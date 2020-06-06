Tucker Carlson: The Cultural Revolution Has Come To America – Brainwashing On The Move

Each cult has the same objective: the total submission of its members. The members of the cult render everything. They give up their physical freedom: where can they go, who can they see, how can they dress. But more than that, they give up control of their minds.

Worship leaders determine what their followers can believe, even in their most private thoughts. To do this, cults separate people from everything they have known before. Members are forced to give up their previous lives, their countries, and their customs.

They do not allow loyalty except to worship. The first thing they always attack is the family. Families are always the main impediment to brainwashing and extremism. If you are going to control people, if you are going to transform free people into compliant robots, the first thing you should do is separate them from those who love them the most.

THE EX-HUSBAND OF & # 39; CULT MOM & # 39; LORI VALLOW SUE YEARS AGO FOR SOMETIME HIDING HER DAUGHTER: REPORT

In 1932, the Soviet authorities began promoting the story of a 13-year-old peasant boy named Pavlik Morozov. They claimed that Morozov had taken the extremely virtuous step of reporting his own father to the secret police for committing counter-revolutionary acts.

More from Opinion

Once exposed as a traitor, the boy's father was executed by firing squad, allegedly for state security. Soviet dictator Josef Stalin elevated the boy to national hero status for what he did. People cried on the streets when they heard his name. They adored him as a saint.

Why do we tell you this? Because it is happening here. In the past 10 days, some of our most prominent citizens have sworn allegiance to a cult. Converts go by the term "allies."

Like all members of the cult, they demand full compliance. They ritually condemn their own nation: its history, its institutions and symbols. It is the flag. They denounce their own parents.

If you've been on social media recently, you've likely seen videos illustrating this, such as one showing a girl attacking her mother and father for the crime of insufficient loyalty to Black Lives Matter. Insider.com reporter Hanna Lustig wrote about that video and firmly approved it.

What you just saw, Lustig wrote, is a young person who "models the ally's most important principle." Modeling. That is, something done to encourage others to do the same. Is working.

In a video of a 15-year-old Louisville girl named Isabella, and there are many like her, the girl is shown crying and saying, "I literally hate my family so much." She goes on to say that her parents defended the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. And then he calls his racist parents, followed by an obscenity.

"I hate my family very much." Just a week ago, it would have been hard to imagine that. Now Isabella is a social media star. Celebrities tweet their approval. She can have her own cult in no time. But the revolution is young. Children who attack their parents are only the beginning.

On CNN Friday, a man named Tim Wise told viewers that in the future, parents should hurt their own children:

Wise said, "I think the important thing that white parents should be aware of is that if black children in this country are not allowed innocence and childhood without fear of being killed by the police or otherwise marginalized, then Our children don't deserve innocence. If Tamir Rice can be shot dead in a public park playing with a toy gun, something white children do across the country every day without the same fear of being shot, if Tamir Rice can be killed, so at least white children at the same age should be informed. If they can't be innocent, we can't be innocent. "

Your children are no longer allowed to be innocent, says Tim Wise. Happy childhood is a sign of racism. The man who says this, and who CNN presenters claim as he does, is a self-styled "anti-racism activist." He has been saying things like this for a long time. More than once, Wise has suggested that he condone violence against those who disagree.

How does Tim Wise make a living? In part, lecturing to students. Your children may have seen him speak. They have almost certainly heard a lot from people like him. In America's schools, the revolution has been in progress for quite some time.

Last February, to name one of countless examples, school officials in Rochester, New York, created a lesson plan on the Black Lives Matter theme. Teaching materials dismiss the fundamental institutions of the United States, in fact, the United States itself, as inherently racist. Suggested questions for students include: "How does mass incarceration work as a racialized social control mechanism?"

A specific racial group was singled out for sole fault. The curriculum promoted a book titled "White Rage: The Unspoken Truth of Our Racial Gap." In other words, kids, there is a reason hate and inequality exist: these people did it! That is what your children are learning right now.

On Thursday, at Darien High School in Connecticut, Principal Ellen Dunn emailed parents promising to increase "our students' race-conscious education." To do that, Dunn distributed materials from the Southern Poverty Law Center. Ironically, the SPLC is itself a hate group. That has been extensively documented. Now his agenda is the school agenda. It is what your children are learning.

In Washington, D.C., an elementary school principal in the wealthy northwest section of the city recently wrote a letter announcing: “We need more white parents to talk to their children about race. Especially now. "

The letter stated "White personnel and members of the white community", to whom the director alleged that he had committed "macro and micro aggressions" against "Colored personnel". The director did not specify what those crimes were. She did not need to. Her skin color was her crime.

This is a national issue. It is incredibly destructive and dangerous. Countless public schools are now using The New York Times Project 1619 as the curriculum. That project is the work of an out-of-closet racial extremist named Nikole Hannah Jones. Jones recently argued that looting and burning stores is not violence, it is justified. Its propaganda is now mandatory in the Buffalo, Chicago, Newark and Washington public schools.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR OPINION BULLETIN

Understandably, many parents are deeply upset by this. He's upset, he's racist. Others don't. They are allies". They've united. A mother in London, where the cult is also spreading, posted a photo on Twitter of her daughter in the combined knee, with a sign declaring her "privilege."

The cultural revolution has come to the West.

What will be the effects of this? In a few years, how will that girl with the sign remember her childhood? Her mother took Tim Wise's advice. She is no longer innocent. Will you be grateful for that?

It's hard to imagine that it is. Most likely, you will feel bitter and used. Because she has been used. Many will feel this way. Is there a single person who believes that this moment we are living will end in racial harmony? Is that even one more goal? It does not seem.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It seems clear that many in power are pressing hard for racial division. Out of hatred For the violence. Pray that they don't get what they want. Tribal conflict destroys countries faster than any plague.

But keep in mind that this madness continues and that it is not happening in a vacuum. Every action provokes a reaction, that is physical. We don't know where this is going. We don't want to know. The cult members should stop now, immediately, before more innocents get hurt, and they will, if they don't.

Adapted from Tucker Carlson's monologue of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on June 5, 2020.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE TUCKER CARLSON