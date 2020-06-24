Tucker Carlson: The mob that knocks down America's monuments is an arm of the Democratic establishment

Over the weekend, as you probably know, New York officials announced that they are tearing down a bronze statue of Teddy Roosevelt. That statue has been in Central Park for 80 years. Antifa demanded its removal, which is why Mayor Bill de Blasio complied, and is dismantling it.

Few people could have imagined that Teddy Roosevelt would be canceled. Roosevelt was the most popular president in the history of the United States. He was also a war hero, a historian, a naturalist, a rancher, a police chief, an author, a conservationist, and a father of six.

Protesters attack Wisconsin state senator on chaotic night on Capitol Hill: report

At one point in Roosevelt's extraordinarily busy life, he was also Governor of New York. This morning, the current Governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, intervened in his expulsion.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo: People are making a statement about equality, about the community, to be against racism, against slavery. I think those are good statements. And it depends, you know, can you exaggerate? Of course he can.

But in New York, I don't think we've overstated it. And I think, I think it's a healthy expression of people saying, "Let's look at some priorities here, and remember the sin and the mistake this nation made, and let's not celebrate."

Were you listening carefully to that? In New York State, the Governor tells us, we have not exaggerated it. Destroying public property is "a healthy expression of people saying, 'We're going to have some priorities here'."

Well, that is the standard set by a leader of the Democratic Party. Let's think about it for a minute.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION BULLETIN

Andrew Cuomo lives in the Governor's Mansion in Albany. Teddy Roosevelt also lived there once. So did Governors Grover Cleveland and Franklin Roosevelt. By current standards, both Cleveland and FDR were racist.

Cleveland extended the Chinese Exclusion Act; FDR, of course, interned Japanese-Americans by the tens of thousands during World War II. Thus, like statues now lying on the ground in parks across the country, the Governor's Mansion in Albany, New York, is steeped in the spirit of white supremacy. Its very existence as an object is an act of violence against marginalized people. It cannot be sustained.

Should the mob burn it? Burning down the racist governor's mansion would amount to a "healthy expression of people saying they get some priorities here." What you think? Are you crazy? Of course, no.

Andrew Cuomo lives in the Governor's Mansion. You approach 20 feet from that building, and he will have one of his thugs shoot you dead. Andrew Cuomo is everything for destroying things, only not his. And by the way, he hands you the most recent monument in New York, the Mario Cuomo Bridge, formerly Tappan Zee, which Andrew named after his father. That too is off limits.

Well then, what exactly is "a healthy expression of moral priorities" at a time like this? Keep in mind that this is a big country and not everyone has the same priorities. It may be hard to believe if you eat a consistent diet from the popular media, but not all people in the United States are upper-middle-class Brooklyn white boys, with predictable political views. There is a real diversity of views out there.

For example, there are quite a few American Muslims in this country, and many of them do not love Mahatma Gandhi. Gandhi is considered a Hindu nationalist. However, at the same time, there are dozens of statues of Mahatma Gandhi in the United States. One of them, in fact, is across the street from the vice president's home on Massachusetts Avenue in Washington.

Are angry mobs allowed to take them down? Would Governor Andrew Cuomo consider it a healthy expression of priorities? It is worth asking.

Or what if you don't like Martin Luther King? Most people like Martin Luther King, but most people also like Teddy Roosevelt and George Washington. So clearly the popularity has nothing to do with whether his statue can stay in this country.

So can you spray paint obscenities on the Martin Luther King monuments if you don't like it? How healthy would that be? These are theoretical questions. Obviously, you know the answer to them because you know the rules.

The rules are never said out loud, but they are obvious. The United States has two standards of justice. When they do it to you, it's social justice. If you dare defend yourself, it is a hate crime.

Virtually all American centers of power are now on one side of the political divide. What you are seeing on the streets is an attempt to crush the holdouts. Ask yourself, who is being targeted for destruction right now? Anyone who is not on board with your program.

Consider what we have seen recently. How many shops, parks, statues, and public buildings have recently been destroyed by rioters? How many churches, monuments and memorials to our fallen soldiers have been desecrated by them? Too many to count.

Now ask yourself, how many people have been responsible for these crimes? Some? A few? No, almost none.

Politicians applauded this destruction. The police have ignored it. Why exactly is that? Riots are a federal crime; so is the arson. So far, two people have been arrested and charged with the burning of the third police compound in Minneapolis. Two.

The video footage, which is everywhere, you've seen, clearly shows that dozens of people were involved. Authorities could identify them and collect them all. We could have fewer riots if they did. But no, the Justice Department is not interested in doing that. What are they interested in?

Ok, let's see. Recently, a NASCAR driver named Bubba Wallace claimed that someone left a rope in his Alabama garage. The media reacted as if a war had broken out: wall-to-wall coverage. They made it clear precisely who the enemy was. And, of course, countless syrupy segments on the dumb morning show framing all of this as a milestone in the march towards civil rights.

Reporter: These unit scenes come just 24 hours after a knot was found at the Wallace team garage stall, an area restricted to essential personnel only. NASCAR and the FBI are now investigating.

"These scenes from unity." Unfortunately, no one covering this story bothered to ask the obvious questions. Where, exactly, was this rope, the actual rope that Bubba Wallace was still talking about? No image of her surfaced. And by the way, haven't we heard this story somewhere before? I like it repeatedly?

