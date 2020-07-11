Tucker Carlson: "Social Justice" protects elites from criticism

It turns out that revolutions cover a multitude of sins. Once every conversation in your country becomes political, only politicians benefit from it.

In a normal moment, the people in charge would be in serious trouble right now. The rest of us would be asking tough questions about why things seem to be falling apart, why our streets are dirty, why violent crime is increasing, why nothing seems to be working. We pay a lot to keep this society running. Suddenly, we don't get much in return.

It is not a very good deal. But in the Black Lives Matter era, our leaders don't have to answer for this. They simply give discourses on social justice and are cut off from all criticism. If you persist in bothering them for their incompetence, they will arrest you for hate crimes.

So the revolution is the best thing that has happened to our political class.

You see it with perfect clarity in New York City. Just a few months ago, Mayor Bill de Blasio was a national joke. Now de Blasio is Al Sharpton of his generation. He is a protest leader who fights in the streets for civil rights. You no longer have to pretend that you run the city.

Meanwhile, De Blasio's public schools are failing. In New York, the nation's largest school system, less than half of the students are fluent in English and mathematics. That is a disaster, for the students themselves, especially.

Why is this happening? City officials don't want to talk about it. Recognizing the problem may require doing something about it. Your donors in teacher unions are opposed to any kind of change, unless it's an increase.

Now New York City leaders don't have to go to failing schools. Instead of helping children learn, the city can blame racism.

Racism may seem like a strange explanation in New York. The school population there is entirely 84 percent non-white. There are not so many white children to blame. But that has not stopped the school chancellor. He recently issued a statement pledging his commitment to "anti-racism" and "working every day to undo these systems of injustice."

The chancellor was not more specific than that. He did not specify what "injustice systems" he was talking about. Maybe it's because the kids with the highest test scores in New York aren't white. They are Asian.

Asian students score much higher than any other ethnic group in New York City, not only higher scores in math, but also a greater command of English. That seems strange. Many of these students come from poor immigrant families where no one speaks English at home.

At first glance, children like this don't seem to have much "privilege." So how are they so successful? Racism, obviously. There is no other possible explanation for this.

But it must be a very stealthy type of racism. In fact, this is an especially diabolical strain of racism, one that helps non-white immigrant children especially.

"White people are a hole." There you have the accumulated scholarship of Miss Robin DiAngelo.

It is a "system of injustice" that allows penniless foreigners from far away countries to come here without language skills and remain on top of academic rankings. Obviously, what we are dealing with here, ladies and gentlemen, is systemic racism in its most systemic form.

The mayor's wife is in charge of solving problems like this. She is the czar of systemic racism in the city. But in the end, Ms. De Blasio was no more specific than the school chancellor about what is happening here. She did not explain how this type of devilish racism works.

What she said, something she was absolutely certain of, is that whites are definitely to blame.

So Asian children are better than anyone at school. Therefore, we must tear down the white statues. It is understood.

Suddenly, this type of thinking is everywhere.

At a meeting of the Community Education Council in Manhattan, some of the people who are supposed to help educate New York City children spent time attacking each other for being too white, instead of talking about reading or maths.

Robin Broshi said: "It hurts people when they see a white man bouncing a brown baby on his lap and they don't know the context. That is harmful. That makes people cry … I take it very seriously and that makes me It hurts. I have to learn to be a better white person. "

Thomas Wrocklage said: “I would like to know before this meeting is adjourned how having my friend's nephew on my lap was harmful to people and he was racist. Can you explain please? "

Broshi yelled, "I've explained it to you. You can read a book. Read a book. Read …" White fragility. "Read" How to talk to white people. "It is not my job to educate him. You are an educated white man."

OK. It is true. They talked about reading for a second at the end. They would like you to read something called "White Fragility" by Robin DiAngelo.

"White Fragility" is not really a book. It is what we used to call a treaty: a rule, a tirade. It's the kind of wild-eyed hate propaganda you push right before you really decide to start hurting people. It is a preventive justification for abuse.

Explaining his thesis on NBC in an interview with Jimmy Fallon, DiAngelo said: "Whites are racist A-Holes."

DiAngelo went on to say: "I will never forget to ask a group: 'What if you could give us your opinion on our unavoidable and unaware racist assumptions and behaviors?' And I will never forget this black man who raises his hand and says "It would be revolutionary" … Revolutionary that we would receive the comments with grace, we would reflect and we would seek to change our behavior. That is how difficult we are. … That is how great we A-Holes are. "

"White people are a hole." There you have the accumulated scholarship of Miss Robin DiAngelo. This is the same person who is probably the most popular figure in American education right now.

School districts across the country have taken the mandatory reading of "White Fragility." Your children will almost certainly read it, or it will be taught by people who have read it.

Schools have been closed for months, so the ongoing classroom revolution has been hidden from public view. But we are about to discover the hard way how they have changed.

Adapted from Tucker Carlson's monologue on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on July 10, 2020.

