: fear.

The mob wants the power to destroy anyone who wants police protection from "mostly peaceful protests." It is an impediment to their power. So Gretchen Whitmer is trying to sweep it away.

You can see exactly what's coming. It is obvious what they are planning. What is fascinating is that the people who do it also know it. They know the consequences of these plans, and they do not plan to live with those consequences.

On Friday, the Minneapolis City Council voted unanimously to abolish their city's police department. Several of them explained why they vote this way. Clock.

UNIDENTIFIED MAN: And now is the time for us as a city to start paying the members of the community who have been doing this work for decades and need to be paid. All that money has been going to the police department and what have we received in return? Pain, trauma and pain.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We will take intermediate steps to finalize the MPD through the budget process.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Appearing as a person who believes that we should and can abolish our current Minneapolis police system.

(ANIMATION AND APPLAUSE)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Those were terribly emphatic statements, one could easily be fooled by them. The Minneapolis City Council is not opposed to armed protection. They object to you having it. They are opposed to the police protecting their families and homes, but they are not opposed to protecting themselves.

And that's why the three Minneapolis city councilors you just saw requested and received taxpayer-funded security guards. You pay for them. They stand outside their houses. Of course they did that. They don't want to hurt themselves.

Adapted from Tucker Carlson's monologue on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on June 28, 2020.