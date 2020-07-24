Tucker Carlson: The coronavirus response is being fueled by politics

The president announced Thursday that the Republican Party has canceled its traditional Florida naming convention next month.

The reason: coronavirus.

DONALD TRUMP: This afternoon, my political team came to me and laid out our plans for the convention in Jacksonville, Florida. It is a place that I love. I love that state

TRUMP EXPLAINS THE DECISION TO CANCEL THE JACKSONVILLE PART OF THE GOP CONVENTION: & # 39; ESTABLISH AN EXAMPLE & # 39;

But I looked at my team and said that the timing for this event is not correct. It's just not right with what happened recently, the outbreak in Florida. Having a great convention is not the right time.

Well, that news will certainly make some people uncomfortable. It is unprecedented in recent history. But in the end, it's hard to believe that canceling a political convention will affect the end result of this year's presidential election.

However, coronavirus blocks are very likely to affect the outcome. And here is why.

The most basic question in political polls never changes, is your country on the right track or on the wrong track? That's always the central question in a reelection campaign, and every political consultant in the United States knows that.

There is no poll that Biden's campaign pays more attention to than the correct daily route, incorrect track numbers, especially now. The presidential election, in fact, believe it or not, is almost here.

In some places, early voting begins in just over a month. The results of that vote will define the future of the country. If Democrats take the Senate and the White House, and they could, it won't recognize the United States in a year.

Think about how much things have changed in the last six months. Now imagine what would have happened if there had not been significant opposition to the mob, if Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez could have imposed her plans without any restrictions.

That is exactly what they intend to do if they win. They are not hiding it.

SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN, D-MASS .: If Mitch McConnell tries to do what he did to President Obama, then we should get rid of the filibuster.

SAVANNAH GUTHRIE: Raise your hand if your government plan would provide coverage for undocumented immigrants. (All Democratic candidates raise their hands)

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS I-VT.: That is why we will implement legislation based on the principles of the New Green Deal.

DAVID MUIR: Are you proposing to take away their weapons and how would it work?

BETO O’ROURKE, FORMER PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I am a weapon designed to kill people on the battlefield … Hell, yes, we will take your AR-15, your AK-47.

REP. ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ, D-N.Y .: It's funny because when people ask me, what does a world in which we pay the police, where you know it's about the police, mean, I tell them it looks like a suburb?

Well, say what you want about the people you just saw, they are not moderate. This is not the Democratic Party you remembered. Liberal tropics with flabby ideas that you probably despised, but could live on in the end.

No, these are radicals. They despise the country they seek to govern. They plan to completely redo it. These people want power with an intensity that you, as a normal, well-adjusted person, cannot even begin to understand. They will do anything for control.

So the question is, what are you doing to win? Well, they are working on the right track, wrong track numbers. Democrats understand that the more unhappy Americans become, the more likely they are to win.

Unhappy people want a change. It's not complicated

Thus, each ominous headline about the state of the country makes Donald Trump more likely to lose his job. The more people suffer, the greater the advantage for Joe Biden.

Democrats have a strong incentive, therefore they inflict as much pain as they can and that is what they are doing.

On March 1, New York State confirmed its first case of the coronavirus. At the time, you may not remember, the media was still attacking the president for taking the Wuhan coronavirus too seriously. They said their ban on traveling to China was hysterical and xenophobic.

Two days later, citing the pandemic, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine banned viewers from participating in a sporting event, and The Washington Post taunted him.

The newspaper called DeWine's restriction quote "radical." On that day, March 3, more than 40 percent of Americans thought the country was headed in the right direction, and for the Biden campaign that number was too high.

Then, within a week, higher education began to close, and life really began to change for many people. Hundreds of thousands of idle college-age children returned home. The stores began to empty. Hand sanitizers, cleaning supplies disappeared.

On March 12, the National Hockey League canceled its season. Major League Baseball did the same. Spring training is over. Suddenly there were no sports.

Movie theaters closed, as did bowling alleys. And still, 40 percent of Americans still believed their country was headed in the right direction, and that was bad news for the Joe Biden campaign.

Then the closings came. The CDC recommended canceling all public events with more than 50 people present. Public schools closed, as did bars, restaurants, gyms, and churches.

Critically, millions lost their jobs when they closed businesses. The unemployment rate rose to the highest level in almost a century. Now, at that time, we were told that mass quarantines were essential. They were a public health measure. We were saving lives with our suffering. Most people wanted to believe that because most Americans are decent people.

But as summer approached, it became clear that the people who were telling us they were lying. Science had nothing to do with this. Studies from around the world showed that being outside was much safer than staying at home. That was conclusive.

And yet, the governors continued to maintain mandatory refuge orders in place. In Michigan, which is no coincidence that it is a rocking state, Democrats have banned citizens from visiting their own weekend homes or using outboards. In New Jersey, people were arrested for going to the beach.

After a time, the authorities that issued these orders stopped trying to pretend that they were backed by reasons or data. Anthony Fauci, who for a long time seemed like a serious science man, announced that it was very dangerous to shake hands with people you love, but it was okay to have sex with strangers you know online.

Like Anthony Fauci, coronavirus blocks were revealed to be whimsical and transparently political. But most of all, and this was the point, they made Americans feel miserable. Antidepressant prescriptions increased 21 percent in a single month.

In late April, the correct number of the correct track was reversed. Only 22 percent of respondents believed the country was on the right track, and yet for people who pressured Joe Biden for president, that number was still too high. So we had riots.

As the entire country watched in real time, crowds looted and burned down a police station in Minneapolis. We saw Americans dragged from their stores and unconsciously beaten on camera, some were killed.

Most of the people watching were horrified by this, of course, but the professional Democrats were delighted. They cut police budgets to ensure that it would continue, and it did.

Crime rates soared. The repression against normal people accelerated. Her children were not allowed to have graduation ceremonies or get married. But hundreds of thousands of confirmed Joe Biden voters were allowed to flood the streets and break things.

And then, in the middle of summer camp, with elections just a few months away, America's suffering had to intensify. It was a political imperative. So schools across the country announced they would remain closed in the fall. No one bothered to explain the science behind this because there was none.

Schoolchildren remain almost immune to the fatal effects of the coronavirus. As of today, there is not a single recorded case worldwide of a student passing COVID-19 to a teacher, not a single case. But schools close anyway.

Desperate parents wonder what they were going to do with their children in September. Good luck, they were told. Something better.

To residents of Washington, D.C. They were told that the law would require them to wear masks wherever they went for the foreseeable future. And yet, the people who made that law exempted themselves from it. You know they are voting for Joe Biden.

Everyone else in the country became dramatically more unhappy. Nearly three-quarters of Americans now say their country has become a much worse place than it was.

Doctors have prescribed both Zoloft, the antidepressant, which is now on the federal drug shortage list. In fact, Americans in this country's history have probably never been as unhappy as they are now.

It is a tragedy, but for Democrats, it is a victory. According to polls, Republicans can now lose Senate seats that were once secure in Iowa and Montana, just to name two.

So say what you want with the destruction of the United States, but as a political matter, it was a stroke of genius.

Adapted from Tucker Carlson's monologue on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on July 23, 2020.

