Tucker Carlson: There is a reason racial tension is increasing in America: it is by design

If you have been paying attention recently, and probably have, you have probably felt that something profound is happening to this country right now, something that could transform what the United States is. You can feel it happening.

Our leaders deny it. Officials on both sides assure us that they are not planning wholesale changes in the country. They only try to solve specific problems.

A man was brutalized by police officers in Minneapolis. Another man was shot to death in Wendy's parking lot. Those things were bad, they tell us, and abuses like that are what they are fighting against.

They say we need new laws, more good faith, more attention to injustice, and that sounds good to most Americans. Americans are decent people. They want to do the right thing. Republicans in Congress certainly seem to believe all of this, or perhaps they are so scared that they pretend to believe it.

Either way, just on Wednesday, Republican leaders enthusiastically endorsed a law enforcement reform bill. They are proud of that. They seem to think that controlling the police will solve the underlying problems. And very soon, we can all live again in 2014 again. Republicans seem to believe that this is a political debate.

Does anyone in power defend absolute equality under the law? If there was ever a time to remind America that we all have the same value under God, that time is now. But no. No one in charge is saying that. Our leaders are cowards when we need them to be brave. They get confused when we need them to think clearly. They may not even believe in equality anymore.

But Democrats know better than that; They don't lie to themselves. They understand that there is a revolution in progress. George Floyd's death may have sparked widespread outrage, heartfelt outrage, and they may share that outrage. But they also know that what is happening now has very little to do with George Floyd or people like him. Like all revolutions, the goal is to destroy the current system and replace it with something new.

Or replace it with what? That is the question that the rest of us should be asking right now. We should know what's coming.

We know what we have now. Our current system has been in operation for hundreds of years. It is based on a very simple idea: all people are created by God with equal moral value. Period. Each one of them.

For that reason, and for that reason alone, all Americans are treated equally under the laws of the United States. In this country, we judge you by what you do, not by how you were born. That idea has been the defining principle of America since the eighteenth century. It is the main reason why we are the fairest society in the world. It is the reason why people move here.

To the extent that the United States has not lived up to that principle of equality, we are ashamed of it, we should be. Equality is the most important thing we have. We should defend it. We should practice it.

Now, for the first time in our history, we are witnessing a broad and powerful attack on the principle of equality. Every day, we are told that not all people are equal. Some were born with moral stains, others were not. Some Americans are guilty, some are innocent. Nothing can change this because everything was determined at birth. All we can do is respond accordingly.

People in favored groups must be subject to a standard. Those in disadvantaged groups, the morally contaminated, must be subjected to another standard. The country retains a set of laws mainly for the sake of formality. But we must apply those laws in very different ways, according to the DNA and background of the accused.

If that sounds familiar, it is because this type of system we have just described, this system based on inheritance and blood guilt, has been very common in history. It was the rule in feudal Europe, for example, and the totalitarian regimes on that continent more recently. It is still in practice in parts of the world.

In North Korea, children are sent to prison camps for the sins of their ancestors. And unfortunately, we have also seen it here. You may have wondered how politicians could have justified such perverse practices as slavery and Jim Crow in a country with a constitution like ours, and the answer is simple: arguing that not all people are equal.

Some had less moral value from birth. That is what they said. Those people carried the stain of sin with them. You are allowed to treat them differently depending on who they were.

The promise of absolute equality under the law is all we have. Laws are designed to protect the weak, not the strong.

At the time, many understood that this was a lie. Slavery persisted for hundreds of years, but there were always some in authority who considered it bad. He is not evil simply because he was abusive, which of course he was, but because his existence violated the central principle of this country. And they were right.

Where are those people now? Look around. Does anyone in power defend absolute equality under the law? If there was ever a time to remind America that we all have the same value under God, that time is now. But no. No one in charge is saying that. Our leaders are cowards when we need them to be brave. They get confused when we need them to think clearly. They may not even believe in equality anymore.

Forty years ago, this was a middle-class country, and as a result, the United States had strongly egalitarian values. Almost everyone used commercial airports and ate at McDonald's. You remember? People spoke without irony about their rights as citizens and taxpayers.

I couldn't pay more to jump to the head of the line at Disney World. The idea that someone like Jeffrey Epstein could beat a sexual charge because he was rich would have surprised us then. We would have demanded an investigation into how Jeffrey Epstein died. Why? Because Americans hated corruption. They saw corruption as a crime against equality.

That was 40 years ago. Things have been moving in the opposite direction since then. We now accept, without criticism, the claim that some people deserve better treatment based on how they were born, and some deserve worse.

This is the most poisonous and the most destructive of all ideas. Other nations understand that. Rwanda has made it an offense to make ethnic appeals during elections, to practice identity politics, because they know very well where that leads.

However, identity politics is accelerating here. It should come as no surprise that most people pushing this poison are benefiting from it. They are using the recent chaos to codify dangerous trends that are already in progress, a permanently unequal society where some citizens are elevated and others are crushed. Predetermined winners and losers by law. That is the country they are working in.

At the same time, and this is always revealing, they give you a conference with the utmost self-righteousness about how they are doing the exact opposite of that. They claim that what they are really doing is defending equality before the law. "No one is above the law," they scold, which means you don't.

You are not above its laws. You must obey those laws to the letter, or you will face some punishment. Others, meanwhile, get a pass for a completely separate set of laws. Revolutionaries do not recognize universal standards. Increasingly, they admit this out loud. They no longer pretend.

In California, Democrats are moving to repeal Proposition 209. Proposition 209 explicitly prohibits racial discrimination in hiring and education. In other words, Democrats in California are now fighting for discrimination. This is not considered strange in 2020. No one mentions it.

A couple of weeks ago, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced plans to bring universal health insurance to his state, but not for all citizens, just for people with the right skin color. Everyone else would pay, but only certain ethnic groups would benefit.

Andy Beshear is still in office. No one has tried to charge him for suggesting this because ideas like this are everywhere now. They are totally indisputable.

This is the most divisive way possible to run a country. If you wanted to make sure that your children would hate each other, you would keep them on different levels, and they certainly would. There is a reason why racial tension is increasing in this country, it is by design.

But race is not the only dividing line. Coronavirus blocks have nothing to do with race, black or white, thank goodness. They're probably the only thing in America right now that doesn't. Quarantines, on the other hand, are scientific. They are purely a matter of public health. That is what they told us and we believed them. We sat passively while destroying our country's economy when they accused the Americans of trying to make a living.

And then the Black Lives Matter riots started, and we knew it was all bogus. The same officials who threatened to arrest us for going outside urged their own voters to flood the streets. And they did, and no one was punished.

How could this happen? It was so blatant, double standard, not even hidden, right in your face. They did not try to explain it. They did not bother to justify it. Why?

Anyone familiar with totalitarian regimes can tell you exactly why and what is going on. This is ritual humiliation. Forcing people to accept abuse is a proven way to subdue them. Of course, we are not treating you fairly, they tell us. You don't deserve justice. You deserve what you get. That is the message.

And after a time, the population accepts this. Some believe it. They blame themselves. That is the objective. But we should never accept it. The promise of absolute equality under the law is all we have. Laws are designed to protect the weak, not the strong.

At the moment, the people who are leading this revolution against our system are strong. That is why they are trying to subvert our laws. If they succeed, there will be nothing to protect the rest of us in this country. We can't let them do that.

In the United States of America, we are all equal before the law. Period. Say it as loud as you can.

Adapted from Tucker Carlson's monologue of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on June 18, 2020.

