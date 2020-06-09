Tucker Carlson: The humiliation of the Mayor of Minneapolis shows that & # 39; Black Lives Matter is, in fact, a political party & # 39;

Tucker Carlson kicked off his show Monday night by criticizing Democratic Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey for "pleasing" Black Lives Matter activists over the weekend in a display of what Carlson described as "manic enthusiasm and mock simulation. "

The host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" was discussing the growing movement to dismantle police departments across the United States following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

"Within days, pressure increased on Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey to get rid of his city's police department," the host explained. "This was a problem for Frey. Frey has higher political aspirations and this was the last conversation she wanted to have. So she did her best to change the subject …"

MAYOR OF MINNEAPOLIS LEFT THE PROTESTS AFTER REFUSING THE DEFENSE POLICE

Carlson then replayed the now-viral clip of Frey standing in front of a large gathering of protesters near his home on Saturday and confessing through a mask into a microphone that he was "facing my own fragility." The mayor also promised to renew "a systemic racist system."

"Crawling … good try … no dice," Carlson said.

Protesters were agitated at Grey's responses, and an unidentified person on stage demanded a "yes or no" response to Frey on whether he would support the dismantling of the police department.

"I do not support the total abolition of the Minneapolis Police Department," Frey replied.

"Alright, then get the shit out of here," the person yelled at Frey. "Go home, Jacob, go home," protesters shouted, while others shouted "Shame, shame, shame!", As the mayor walked with his head down through the crowd.

MIRANDA DEVINE: MAN TOWARD MAYOR FREY, THIS TRAILER WILL NOT HAVE THE DIVISIONS

"What a remarkable tape it is," Carlson said. "Has a mayor of a large city in this country ever been more humiliated? The correct answer to that, needless to say, is: 'Above you, ma'am. I'm not going anywhere, I run the city &' # 39 ;.

"Do you doubt that the entire crowd would have cheered Jacob Frey if he had said that?" He continued, "People always admire resolution, even when they disagree with the point of view, but that's not what Jacob Frey did. He sneaked away like a kid caught doing something dirty."

Carlson said perhaps the most "revealing" moment of the interaction was moments before Frey was booed from the crowd, when the main protester threatened to defeat him in the next election.

"What does that tell you?" I ask. "It tells you that Black Lives Matter is, in fact, a political party. Perhaps the strongest political party in the United States as of tonight."

"Its members believe they can reshape this country and so far, they are proving they are right."

Fox News' Adam Shaw contributed to this report.