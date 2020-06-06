Tucker Carlson says beware of those who incite racial division: & # 39; Tribal conflict will destroy our country & # 39;

Tucker Carlson denounced the racial "cult" mentality that grows in reaction to the death of George Floyd, accusing many activists of trying to incite racial division in the United States rather than unite the country.

"In the past 10 days, some of our most prominent citizens have sworn allegiance to a cult. Converts are referred to as 'allies'. And like all members of the cult, they demand full compliance," Carlson said. Friday in "Tucker Carlson Tonight".

"They ritually condemn their own nation, its history, its institutions, its symbols, its flag."

Carlson played videos of teens denouncing their parents on TikTok for disagreeing with the Black Lives Matter movement, and criticized schools for pushing the curricula of controversial breed experts.

The host then asked if the end of the game is still "racial harmony".

"Is there a single person who believes that right now we are living will end in racial harmony? They used to be what we wanted. Some of us still want it," Carlson said. "That isn't even a target anymore. It doesn't seem like it."

Carlson accused those in power if they push for a racial divide.

"Instead, it seems that many in power, in fact, it is very clear, that many in power are pressing hard for racial division, hatred and violence. And pray that they don't get what they want," Carlson said. . said. "Tribal conflict will destroy our country faster than any plague. But keep in mind, as this madness continues, that it doesn't happen in a vacuum. Every action triggers a reaction. That's physical. We don't know where this is going." We don't want know where it's going. "

Carlson asked the "cult" to stop doing what they are doing before people get hurt.

"The cult members should stop now, immediately, before more innocents get hurt, and they will if they don't," Carlson said.