More from Opinion

Between 2015 and 2018, there were six so-called high-profile hate crimes involving ropes, all of which are heavily promoted by the media. They all turned out to be a hoax, each and every one of them. And that's not counting Jussie Smollett.

The odds that this hate crime news was real were always slim. It's just not a very racist country, actually, in the end. Most of us know that.

But you would never know when listening to the authorities. The United States Attorney suggested that federal charges be brought, against whom? That was never clear.

Meanwhile, the FBI entered the van. The Office sent at least 15 officers to investigate this provocation against a millionaire race car driver, 15 officers, at a time when mobs were roaming the country without being questioned by the police, burning things, attacking people.

Democratic politicians are not afraid of the mafia. Realise? Why? Because they don't need to. They control the mafia. The mafia operates with your permission. These are your foot soldiers. This is your militia.

In the end, as you may have heard, it goes without saying that it was yet another news hoax. There was no hate crime in Bubba Wallace's garage. What tells you that the FBI and federal prosecutors fell for this hoax so completely? Well, it tells you everything.

By the time Bubba Wallace was taking his stellar turn as the latest victim of injustice in America, lecturing his fans about racism, backed by the assholes who run NASCAR, a crowd of violent lunatics was tearing down a statue of a American patriot, Francis Scott Key, in San Francisco. On Key's empty pedestal, they spray-painted these words, which are effectively their catchphrase: "Kill the colonizers. Kill the whites."

In other words, murdering Americans for the color of their skin.

Now, you can discuss whether hate crimes should exist as a category in American law, and that's an argument worth having. But as long as they exist, that would seem to qualify as one and that the FBI did not intervene with 15 agents to investigate. It is unclear if anyone ever investigated because no one in power cared. In any case, they agreed.

And that is the point. The mafia does not operate independently of the Democratic establishment. The mafia is an arm of the Democratic establishment.

In the city of Philadelphia, both the mayor and Larry Krasner, the district attorney we have repeatedly spoken to, cheered as crowds set fire to and destroyed public property there. But when a group of working-class Philadelphians tried to protect the statue of Christopher Columbus from being destroyed, Krasner threatened to prosecute them.

Would you think the mob will ever appear at Larry Krasner's house? It is not probable. In fact, no. Never. And by the way, Nancy Pelosi is also safe on her farm in Napa.

Democratic politicians are not afraid of the mafia. Realise? Why? Because they don't need to. They control the mafia. The mafia operates with your permission. These are your foot soldiers. This is your militia.

In unsupervised moments, Democrats make it very clear that they know it. Here's a revealing video on Tuesday. In it, you'll see Eleanor Holmes Norton, D.C.'s non-voting Democratic delegate. to Congress. You will see that she is interviewed by a well-known MSNBC presenter near the White House.

Our institutions are not serving us all equally. Some are actively trying to harm us. When this is over, we have to do something about it, this time for real.

Out of nowhere, a man dressed in female underwear charges them because that's the kind of moment we're living in right now. And for a second, they freaked out. Look what they said.

Andrea Mitchell, MSNBC presenter: Where is the police when you need them?

"Where's the police when you need them?" It was his first reaction. At the time they said that, they were both standing on a street with a mural demanding that we liquidate the police.

Of course, they missed the irony of that entirely. It never occurred to them that the slogan might apply to them, too, because they know it doesn't apply to them. They know that they will always have police protection.

And the thing is, they are right. They are going to. The federal police are totally on your side. That's why there has been so little riot prosecution and so much FBI attention to Bubba Wallace's false hate crime.

Career bureaucrats in federal agencies support the Democratic Party. That means they also support the mob. It is also his militia.

Virtually all American centers of power are now on one side of the political divide. What you are seeing on the streets is an attempt to crush the holdouts. Ask yourself, who is being targeted for destruction right now? Anyone who is not on board with your program.

That includes local police departments, Orthodox Jews, gun owners, Fox News, NASCAR fans, traditional Christianity. That is not a random variety of institutions. They are the people who stand in your way. There is a reason why Black Lives Matter leader Shaun King yesterday called for desecration of the churches. That will push those Christians to the limit.

None of this should surprise us. We should have seen it coming. It was obvious. We have known for 50 years that much of the poison in our society comes from universities, but we have done nothing to fix it. We have continued to fund them, no matter what they have charged. We continue to send our children there.

We have known for over three years that the federal government's intelligence and law enforcement agencies are dangerously corrupt. They act as armed executors for the Democratic Party. That is why Roger Stone will go to prison. They are no longer even trying to hide this or their partisan affiliation.

On Tuesday, a group of dozens of former Homeland Security officials announced they will campaign for Joe Biden this fall. And yet, once again, faced with mountains of evidence, we have done nothing about it. There has been no significant reform of the CIA or the FBI or any of the other terribly powerful agencies that operate independently of our democracy and on the side of the Democratic Party.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

We know all this, but we still pretend that they are legitimate. Obviously we send our taxes every quarter to pay your wages. If there is one good thing out of this moment, and we hope there is, it is that we can no longer lie to ourselves about what is happening.

Our institutions are not serving us all equally. Some are actively trying to harm us. When this is over, we have to do something about it, this time for real.

Adapted from Tucker Carlson's monologue of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on June 23, 2020.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ABOUT TUCKER CARLSON